TEXT-Fitch affirms investment manager ratings after industry peer review

July 2 - Fitch Ratings has completed a peer review of four rated Investment Managers (IMs), resulting in the affirmation of the long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG), AllianceBernstein L.P. (AB), Invesco Ltd. (IVZ), and Schroders Plc (Schroders). Affirmed ratings are centered in the 'A' rating category, with the exception of AMG, which is rated 'BBB-'. Company-specific rating rationales are described below, and a full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook for all investment managers has been maintained at Stable. Many IMs have used have used the past two years to increase assets under management, improve relative investment performance, streamline expense base, reduce leverage, and fix any operational problems. Recent headwinds, including unsettled equity markets, near-zero interest rates, risks of renewed global recession, and ongoing turmoil in the Eurozone sector, could pose challenges for IMs. However, Fitch believes that improved or at least stable financial and operational flexibility should help most IMs maintain rating stability over the next year despite these headwinds. Affiliated Managers Group AMG's affirmation reflects its growing scale in the asset management space, solid investment performance by its affiliates, strong cash flow generation, and improving leverage and coverage ratios. Ratings also factor in the company's inherent exposure to volatility in broader financial markets. AMG's affiliates' assets under management (AUM) have more than doubled post-crisis, and measured $364 billion at the end of the first quarter (1Q'12), compared to $170 billion at year-end 2008. The increase has mainly come from strong organic growth ($120 billion) and partly from the six acquisitions made during the downturn ($70 billion). AMG has now generated positive flows for eight consecutive quarters, with approximately $40 billion in total net inflows in the past two years. Revenues and earnings have been solid as a result of higher average AUM and fee generation. Increased cash flows have led to consistent deleveraging. Leverage, measured as gross debt to trailing twelve months (TTM) adjusted EBITDA, was 2.1x at 1Q'12, down from 3.2x at year-end 2010. Interest coverage, measured as TTM adjusted EBITDA to interest expense, strengthened to 6.6x in 1Q'12, from 6.1x at year-end 2010. Fitch notes that leverage ratios are susceptible to temporary increases following large acquisitions. Demonstrated access to public debt markets, maintenance of current leverage, improvement in interest coverage, and consistent operating and investment performance could lead to positive rating action. Conversely, aggressive acquisitions funded by increased debt levels, material deterioration in leverage or interest coverage ratios, sustained investment underperformance at major affiliates, significant increase in equity puts by affiliates leading to liquidity issues, and/or unexpected operational losses or significant net outflows, could lead to negative rating action. AllianceBernstein: AB's ratings affirmations reflect its established position in the investment management space, strong debt and interest coverage metrics due to a modest use of leverage, and a balanced AUM mix by product, channel and geography. Rating constraints include sensitivity of AUM to global financial markets, subpar investment performance in its core equity strategies, and lagging operating margins. Revenues have declined due to lower average AUM and the shift in asset mix from equities to fixed income. EBITDA, adjusted for non-cash charges and one-time non-recurring expenses, measured $555.8 million in 2011, down 30% from $797.3 million in 2010. Expense reduction efforts have trailed revenue declines, pressuring operating margins. Fitch believes that significant top-line revenue growth is needed to push margins back to pre-crisis 25%-30% levels. Fitch believes that AB's minimal use of balance sheet leverage provides the company significant financial flexibility and offers good protection to its creditors. AB's solid capital base offers a comfortable cushion to support organic growth of the business. Although, Fitch notes that AB has increased its use of seed capital investments to support new product development, which if not properly managed could impact capital levels. Fitch expects tight controls over management of these investments, and any further increase in the seed investments would be viewed negatively. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the company will be able to maintain - if not improve - current AUM levels, generate consistent investment performance, and strengthen operating margins without materially increasing investment or balance sheet risk. Fitch will revise the Outlook or its ratings if: --AUM levels drop below $375 billion, due to client outflows or negative investment performance; --EBITDA, as calculated by Fitch and adjusted for non-cash and one-time charges, falls below $450 million. Additionally, material increase in seed capital balance or losses, and/or an increase in leverage could result in negative rating action. Upward ratings potential is limited due to AB's AUM, earnings, and cash flow sensitivity to financial market trends. Invesco Ltd.: IVZ's affirmation reflects robust operating performance, continued AUM growth, improved debt service coverage and leverage metrics and its low-risk balance sheet. Fitch believes IVZ will maintain reduced financial leverage as it focuses on organic growth and builds its available cash balance. The benefits of the Morgan Stanley/Van Kampen acquisition became apparent in 2011. IVZ improved its operating metrics as it benefitted from greater scale and diversity of AUM. Furthermore, IVZ's positive long-term fund flows have been supported by respectable investment performance. Adjusted operating margin was 36.9% in FY2011, up from 35.6% in FY2010. AUM was up 7.6% during 1Q'12, but has experienced declines in April and May due to risk aversion in global equity markets. IVZ has reduced leverage, and debt-to-adjusted TTM EBITDA stood at 1.0x at 1Q'12, down from 1.3x at YE2010. Interest coverage has also improved to 22.1x in 1Q'12, compared to 17.3x in YE2010. Both measures provide ample room under the company's covenants and compare favorably to peers. Fitch expects IVZ to be able to maintain performance appropriate to the current rating level, even under a moderate period of equity market stress. While positive rating momentum is not likely in the near term, continued progress in expanding the franchise as well as a further reduction in leverage and improvement in debt service coverage could benefit the ratings and/or Outlook. A severe and prolonged decline in equity markets could pressure the rating and/or Outlook, as well as unexpected operational losses or significant net redemptions. Schroders Plc: Schroders' IDRs reflect its well-diversified and strong franchise and sound, if volatile, profitability and cash generation in the context of its low overall leverage. Schroders itself has a liquid balance sheet and substantial capital resources (consolidated tangible equity/assets excluding insurance of around 34%) and no debt. Its private banking subsidiaries are strongly capitalized and have low overall credit and liquidity risk profiles. Like all IMs, Schroders' AUM and ultimately earnings and cash flow are inherently linked to financial markets, the group's investment performance relative to peers, and overall investor sentiment. The company is also exposed to operational and reputational risks. Despite this, in Fitch's opinion, Schroders' low overall leverage and its low risk appetite and conservative risk culture (Schroder Investment Management has an 'M1' Asset Manager Rating from Fitch) provide a significant cushion for creditors of the company. There is limited upside to Schroders' ratings, given their high level and the sensitivity of IM industry participants' AUM, earnings and cashflow to financial market trends and to firm-specific investment performance, which Fitch believes will inevitably oscillate over time. Schroders' ratings could be sensitive to a significant reduction in capitalization or material increase in leverage, for example as a consequence of a major acquisition or from material reputational damage or sustained weakening of performance or notable AUM net outflows. Fitch has affirmed the following: Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. --Long-term IDR at 'BBB-'; --Senior bank credit facility at 'BBB-'; --Senior convertible notes at 'BBB-'. AMG Capital Trust I AMG Capital Trust II --Trust preferred securities at 'BB-'. AllianceBernstein L.P. --Long-term IDR at 'A+'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Short-term debt at 'F1'. Invesco Ltd. --Long-term IDR at `A-'; --Senior unsecured debt at `A-'. Invesco Holding Company Ltd. --Long-term IDR at `A-'; --Senior unsecured debt at `A-'; IVZ, Inc. --Long-term IDR at `A-'; --Senior unsecured debt at `A-'; Schroders Plc --Long-Term IDR at 'A+'; --Short-Term IDR at 'F1' The Rating Outlook is Stable. 