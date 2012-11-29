FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: holiday kept U.S. capital markets in check
#Market News
November 29, 2012 / 7:31 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: holiday kept U.S. capital markets in check

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 29 - In week three of the march toward the fiscal cliff, Congress and
the President have made little progress resolving the dispute on how to prevent
going over the financial precipice. Given the ideological differences between
the Democrats and the Republicans, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services does not
expect much to happen until the last few days--maybe even hours--before the Dec.
31 deadline, according to a "Capital Markets Update" just published on
RatingsDirect. (Watch the related CreditMatters TV segment of "Fiscal Cliff
Notes" dated Nov. 28, 2012.)

Despite the intense, partisan, and sometimes emotional rhetoric, the capital 
markets have shown little response one way or the other. The holiday lull in 
Washington probably kept markets in check as much as anything else. 
Uncertainty about the fiscal cliff debate likely had been leading investors to 
shift to investment-grade securities and away from high yield as a precaution, 
but this past week, investments appear to have held steady.

Of course, another factor that might be keeping yields down is this week's 
"Economic Outlook" from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and 
Development, which forecasts weaker growth for the world's advanced economies 
in 2013 and warns of the risk of a serious global recession. 


The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
