TEXT-S&P: global corporate defaults now 74, up 2
#Market News
November 29, 2012 / 7:06 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: global corporate defaults now 74, up 2

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 29 - Since the last report, two global corporate issuers defaulted,
raising the 2012 global corporate default tally to 74 issuers, according to a
Standard & Poor's report published today titled Two Defaults Since November 14
Raise The 2012 Global Corporate Default Tally To 74 Issuers. The first default,
U.S.-based systems management and cloud computing software provider Allen
Systems Group Inc. missed an interest payment on its senior secured second-lien
notes. Subsequently, we downgraded it to 'D' on Nov. 19, 2012. In addition, a
confidential rated Brazil-based utility company defaulted yesterday. 

"By region, 40 of the 74 defaulters were based in the U.S., 21 in the emerging 
markets, nine in Europe, and three in the other developed region," said Diane 
Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. In comparison, 
the 2011 total (through Nov. 28, 2011) was 44, with 32 issuers based in the 
U.S., four in Europe, three in the emerging markets, and five in the other 
developed region).

So far this year, missed payments accounted for 21 defaults. Bankruptcy 
filings accounted for 20 defaults, distressed exchanges accounted for 14, and 
13 were confidential. The remaining six entities defaulted for various other 
reasons (see table 2). In 2011, 21 issuers defaulted because of missed 
interest or principal payments, and 13 defaulted because of bankruptcy 
filings--both of which were among the top reasons for defaults in 2010. 
Distressed exchanges--another top reason for default in 2010--followed with 11 
defaults in 2011. Of the remaining defaults, two issuers failed to finalize 
refinancing on bank loans, two were subject to regulatory action, one had its 
banking license revoked by its country's central bank, one was appointed a 
receiver, and two were confidential.



The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

