#Market News
November 29, 2012 / 4:41 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Atlas Senior Loan Fund II Ltd notes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- Atlas Senior Loan Fund II Ltd./Atlas Senior Loan Fund II LLC's 
issuance is a CLO securitization backed by a revolving pool consisting 
primarily of broadly syndicated senior secured loans.
     -- We assigned our ratings to the class A through E notes.
     -- The ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit enhancement, 
legal structure, and diversified collateral portfolio, among other factors.
    
     Nov 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its ratings to
Atlas Senior Loan Fund II Ltd./Atlas Senior Loan Fund II LLC's $367 million
floating-rate notes (see list).

The note issuance is a collateralized loan obligation securitization backed by 
a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly syndicated senior secured 
loans.

The ratings reflect our view of: 
     -- The credit enhancement provided to the rated notes through the 
subordination of cash flows that are payable to the subordinated notes. 
     -- The transaction's credit enhancement, which is sufficient to withstand 
the defaults applicable for the supplemental tests (not counting excess 
spread), and cash flow structure, which can withstand the default rate 
projected by Standard & Poor's CDO Evaluator model, as assessed by Standard & 
Poor's using the assumptions and methods outlined in its corporate 
collateralized debt obligation (CDO) criteria (see "Update To Global 
RATINGS ASSIGNED
Atlas Senior Loan Fund II Ltd./Atlas Senior Loan Fund II LLC

Class                 Rating              Amount

A                     AAA (sf)            257.00
B                     AA (sf)              32.00
C (deferrable)        A (sf)               41.00
D (deferrable)        BBB (sf)             20.25
E (deferrable)        BB (sf)              16.75
Subordinated notes    NR                   46.50

NR--Not rated.

