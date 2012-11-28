FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - S&P says NCR purchase won't affect ratings
#Market News
November 28, 2012 / 10:26 PM / in 5 years

TEXT - S&P says NCR purchase won't affect ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that NCR Corp.’s proposed $650 million (net of acquired cash) purchase of Retalix will not affect its ‘BB+’ corporate credit rating or stable outlook on NCR. NCR is a global provider of self-service solutions that helps businesses connect, interact, and transact with their customers. Retalix provides point-of-sale and enterprise resource planning (ERP) software focused on grocery, convenience, and food distribution businesses and will help solidify NCR’s position in the retail segment. NCR will fund the purchase with a combination of cash and borrowings. While leverage will temporarily increase to the mid-3x level on a pro forma basis as a result of the merger, we expect synergies and EBITDA growth to lead to an eventual decline in leverage back to the low-3x area. The corporate credit rating on NCR reflects our view of its financial risk profile as “significant” and its business risk profile as “satisfactory”.

