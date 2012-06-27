TEXT-Fitch affirms Aetna's ratings

June 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A-' ratings on Aetna Inc.'s (Aetna) senior unsecured notes and the 'AA-' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of various Aetna insurance company subsidiaries. A complete list of ratings is included at the end of this comment. The Rating Outlooks are Stable. Today's affirmations follow the completion of a periodic review by Fitch of Aetna's ratings. The rating actions are independent of the pending U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA). Fitch continues to believe that near-term rating changes to Aetna's, or other health insurance and managed care companies', ratings are unlikely regardless of the court's decision. Aetna's high-credit-quality Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and the very strong ratings of its insurance subsidiaries reflect the organization's major market position and significant size and scale, strong profitability and interest coverage, and overall solid balance sheet characteristics. The ratings also consider what Fitch views as modest deterioration in Aetna's capitalization metrics and ongoing sector-wide operational uncertainty tied to health care reform. Fitch considers Aetna a leading health insurance and managed care company due to the company's large membership, significant revenues and earnings bases, and strong competitive position. The company has a particularly strong position among large, multi-site employers resulting from its broad geographical reach and wide product lines in comparison to those of many competitors. Additionally, the breadth of Aetna's provider network and its contracting capabilities are key competitive strengths. Aetna generates consistently strong EBITDA-based profit margins and returns on capital. From 2007 through Q1 2012, the company's ratios of EBITDA divided by revenues and net income divided by average capital averaged 10% and 12.7% respectively, both of which are moderately higher than median guidelines for Aetna's rating categories. Fitch views Aetna's 2012 earnings guidance, which calls for an approximate 6% increase in revenues and $1.8 billion of after-tax earnings (both excluding any net realized gains or losses) as reasonable projections that are supportive of the company's ratings. Aetna consistently generates strong operating EBITDA-based interest coverage ratios; in the first quarter 2012 the ratio was 15.3x. Given the company's strong competitive position and earnings profile and Fitch's expectations regarding the company's financial leverage, these ratios are expected to remain materially unchanged over the next 12-24 months. Fitch notes that at year-end 2011, Aetna's regulated subsidiaries could pay up to $1.6 billion of dividends, or 6.5x 2011's interest expense, without prior regulatory approval. These subsidiaries maintain statutory surplus and risk-based capital ratios that are in excess of regulatory requirements and are consistently profitable. As a result, Fitch believes that they will continue to provide strong dividend-paying capacity. Fitch views Aetna's capitalization metrics as deteriorating modestly over the last 12-24 months. The company's March 31, 2012 debt-to-capital ratio (including $750 million of debt issued in Q2 2012 on a pro forma basis) was 32% compared to Fitch's expectations of 30%. Additionally, Aetna's year-end 2011 organization-wide Fitch adjusted NAIC risk-based capital (RBC) ratio, which excludes the impact of excess of loss health reinsurance derived capital, declined to 290% from 2010's 300%. Importantly the company's Q1 2012 debt-to-annualized EBITDA ratio of 1.3x was comparable to recent results and within median rating guidelines. Additionally, Fitch continues to believe that Aetna's internal capital formation remains strong and that the company maintains good financial flexibility with proven market access and an untapped $1.5 billion credit facility. Fitch's ratings on Aetna continue to reflect the risks derived from government involvement in health insurance and managed care companies' ongoing business activities. Fitch's long-held concern is that government efforts to advance public policy goals could adversely affect health insurance and managed care companies' ability to manage their business and hinder their ability to generate cash flow supporting debt obligations. Key rating triggers that could lead to upgrades in Aetna's ratings include: --Run-rate EBITDA / revenue margin exceeding 10%; --Run-rate EBITDA-based interest coverage ratios exceeding 14x; --Sustained run-rate debt-to-EBITDA ratios of less than 1.2x; --A sustained commitment to maintain a debt-to-capital ratio of less than 25%; --Organization-wide run-rate Fitch adjusted NAIC Risk-Based Capital (RBC) ratios approximating 350%. Key rating triggers that could lead to downgrades in Aetna's ratings include: --Run-rate EBITDA / Revenue margins less than 7%; --EBITDA-based interest coverage ratios of less than 7x or maximum allowable dividend interest expense coverage below 4x; --Organization-wide run-rate Fitch adjusted NAIC Risk-Based Capital (RBC) ratios below 275%.; --Sustained run-rate debt-to-EBITDA ratios that exceed 1.8x; --Sustained debt-to-capital ratios exceeding 30% by a meaningful margin; --Acquisitions that Fitch views as aggressively financed; Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: Aetna, Inc. --Long-term IDR at 'A'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --$1.5 billion Commercial Paper Program at 'F1'; --$750 million of 6% senior unsecured notes due June 15, 2016; --$250 million of 1.75% senior unsecured notes due June 15, 2016; --$500 million of 6.5% senior unsecured notes due Sept. 15, 2018; --$750 million of 3.95% senior unsecured notes due Jan. 9, 2020; --$500 million of 4.125% senior unsecured notes due June 1, 2021; --$800 million of 6.625% senior unsecured notes due June 15, 2036; --$700 million of 6.75% senior unsecured notes due Dec. 15, 2037; --$500 million of 4.5% senior unsecured notes due May 15, 2042. Fitch has affirmed the following IFS ratings at 'AA-' with Stable Rating Outlooks: Aetna Life Insurance Company Aetna Health Inc. (a Pennsylvania Corporation) Aetna Health Inc. (a Florida Corporation) Aetna Health Inc. (a New Jersey Corporation) Aetna Health Inc. (a Texas Corporation) Aetna Health Inc. (a New York Corporation) Aetna Health of California Inc.