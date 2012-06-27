FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch rates Markel Corp
#Market News
June 27, 2012

TEXT-Fitch rates Markel Corp

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 27 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to Markel Corporation's
 (NYSE: MKL) $350 million issuance of senior debt maturing in July 
2022. 

MKL will use the proceeds of the issuance specifically to prefund the repayment 
at their maturity of the 6.80% Senior Notes due 2013 and for general corporate 
purposes, including the possible redemption of the 7.50% Senior Debentures due 
2046.

 

Consequently, MKL's pro forma financial leverage ratio (FLR), which excludes 
non-recourse secured subsidiary debt and FAS 115, of 25.8% at March 31, 2012 
remains within ratings expectations and compared to 26.9% at Dec. 31, 2011. Both
the new issuance and the debt to be redeemed will be outstanding for several 
months and the FLR will reach a peak of approximately 31%. 

MKL's debt-servicing capabilities remain ample due to solid operating company 
maximum dividend capacity and holding company cash position.

Key ratings triggers that could lead to a downgrade of MKL's ratings include a 
material deterioration in underwriting or balance sheet strengths, and material 
underperformance of newly acquired businesses. Fitch's rating rationale 
anticipates consolidated GAAP operating leverage to remain below 1.0x and FLR to
remain below 30%. 

Key ratings triggers that could lead to an upgrade of MKL's ratings include 
continued improvement in operating company capitalization along with GAAP 
operating EBIT to financing charges consistently above 8.0x, or a decrease in 
the target for maximum FLR to below 25%. 

Fitch assigned the following rating: 

Markel Corporation 

--$350 million 4.9% senior notes due July 2022 'BBB'.

Fitch took no action on the following ratings which were affirmed on May 9, 2012
with a Stable Outlook:

Markel Corporation 
--IDR at 'BBB+';
--$250 million 6.8% senior notes due Feb. 15, 2013 at 'BBB';
--$350 million 7.125% senior notes due Sept. 30, 2019 at 'BBB';
--$250 million 5.35% senior notes due June 1, 2021 at 'BBB';
--$200 million 7.35% senior notes due Aug. 15, 2034 at 'BBB';
--$150 million 7.5% senior notes due Aug. 22, 2046 at 'BBB'.

Associated International Insurance Co.
Deerfield Insurance Company
Essex Insurance Company
Evanston Insurance Company
Markel American Insurance Company
Markel Insurance Company
Markel International Insurance Company Limited

--Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) at 'A'.

