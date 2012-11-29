TEXT-Fitch rates Friendship Village of Chesterfield, Mo. revs

Nov 29 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' rating on the following St. Louis County Industrial Development Authority bonds, issued on behalf of Friendship Village of West County (d/b/a Friendship Village of Chesterfield, FVC): --$23.3 million revenue bonds, series 2012; The series 2012 bonds will be used to finance various capital projects, reimburse FVC for prior expenditures, fund a debt service reserve, fund capitalized interest, and pay costs of issuance. The bonds are expected to price the week of Dec. 10. In addition, Fitch downgrades the following St. Louis County Industrial Development Authority bonds to 'BBB-' from 'BBB': --$22.4 million hospital revenue bonds, series 2007A. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are supported by a pledge of revenues, mortgage, and debt service reserve. KEY RATING DRIVERS DEBT STRESSES FINANCIAL PROFILE: The issuance of an additional $23 million in debt brings many of FVC's related metrics well below Fitch's 'BBB' category medians. Pro-forma maximum annual debt service increases to $3.2 million from $2.3 million and represents a very high 21.4% of total 2012 revenues. Historical pro-forma MADS coverage in 2012 was light at 1.2 times(x) against Fitch's 'BBB' category median of 1.8x. ILU EXPANSION PROJECT: The new debt will help finance a 30-unit independent living unit (ILU) expansion, an assisted living expansion as well as campus renovations which Fitch believes will help keep FVC competitive in its service area. Construction is expected to begin in January 2013 and fill-up to begin in February 2014. The units were 53% presold as of Nov. 26, 2012. IMPROVED 2012 CASH FLOW: FVC generated $3.6 million of net turnover entrance fees in fiscal 2012 compared to $1.1 million in fiscal 2011 and $1.5 million in fiscal 2010. Net operating margin-adjusted was 25.3% in fiscal 2012, which represented a twofold improvement over the prior two years and exceeded the 'BBB' category median of 20.3%. FVC will need to maintain this level of strong cash flow generation and robust turnover entrance fee receipts to cover its increased debt service requirements. SOLID OCCUPANCY: Independent living unit (ILU) occupancy has averaged above 93% since 2007, and remained steady at 92% through the three month interim period ended Sept. 30, 2012. Health center occupancy was steady at 98% in fiscal 2012 and retained the same through Sept. 30, 2012, ahead of a low 85% at fiscal year-end 2008. LIGHT LIQUIDITY: FVC's liquidity was steady at Sept. 30, 2012, with $12.4 million in unrestricted cash which equates to an adequate 313 days of cash on hand (DCOH). However, pro-forma cash to debt and cushion ratios at Sept. 30th of 3.9x and 25.6%, respectively are weak compared to the 'BBB' category medians of 6.6x and 50.9%. Fitch expects FVC's capital plans will limit significant liquidity growth over the next few years; however material erosion is not anticipated. CREDIT PROFILE The downgrade to 'BBB-' reflects the impact of the additional $23 million in debt which will double FVC's debt burden to a total of $45 million and bring many of FVC's debt-related metrics to well below Fitch's 'BBB' category medians. FVC is not counterparty to any derivatives and its debt is 100% fixed rate. Fitch believes the ILU expansion and campus renovation will help FVC remain competitive within a service area which includes several communities. The 30-unit expansion will feature larger more desirable units, and FVC expects to reach its 75% presale target by January, 2013. Fitch notes that FVC remains the only true Type 'A' lifecare product within its western St. Louis metro service area, which is a differentiating factor to residents. FVC management has a robust marketing program in place focused on the financial advantages of the Type 'A' contract. Though FVC's cash flow was steady through fiscal 2012, the three-month interim period had negative net entrance fee receipts due to the timing of optional refund payments. FVC's net adjusted operating margin was negative -12.5%, and its MADS coverage was negative -0.1%. On a rolling 12-month basis (coverage covenant under the MTI) FVC produced 0.9x MADS and 1.5x actual coverage. FVC's reliance on entrance fees for its debt service coverage is of some credit concern, though it is not atypical for a Type 'A' community. FVC maintains a steady cash position, and has never carried a liability for future healthcare services on its balance sheet. Including the $1.6 million in reimbursement, FVC is expected to have 353 DCOH and 29% cash to debt at bond closing. Unrestricted cash and investments is projected to remain within category levels; projected at $13.3 million in fiscal 2013 and improving steadily thereafter. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that FVC will produce steady cash flow and turnover entrance fees to cover its increased debt service requirements through stabilization in 2015. While projected coverage of MADS in 2013 and 2014 is thin at 1.2x and 1.4x, respectively, projected coverage of actual debt service (reflecting capitalized interest) is adequate at 1.4x and 2.0x in 2013 and 2014. At the current rating level, FVC has little room for negative variance on projected financial performance and project development and failure to produce projected debt service coverage could lead to further negative rating pressure. Friendship Village of West County (d/b/a Friendship Village of Chesterfield) is a Type-A continuing care retirement community with 282 ILUs, 22 residential care beds and 99 skilled nursing beds located in Chesterfield, MO. Total revenues in fiscal 2012 were $15.6 million, as calculated by Fitch. FVC will covenant to provide both annual disclosure (within 150 days) and quarterly disclosure (within 45 days) to bondholders, including both financial and occupancy data. FVC has consistently provided Fitch with routine disclosure and good access to management. 