TEXT-S&P: Dell ratings unaffected by Quest deal
July 2, 2012 / 2:56 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: Dell ratings unaffected by Quest deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 2 - July 2, 2012-Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that
Dell Inc.'s (A-/Stable/A-1) recent announcement that it has agreed to
acquire Quest Software Inc. (unrated) for approximately $2.4 billion
(net of Quest's cash and debt) will not affect our rating or outlook on the
company.

With annual revenues approaching $900 million, Quest's enterprise systems 
management software products are aligned with Dell's strategic goal to build 
its enterprise solutions capabilities. The acquisition is expected to be 
financed from existing cash balances, which totaled more than $13 billion as 
of April 30, 2012. The current rating and outlook reflect our expectation that 
Dell will manage its growth strategies and returns to shareholders such that 
adjusted leverage remains consistent with the company's "modest" financial 
risk profile.

