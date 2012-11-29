TEXT-Fitch keeps Continental General, United Teacher Associates on watch neg

Nov 29 - Fitch Ratings maintains United Teacher Associates Insurance Company and Continental General Insurance Company on Rating Watch Negative. Fitch downgraded the Insurer Financial Strength for both companies to 'BBB' and placed them on Rating Watch Negative on May 16, 2012. Under Fitch's rating methodology, the strategic category for these companies is 'Limited Importance' as they are in run-off. The ratings remain on Rating Watch Negative pending the results of an external actuarial study performed on long-term care reserves that American Financial Group (AFG) expects to be completed prior to the end of 2012. The ratings could be downgraded further pending the results of the study, or deterioration in RBC to materially below 200%, without commensurate capital support from AFG. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. The issuer did not participate in the rating process, or provide additional information, beyond the issuer's available public disclosure. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Oct. 18, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology - Amended