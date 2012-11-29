TEXT - S&P takes rating actions on Spanish mtg covered bond programs

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW -- On Nov. 23, 2012, we took rating actions on several Spanish banks. -- Additionally, on Nov. 29, 2012, we have revised our categorization of all Spanish covered bond programs to Category 2 from Category 1, in accordance with our 2009 asset-liability mismatch criteria. -- As a result, we are taking negative rating actions on four Spanish covered bond programs, removing the ratings from CreditWatch negative, and assigning a negative outlook. -- In addition, we are affirming our ratings on three other Spanish covered bond programs, removing them from CreditWatch negative, and assigning a negative outlook. Nov 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took rating actions on seven Spanish mortgage covered bond programs (cedulas hipotecarias) and all related issuances (see list below). Today's rating actions on five of these mortgage covered bond programs follow our recent rating actions on Spanish banks (see "Various Rating Actions On Spanish Banks Due To Rising Economic Risks," published on Nov. 23, 2012) and our recent recategorization of Spanish covered bond programs to Category 2 from Category 1, in accordance with our 2009 asset-liability mismatch (ALMM) criteria (see "Categorization For Spanish Covered Bond Programs Revised To Category 2 Following Review," Nov. 29, 2012).. Our rating actions on two of these programs result from our recategorization of Spanish covered bonds and our view of the change in the issuer's creditworthiness. We have applied our five-step approach for rating covered bonds, to evaluate the maximum potential rating uplift for each covered bond program (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009). The maximum potential rating uplift from the issuer credit rating for programs in Category 2 is six notches, down from seven notches under Category 1. Under Category 2, only programs with a "low" ALMM risk benefit from the maximum uplift of six notches, while programs with a "moderate" or "high" ALMM risk can only benefit from five and four notches of uplift, respectively. Mortgage covered bonds in Spain can attain a maximum rating uplift of six notches over the sovereign rating (Spain, BBB-/Negative/A-3; see "Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions," published on June 14, 2011). BANCO POPULAR'S MORTGAGE COVERED BONDS On Nov. 23, 2012, we affirmed our 'BB' long-term counterparty rating on Banco Popular S.A. (Popular), removed it from CreditWatch negative, and assigned a negative outlook. The maximum potential uplift for cedulas exposed to "moderate" ALMM risk, which is the case for Popular, is now five notches above the issuer credit rating. In our analysis, Popular still achieves the maximum rating uplift. As a result, we are lowering our rating on Popular's mortgage covered bonds to 'A-' from 'A'. We are also removing this rating from CreditWatch negative and assigning a negative outlook, in line with the negative outlook on the issuer. Any negative rating action on the issuer would have a negative effect on the mortgage covered bond rating, all else being equal. BANKINTER'S MORTGAGE COVERED BONDS On Nov. 23, 2012, we lowered to 'BB' from 'BB+' and removed from CreditWatch negative our long-term counterparty rating on Bankinter S.A. The outlook is negative. In our analysis, as a result of a recent restructuring of its cedulas maturity profile, we have revised our assessment of Bankinter's ALMM risk to "moderate" from "high." The maximum potential uplift for cedulas exposed to "moderate" ALMM risk, which is the case for Bankinter, is now five notches above the issuer credit rating. Therefore, we are lowering our rating on Bankinter's mortgage covered bonds to 'A-' from 'A'. We are also removing this rating from CreditWatch negative and assigning a negative outlook, in line with the negative outlook on the issuer. Any negative rating action on the issuer would have a negative effect on the mortgage covered bond rating, all else being equal. IBERCAJA BANCO S.A.'s MORTGAGE COVERED BONDS On Nov. 23, 2012, we lowered to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' and removed from CreditWatch negative our long-term counterparty rating on Ibercaja Banco, S.A. The outlook is negative. In our analysis, the maximum potential uplift for cedulas exposed to "low" ALMM risk, which is the case for Ibercaja, is now six notches above the issuer credit rating. Ibercaja still achieves the maximum uplift. Therefore, we are lowering our rating on Ibercaja's mortgage covered bonds to 'A+' from 'AA-'. Previously the rating was capped at six notches above the issuer credit rating in application of our nonsovereign ratings criteria, even though it could have benefited from a seven-notch uplift thanks to its "low" ALMM risk. We are also removing this rating from CreditWatch negative and assigning a negative outlook, in line with the negative outlook on the issuer. Any negative rating action on the issuer would have a negative effect on the mortgage covered bond rating, all else being equal. CAIXABANK'S AND KUTXABANK'S MORTGAGE COVERED BONDS On Nov. 23, 2012, we affirmed our 'BBB-' long-term counterparty ratings on CaixaBank and Kutxabank and removed them from CreditWatch negative. The outlooks on both entities are negative. Today's recategorization of Spanish covered bonds to Category 2 did not affect our ratings on CaixaBank's and Kutxabank's mortgage covered bonds. This is because the ratings were previously capped at six notches above the issuer credit ratings in application of our nonsovereign ratings criteria, even though according to covered bonds criteria they could both benefit from a seven-notch uplift thanks to their "low" ALMM risk. Therefore, we are affirming our 'AA-' ratings on CaixaBank's and Kutxabank's mortgage covered bonds and removing them from CreditWatch negative. The outlook is negative to reflect the negative outlook on the issuers. CATALUNYA BANC'S MORTGAGE COVERED BONDS Today we recategorized Spanish mortgage covered bonds to Category 2 from Category 1. Given that our rating on Catalunya Banc S.A.'s mortgage covered bonds benefits from the maximum possible uplift it was directly affected by the recategorization. Therefore, we are lowering our rating on Catalunya Banc's mortgage covered bonds to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. At the same time, we are removing our ratings on Catalunya Banc's mortgage covered bonds from CreditWatch negative and assigning a negative outlook, to reflect our view of the change in the issuer's creditworthiness, which could negatively affect the rating. NOVAGALICIA'S MORTGAGE COVERED BONDS We are affirming our 'BBB' rating on NCG Banco S.A.'s (Novagalicia) mortgage covered bonds and removing it from CreditWatch negative. The outlook is negative to reflect our view of the change in the issuer's creditworthiness RATINGS LIST Rating Program/ To From Country: Covered bond type Spain: Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias) Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias) AA-/ Negative AA-/Watch Neg Kutxabank S.A. Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias) AA-/ Negative AA-/Watch Neg NCG Banco, S.A." Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias) BBB/ Negative BBB/Watch Neg RATINGS LOWERED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE Bankinter S.A. Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias) A-/ Negative A/Watch Neg Catalunya Banc, S.A. Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias) BBB/ Negative BBB+/Watch Neg Banco Popular Espanol S.A. Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias) A-/ Negative A/Watch Neg Ibercaja Banco S.A. Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias) A+/ Negative AA-/Watch Neg (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)