TEXT-S&P rates Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2007-IQ14

June 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BB (sf)' rating to the $70.0 million class A-MFX commercial mortgage pass-through certificates and concurrently withdrew its 'BB (sf)' rating on the $70.0 million class A-MFL certificates from Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2007-IQ14, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. In addition, we assigned our 'CCC- (sf)' rating to the $32.349 million class A-JFX certificates from the same transaction (see list). Our assigned rating on class A-MFX and our simultaneous rating withdrawal on class A-MFL follow the issuance of the A-MFX certificates in connection with the termination of the interest rate swap agreement applicable to the $70.0 million class A-MFL certificates. The rating assigned to class A-JFX follows the issuance of this class of certificates in connection with the partial termination of the interest rate swap agreement relating to the class A-JFL certificates. Standard & Poor's previously rated the class A-MFL certificates 'BB (sf)'. Interest rate swap agreements support the floating-rate interest payments due on class A-MFL. The terms of these certificates permit the interest payments to be converted to the interest rate on the underlying class A-MFL real estate investment conduit (REMIC) regular interest if the applicable interest rate swap agreement is terminated or if continuing payment default exists on the related swap. As a result of this swap termination, the $70.0 million class A-MFL certificates will no longer be outstanding; thus, we withdrew our rating on this class. Concurrently, the class A-MFX certificates issued will have an outstanding principal balance of $70.0 million. Any payments or losses on the underlying class A-MFL REMIC regular interest that would have previously been allocable to the class A-MFL certificates will now be allocated to the class A-MFX certificates. Standard & Poor's currently rates the class A-JFL certificates 'CCC- (sf)'. Interest rate swap agreements support the floating-rate interest payments due on class A-JFL. The terms of these certificates permit the interest payments to be converted to the interest rate on the underlying class A-JFL REMIC regular interest if the applicable interest rate swap agreement is terminated or if continuing payment default exists on the related swap. The trust elected to terminate the class A-JFL swap agreement with respect to $32.349 million of the class A-JFL certificates' $192.389 million outstanding. In connection with this partial swap termination, the $32.349 million portion has been re-designated as the class A-JFX certificates. Concurrent with the partial swap termination, the class A-JFL certificates will be split into two classes. The $192.389 million class A-JFL certificates will be split into the $160.04 million class A-JFL certificates, which will continue to receive floating-rate interest payments, and the $32.349 million class A-JFX certificates, which will receive interest payments as we described above. As a result of the split, any payments or losses on the underlying class A-JFL REMIC regular interest that would have previously been allocable in their entirely to the class A-JFL certificates will now be allocated to the class A-JFL and A-JFX certificates on a pro rata basis, as applicable. RATINGS ASSIGNED Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2007-IQ14 Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates Class Rating A-MFX BB (sf) A-JFX CCC- (sf) RATING WITHDRAWN Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2007-IQ14 Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates Rating Class To From A-MFL NR BB (sf) NR--Not rated.