November 29, 2012 / 6:02 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - S&P takes rating actions on Spanish mtg covered bond programs

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

     -- On Nov. 23, 2012, we took rating actions on several Spanish banks.
     -- Additionally, on Nov. 29, 2012, we have revised our categorization of 
all Spanish covered bond programs to Category 2 from Category 1, in accordance 
with our 2009 asset-liability mismatch criteria.
     -- As a result, we are taking negative rating actions on four Spanish 
covered bond programs, removing the ratings from CreditWatch negative, and 
assigning a negative outlook. 
     -- In addition, we are affirming our ratings on three other Spanish 
covered bond programs, removing them from CreditWatch negative, and assigning 
a negative outlook.



Nov 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took rating actions on seven
Spanish mortgage covered bond programs (cedulas hipotecarias) and all related
issuances (see list below).

Today's rating actions on five of these mortgage covered bond programs follow 
our recent rating actions on Spanish banks (see "Various Rating Actions On 
Spanish Banks Due To Rising Economic Risks," published on Nov. 23, 2012) and 
our recent recategorization of Spanish covered bond programs to Category 2 
from Category 1, in accordance with our 2009 asset-liability mismatch (ALMM) 
criteria (see "Categorization For Spanish Covered Bond Programs Revised To 
Category 2 Following Review," Nov. 29, 2012)..

Our rating actions on two of these programs result from our recategorization 
of Spanish covered bonds and our view of the change in the issuer's 
creditworthiness.

We have applied our five-step approach for rating covered bonds, to evaluate 
the maximum potential rating uplift for each covered bond program (see 
"Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch 
Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009). 


The maximum potential rating uplift from the issuer credit rating for programs 
in Category 2 is six notches, down from seven notches under Category 1. Under 
Category 2, only programs with a "low" ALMM risk benefit from the maximum 
uplift of six notches, while programs with a "moderate" or "high" ALMM risk 
can only benefit from five and four notches of uplift, respectively. 

Mortgage covered bonds in Spain can attain a maximum rating uplift of six 
notches over the sovereign rating (Spain, BBB-/Negative/A-3; see "Nonsovereign 
Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions," 
published on June 14, 2011). 



BANCO POPULAR'S MORTGAGE COVERED BONDS

On Nov. 23, 2012, we affirmed our 'BB' long-term counterparty rating on Banco 
Popular S.A. (Popular), removed it from CreditWatch negative, and assigned a 
negative outlook.

The maximum potential uplift for cedulas exposed to "moderate" ALMM risk, 
which is the case for Popular, is now five notches above the issuer credit 
rating. In our analysis, Popular still achieves the maximum rating uplift. As 
a result, we are lowering our rating on Popular's mortgage covered bonds to 
'A-' from 'A'. We are also removing this rating from CreditWatch negative and 
assigning a negative outlook, in line with the negative outlook on the issuer. 
Any negative rating action on the issuer would have a negative effect on the 
mortgage covered bond rating, all else being equal. 


BANKINTER'S MORTGAGE COVERED BONDS 

On Nov. 23, 2012, we lowered to 'BB' from 'BB+' and removed from CreditWatch 
negative our long-term counterparty rating on Bankinter S.A. The outlook is 
negative.

In our analysis, as a result of a recent restructuring of its cedulas maturity 
profile, we have revised our assessment of Bankinter's ALMM risk to "moderate" 
from "high."
The maximum potential uplift for cedulas exposed to "moderate" ALMM risk, 
which is the case for Bankinter, is now five notches above the issuer credit 
rating. 

Therefore, we are lowering our rating on Bankinter's mortgage covered bonds to 
'A-' from 'A'. We are also removing this rating from CreditWatch negative and 
assigning a negative outlook, in line with the negative outlook on the issuer. 
Any negative rating action on the issuer would have a negative effect on the 
mortgage covered bond rating, all else being equal. 


IBERCAJA BANCO S.A.'s MORTGAGE COVERED BONDS

On Nov. 23, 2012, we lowered to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' and removed from CreditWatch 
negative our long-term counterparty rating on Ibercaja Banco, S.A. The outlook 
is negative.


