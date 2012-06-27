FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Markel Corp snr unsecured notes
June 27, 2012 / 7:56 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Markel Corp snr unsecured notes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned an
unsolicited 'BBB' senior unsecured debt rating to Markel Corp.'s  
proposed $350 million senior unsecured notes due July 2022. Markel will use the
proceeds of the issuance specifically to refinance its upcoming 6.8% $246.7
million senior notes that mature in February 2013, for general corporate
purposes, and partially to redeem its 7.5% 2046 senior debentures that are
callable by the company at any time.

On a first-quarter 2012 pro-forma basis (including the underlying $350 million 
debt issuance), we expect Markel's debt-to-capital ratio to be 31% and to 
decline modestly to 30% by Dec. 31, 2012. Based on the pro-forma 12 months 
ended first-quarter 2012 (including 3% normal catastrophe load losses), we 
have projected that Markel's interest coverage will continue to be robust at 
more than 3.75x, which is well within the range of the appropriate rating 
category. Subsequent to the scheduled $246.7 million debt repayment in 
February 2013 from the cash available at the holding company, Markel's 
debt-to-capital ratio will revert to less than 27%.

The unsolicited rating reflects Markel's strong competitive position in the 
excess and surplus and specialty lines of business, as well as its strong 
capital and liquidity. Recent lower operating performance associated with 
above-normal catastrophe losses partly offsets the positives. As of March 31, 
2012, Markel maintained cash and invested assets (fixed income and equity 
securities) of $1.02 billion at the holding-company level.

RATINGS LIST
Markel Corp.
 Counterparty Credit Rating                    BBB/Stable/--

New Rating
Markel Corp.
 Senior Unsecured Debt
  $350 Mil. Sr. Unsec. Notes Due July 2022     BBB

