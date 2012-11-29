FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread widens
November 29, 2012 / 3:31 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread widens

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 29 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread widened by 2
basis points (bps) to 188 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite
spread expanded by 1 bp to 610 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread widened by 1 bp
to 129 bps, the 'A' spread expanded by 2 bps to 159 bps, and the 'BBB' spread
widened by 1 bp to 224 bps. The 'BB' spread widened by 1 bp to 411 bps, the 'B'
spread remained flat at 624 bps, and the 'CCC' spread expanded by 1 bp to 994
bps.

By industry, financial institutions, banks, and telecommunications remained 
flat at 252 bps, 249 bps, and 292 bps, respectively. Industrials and utilities 
widened by 1 bp each to 268 bps and 191 bps, respectively.

The investment-grade composite spread is lower than both its one-year moving 
average of 207 bps and its five-year moving average of 247 bps. The 
speculative-grade composite spread is lower than both its one-year moving 
average of 656 bps and its five-year moving average of 759 bps. We expect 
continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade 
segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the 
positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term 
average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in 
the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could 
continue to weigh on risky assets.

Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 
decisions.(New York Ratings Team)