In our analysis, the maximum potential uplift for cedulas exposed to "low" 
ALMM risk, which is the case for Ibercaja, is now six notches above the issuer 
credit rating. Ibercaja still achieves the maximum uplift. 

Therefore, we are lowering our rating on Ibercaja's mortgage covered bonds to 
'A+' from 'AA-'.

Previously the rating was capped at six notches above the issuer credit rating 
in application of our nonsovereign ratings criteria, even though it could have 
benefited from a seven-notch uplift thanks to its "low" ALMM risk.

We are also removing this rating from CreditWatch negative and assigning a 
negative outlook, in line with the negative outlook on the issuer. Any 
negative rating action on the issuer would have a negative effect on the 
mortgage covered bond rating, all else being equal. 

CAIXABANK'S AND KUTXABANK'S MORTGAGE COVERED BONDS 

On Nov. 23, 2012, we affirmed our 'BBB-' long-term counterparty ratings on 
CaixaBank and Kutxabank and removed them from CreditWatch negative. The 
outlooks on both entities are negative.

Today's recategorization of Spanish covered bonds to Category 2 did not affect 
our ratings on CaixaBank's and Kutxabank's mortgage covered bonds. This is 
because the ratings were previously capped at six notches above the issuer 
credit ratings in application of our nonsovereign ratings criteria, even 
though according to covered bonds criteria they could both benefit from a 
seven-notch uplift thanks to their "low" ALMM risk.

Therefore, we are affirming our 'AA-' ratings on CaixaBank's and Kutxabank's 
mortgage covered bonds and removing them from CreditWatch negative. The 
outlook is negative to reflect the negative outlook on the issuers. 


CATALUNYA BANC'S MORTGAGE COVERED BONDS

Today we recategorized Spanish mortgage covered bonds to Category 2 from 
Category 1. 

Given that our rating on Catalunya Banc S.A.'s mortgage covered bonds benefits 
from the maximum possible uplift it was directly affected by the 
recategorization.

Therefore, we are lowering our rating on Catalunya Banc's mortgage covered 
bonds to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'.

At the same time, we are removing our ratings on Catalunya Banc's mortgage 
covered bonds from CreditWatch negative and assigning a negative outlook, to 
reflect our view of the change in the issuer's creditworthiness, which could 
negatively affect the rating. 


NOVAGALICIA'S MORTGAGE COVERED BONDS

We are affirming our 'BBB' rating on NCG Banco S.A.'s (Novagalicia) mortgage 
covered bonds and removing it from CreditWatch negative. The outlook is 
negative to reflect our view of the change in the issuer's creditworthiness


RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Categorization For Spanish Covered Bond Programs Revised To Category 2 
Following Review, Nov. 29, 2012
     -- Various Rating Actions On Spanish Banks Due To Rising Economic Risks, 
Nov. 23, 2012
     -- Global Covered Bond Characteristics And Rating Summary Q3 2012, Nov. 
6, 2012
     -- Covered Bond Ratings Framework: Methodology And Assumptions, June 26, 
2012
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology 
And Assumptions, June 14, 2011
     -- Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability 
Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds, Dec. 16, 2009
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 



RATINGS LIST

            Rating
Program/    To         From
Country: Covered bond type
Spain: Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias)

RATINGS AFFIRMED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE

CaixaBank S.A. Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias)
        AA-/ Negative    AA-/Watch Neg

Kutxabank S.A. Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias)
        AA-/ Negative    AA-/Watch Neg

NCG Banco, S.A." Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias)
        BBB/ Negative    BBB/Watch Neg


RATINGS LOWERED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE

Bankinter S.A. Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias)
        A-/ Negative     A/Watch Neg

Catalunya Banc, S.A. Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias)
        BBB/ Negative   BBB+/Watch Neg


Banco Popular Espanol S.A. Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias)
        A-/ Negative     A/Watch Neg 


Ibercaja Banco S.A. Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias)
        A+/ Negative   AA-/Watch Neg

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
