FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch updates ratings definitions
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 28, 2012 / 9:11 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch updates ratings definitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 - Effective Wednesday Nov. 28, Fitch Ratings has made several updates
to its Ratings Definitions for clarification. 

Fitch has added a definition for 'unenhanced ratings'. Unenhanced ratings are 
credit ratings based on a fundamental credit analysis of the issue absent any 
enhancement such as guarantees, letters of credit or collateral. Fitch may 
choose to assign and publish an unenhanced rating alongside an enhanced rating 
if appropriate.

Fitch has also clarified its servicer scale ratings to note modifiers may be 
added if required by local regulations in countries that require specific 
prefixes or suffixes. 

The updated Ratings Definitions are available on the Fitch website 
'www.fitchratings.com'.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.