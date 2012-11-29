FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT - Fitch affirms ING Verzekeringen
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
November 29, 2012 / 6:32 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - Fitch affirms ING Verzekeringen

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Nov 29 -  Fitch Ratings has affirmed ING Verzekeringen N.V.'s Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) and senior debt ratings at 'A-' and 'BBB+' respectively. All
ratings are removed from Rating Watch Negative where they were placed on 27
October 2009. The rating of ING Verzekeringen's hybrid debt has been upgraded to
'BBB-' from 'BB+'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

ING Verzekeringen and its subsidiaries' Negative Outlook continues to reflect 
the uncertainty on its prospective structure following ING Group's revised 
announcement that it intends to fully dispose of its insurance operations by 
end-2018. The Negative Outlook also reflects the uncertainties that the sale 
will generate with respect to ING's insurance operations' franchise and business
position. Following the sale, the insurance operations will no longer benefit 
from being part of a large bank-insurance organisation and will see reduced 
diversification of risk and business as well as less financial flexibility. 

Nonetheless, ING Verzekeringen's ratings continue to reflect its solid business 
positions and geographical diversification. Capital adequacy is in line with the
current ratings and Fitch expects debt leverage to reduce, mostly due to the 
proceeds from the disposal of insurance operations, including several Asian 
subsidiaries expected to close in Q113.

Factors that could lead to a rating downgrade for ING Verzekeringen include a 
weakening of the group's franchise or capital position, and absence of a 
recovery in profitability. This would include a sustained drop in regulatory 
capital to below 200% of regulatory minimum, and repeated earnings volatility in
the next few years. In addition, the ratings could be downgraded if financial 
leverage calculated by Fitch increases above 28%, material investment losses 
develop or there is a weakening in the group's reserve strength. 

 

The rating actions are as follows: 

ING Verzekeringen N.V.
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative 
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2' 
Long-term senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BBB+' 
Short-term senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'F2' 
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB' 
Hybrid capital upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'

ING U.S., Inc (formerly ING America Insurance Holdings Inc)
Commercial paper guaranteed by ING Verzekeringen N.V. affirmed at 'F2'; 
Long Term IDR and senior debt rating are unaffected by today's rating action

Lion Connecticut Holdings
Senior unsecured notes, guaranteed by ING Group affirmed at 'A' 

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.