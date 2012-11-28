TEXT-Fitch updates ratings definitions

Nov 28 - Effective Wednesday Nov. 28, Fitch Ratings has made several updates to its Ratings Definitions for clarification. Fitch has added a definition for 'unenhanced ratings'. Unenhanced ratings are credit ratings based on a fundamental credit analysis of the issue absent any enhancement such as guarantees, letters of credit or collateral. Fitch may choose to assign and publish an unenhanced rating alongside an enhanced rating if appropriate. Fitch has also clarified its servicer scale ratings to note modifiers may be added if required by local regulations in countries that require specific prefixes or suffixes. The updated Ratings Definitions are available on the Fitch website 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.