TEXT-S&P raises InspirED Education rating to 'BBB-'
November 29, 2012 / 3:11 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P raises InspirED Education rating to 'BBB-'

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Overview
     -- U.K.-based special-purpose vehicle InspirED Education (South 
Lanarkshire) PLC (ProjectCo) has completed all construction works and has 
shown a sustained improvement in its operational performance.
     -- ProjectCo's credit metrics have remained stable and, in our opinion, 
commensurate with a low investment-grade rating.
     -- We are therefore raising the long-term issue rating on ProjectCo's 
senior secured debt to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. In line with our policy for 
investment-grade project finance debt issues, we are also withdrawing the 
recovery rating on the senior debt.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our view that ProjectCo will maintain its 
good operating performance and continue to deliver financial performance in 
line with our forecasts.

Rating Action
On Nov. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term 
issue rating on the GBP352.25 million senior secured debt issued by the 
U.K.-based special-purpose vehicle InspirED Education (South Lanarkshire) PLC 
(ProjectCo) to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. The outlook is stable.

The bonds maintain the unconditional and irrevocable payment guarantee of 
scheduled interest and principal provided by Syncora Gurantee Ltd. (not 
rated). 

According to Standard & Poor's criteria, a long-term rating on a 
monoline-insured debt issue reflects the higher of the rating on the monoline 
and the Standard & Poor's underlying rating (SPUR). Therefore, the long-term 
ratings on the above issues reflect the SPURs.

Rationale
Today's rating action reflects the sustained improvement in ProjectCo's 
operational performance over the last few years. In addition to handing over 
the final remaining elements under construction, the project has continued to 
deliver solid operational performance and minimal deductions. 

Positively, the hard facilities management (FM) contractor, Spie Matthew Hall 
has improved its lifecycle planning processes and reactive maintenance, and 
refresh-painting costs are expected to remain close to or below the relevant 
caps. We understand that the council remains satisfied with the quality of the 
buildings and the standards of service provision.

Financial performance has also remained in line with our expectations, and in 
our view, at a level commensurate with the 'BBB-' rating. Based on our 
definition of the annual debt service coverage ratio (ADSCR), which excludes 
interest income, the project anticipates a minimum DSCR of 1.11x, between 
March 2029 to September 2030, and an average of 1.20x over the remaining life 
of the project. The project continues to rely on its change in law and debt 
service reserve accounts to meet its final debt payment in 2038.

The 'BBB-' debt rating reflects the following credit strengths: no 
construction risk, solid operational performance, a relatively benign payment 
mechanism and a strong and highly creditworthy revenue counterparty in South 
Lanarkshire Council. These strengths are partly offset by an aggressive 
financial risk profile, and reliance on releases from the debt service and 
change in law reserve accounts to meet the final debt service payment in 2038. 
ProjectCo also runs the risk of exposure to the uncertainty of 30 years of 
capital-replacement costs. Furthermore, Projectco is exposed to reactive 
maintenance costs where the annual costs exceed GBP45,000 per year (indexed to 
retail price index ; GBP55,820 in contract year 2012/2013) and GBP54,000 
indexed for refresh painting (indexed to RPI; GBP66,983 in contract year 
2012/2013). Projectco maintains a budget for costs in excess of the cap. To 
date, such costs have been significantly below budget limits.

Liquidity
The project, in our opinion, maintains a strong liquidity profile with a 
six-month debt service reserve account which had a balance of GBP9.3 million as 
of June 2012; a three-year forward-looking major maintenance reserve funded at 
GBP1.5 million; and a change-in-law reserve of GBP6.6 million. 

Outlook 
The stable outlook reflects our view that ProjectCo will maintain stable 
operational performance and manage reactive maintenance costs within budget. 
We also expect that the project will continue to deliver financial performance 
in line with current forecasts. 

We could lower the rating if ProjectCo's financial profile or operating 
performance weaken to below our current forecasts. This could materialize, for 
example, as a result of deteriorating relationships between Projectco and 
South Lanarkshire Council or reactive maintenance costs rising above budget.

In view of ProjectCo's reliance on its reserve accounts to meet the final debt 
service payment in 2038, we consider that an upgrade is unlikely absent a 
material improvement in its financial profile.

Ratings List
Upgraded
                                        To                 From
InspirED Education (South Lanarkshire) PLC
 Senior Secured                         BBB-               BB+

Not Rated Action
                                        To                 From
InspirED Education (South Lanarkshire) PLC
  Recovery Rating                       NR                 2

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

