TEXT-S&P: Dell ratings unaffected by Quest deal

July 2 - July 2, 2012-Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Dell Inc.'s (A-/Stable/A-1) recent announcement that it has agreed to acquire Quest Software Inc. (unrated) for approximately $2.4 billion (net of Quest's cash and debt) will not affect our rating or outlook on the company. With annual revenues approaching $900 million, Quest's enterprise systems management software products are aligned with Dell's strategic goal to build its enterprise solutions capabilities. The acquisition is expected to be financed from existing cash balances, which totaled more than $13 billion as of April 30, 2012. The current rating and outlook reflect our expectation that Dell will manage its growth strategies and returns to shareholders such that adjusted leverage remains consistent with the company's "modest" financial risk profile.