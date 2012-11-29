TEXT - S&P affirms CaixaBank S.A. ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- On Nov. 27, 2012, CaixaBank S.A. announced that the governing committee of Spain's Fondo de Reestructuracion Ordenada Bancaria (FROB) has accepted its offer to acquire all of the shares the FROB holds in Banco de Valencia (BdV) for a total consideration of EUR1. -- In our view the terms of the transaction, which include the transfer of riskier assets to an external company, the recapitalization of BdV before the acquisition, and an asset protection scheme on a sizeable part of BdV's loan book, significantly reduce the downside risk we saw to Caixabank's financial profile. -- We are affirming our 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term ratings on Caixabank and our 'BB/B' long- and short-term ratings on its parent company Caja de Ahorros y Pensiones de Barcelona (la Caixa). -- The outlook remains negative reflecting that on Spain. It also reflects our view that the difficult economic and operating conditions in Spain could lead to a deterioration of Caixabank's stand-alone credit profile. Rating Action On Nov. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Spain's CaixaBank S.A. and its 'BB/B' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on its parent company Caja de Ahorros y Pensiones de Barcelona (la Caixa). The outlooks remain negative. Rationale The rating actions follow Caixabank's announcement that the governing committee of the Fondo de Reestructuracion Ordenada Bancaria (FROB) has accepted its offer to acquire all of the shares the FROB holds in Banco de Valencia (BdV) for a total consideration of EUR1. The affirmation reflects our view that the acquisition will have a limited impact on Caixabank's financial profile. This is thanks to the terms of the agreement reached by Caixabank with the Spanish authorities, which include BdV's EUR4.5 billion recapitalization before the acquisition, the transfer of riskier real estate-related assets to an external company, and an asset protection scheme on part of BdV's loan book. Specifically, the scheme would cover up to 72.5% of any losses on BdV's small and midsize enterprise (SME) portfolio and contingent risk portfolio (guarantees), once any existing provisions covering these assets have been applied. We also note that the acquired entity is small, as prior to the transfer of riskier assets, BdV's loan portfolio accounts for about 7% of Caixabank's consolidated loan book. The Spanish authorities have also agreed that holders of subordinated debt and hybrids will absorb losses. Prior to the completion of the transaction, BdV's real estate exposures will also be transferred to SAREB (Spain's "bad bank") and will therefore not be acquired by Caixabank. In our view, the terms of the agreement substantially mitigate the risk of any potential losses resulting from the acquired assets. Consequently, the agreement should help protect Caixabank's solvency and asset quality. In this context, we anticipate that the acquisition will not significantly affect Caixabank's capital position. This is also because we believe that the potential losses that might arise from the remaining portfolio not covered by an asset protection scheme would likely be covered by BdV's capital once it is enhanced by FROB's capital injection. In our view, the size of the acquisition is small relative to Caixabank's consolidated balance sheet. Prior to the transfer of riskier assets to SAREB, BdV's loan portfolio accounts for about 7% of Caixabank's consolidated loan book. Moreover, on the date of the acquisition, once real estate assets are transferred to SAREB, BdV's loan portfolio will reduce further. We also think that the impact of the acquisition on Caixabank's funding profile will be manageable, as we estimate that, following the asset transfer to SAREB, BdV's deposits will almost cover its loans. In our view, the transaction will not have any significant impact on Caixabank's business position. We also think that the integration of BdV and the completion of the restructuring to which the entity is committed will not represent a significant managerial challenge for Caixabank owing to BdV's relatively small size. Outlook The negative outlook on Caixabank primarily mirrors that on the long-term rating on Spain. A downgrade of the sovereign would very likely trigger a similar action on Caixabank as we rarely rate financial institutions above our long-term sovereign rating on their countries of domicile due to the strong connection between banks' creditworthiness and that of their country of domicile. The negative outlook also reflects the possibility that we could revise downward Caixabank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP)--and hence lower the rating--if the operating environment in Spain became even more difficult than we currently forecast. We might also consider lowering Caixabank's SACP if the bank's asset quality deteriorated faster than we currently anticipate and at levels closer to the domestic banking sector average. We could also lower our assessment of Caixabank's SACP if credit losses exceeded the bank's capacity to absorb losses and impaired its solvency position, triggering a lowering of its risk-adjusted capital ratio to a weaker level than we currently incorporate in the ratings. We currently view an outlook revision to stable as unlikely in the next 12-18 months. We could revise the outlook to stable if we revised our outlook on Spain to stable, if economic and operating conditions in Spain improved, and if Caixabank preserved its financial profile through the downturn. The negative outlook on the long-term rating on la Caixa mirrors that on the group's core operating entity, Caixabank. A downgrade of Caixabank would trigger a similar action on la Caixa. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/A-3 SACP bbb- Anchor bb+ Business Position Strong [+1] Capital and Earnings Weak Risk Position Strong [+1] Funding Above Average Liquidity Adequate Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 Related Criteria And Research -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010 -- Analytical Approach To Assessing Nonoperating Holding Companies, March 17, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed CaixaBank S.A. Counterparty Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/A-3 Senior Unsecured BBB- Preferred Stock BB- Caja de Ahorros y Pensiones de Barcelona Counterparty Credit Rating BB/Negative/B Certificate Of Deposit BB/B Subordinated B+ Commercial Paper B Caixa Preference Ltd. Preferred Stock* BB- *Guaranteed by CaixaBank S.A. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)