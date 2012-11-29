TEXT - Fitch affirms ING Verzekeringen

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Nov 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed ING Verzekeringen N.V.'s Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and senior debt ratings at 'A-' and 'BBB+' respectively. All ratings are removed from Rating Watch Negative where they were placed on 27 October 2009. The rating of ING Verzekeringen's hybrid debt has been upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. ING Verzekeringen and its subsidiaries' Negative Outlook continues to reflect the uncertainty on its prospective structure following ING Group's revised announcement that it intends to fully dispose of its insurance operations by end-2018. The Negative Outlook also reflects the uncertainties that the sale will generate with respect to ING's insurance operations' franchise and business position. Following the sale, the insurance operations will no longer benefit from being part of a large bank-insurance organisation and will see reduced diversification of risk and business as well as less financial flexibility. Nonetheless, ING Verzekeringen's ratings continue to reflect its solid business positions and geographical diversification. Capital adequacy is in line with the current ratings and Fitch expects debt leverage to reduce, mostly due to the proceeds from the disposal of insurance operations, including several Asian subsidiaries expected to close in Q113. Factors that could lead to a rating downgrade for ING Verzekeringen include a weakening of the group's franchise or capital position, and absence of a recovery in profitability. This would include a sustained drop in regulatory capital to below 200% of regulatory minimum, and repeated earnings volatility in the next few years. In addition, the ratings could be downgraded if financial leverage calculated by Fitch increases above 28%, material investment losses develop or there is a weakening in the group's reserve strength. The rating actions are as follows: ING Verzekeringen N.V. Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Long-term senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BBB+' Short-term senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'F2' Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB' Hybrid capital upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' ING U.S., Inc (formerly ING America Insurance Holdings Inc) Commercial paper guaranteed by ING Verzekeringen N.V. affirmed at 'F2'; Long Term IDR and senior debt rating are unaffected by today's rating action Lion Connecticut Holdings Senior unsecured notes, guaranteed by ING Group affirmed at 'A' (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)