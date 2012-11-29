FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch returns to downtown New York City headquarters
#Market News
November 29, 2012 / 2:46 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch returns to downtown New York City headquarters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 - Fitch Ratings today announced that it has reopened its U.S.
headquarters located at One State Street Plaza in downtown New York City. This
building has been closed since Oct. 29 in the aftermath of Super Storm Sandy.

Fitch, which is dual headquartered in New York and London, has remained fully
operational during this period. The firm's offices in Chicago and London played
a key role ensuring there was no significant disruption to clients in the
immediate aftermath of the storm. The majority of Fitch's New York City based
employees were relocated to backup facilities in New York City and Westchester
County.

For more information about Fitch Ratings please visit 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

