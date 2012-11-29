TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread widens

Nov 29 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread widened by 2 basis points (bps) to 188 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread expanded by 1 bp to 610 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread widened by 1 bp to 129 bps, the 'A' spread expanded by 2 bps to 159 bps, and the 'BBB' spread widened by 1 bp to 224 bps. The 'BB' spread widened by 1 bp to 411 bps, the 'B' spread remained flat at 624 bps, and the 'CCC' spread expanded by 1 bp to 994 bps. By industry, financial institutions, banks, and telecommunications remained flat at 252 bps, 249 bps, and 292 bps, respectively. Industrials and utilities widened by 1 bp each to 268 bps and 191 bps, respectively. The investment-grade composite spread is lower than both its one-year moving average of 207 bps and its five-year moving average of 247 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is lower than both its one-year moving average of 656 bps and its five-year moving average of 759 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.(New York Ratings Team)