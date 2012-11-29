TEXT-Fitch: credit stability expected for N. American pipeline, midstream

Nov 29 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2013 Outlook: Midstream Services and MLPsNov 29 - Fitch Ratings expects the Outlook for pipelines, midstream, and master limited partnership (MLP) segments of the North American energy and natural resources industry to remain Stable in 2013. Fitch forecasts natural gas pipelines and MLPs will generate stable operating performance and financial credit measures during 2013. Key short-term issues include flat basis differentials and low gas prices, which may limit incentives to ship gas. However, this is offset by the predominance of capacity-reservation contacts, which limits the pipelines' sensitivity to the impacts of commodity prices. On a longer-term basis, recontracting risk is an issue for underutilized systems. Issuer liquidity is generally solid with manageable maturity schedules, and event risk being the factor most likely to cause a change in outlook. Credit stability in the crude oil and refined product pipeline segment is driven by modest volume growth and the FERC annual inflation adjusted tariff increases. Despite weakness in U.S. refined product demand, the continuing growth of interior shale and Canadian-based liquids is expected to provide selective growth opportunities for the sector. A scenario of weak economic growth could change Fitch's Outlook to negative but is not viewed as likely. For the midstream services and MLPs segment, Fitch expects continued growth in midstream fractionation, transportation and storage capacity, despite potential price volatility and weakness, particularly for natural gas liquids (NGLs). Midstream operators have favorable capital market conditions and access. Issuers within Fitch's portfolio enter 2013 with favorable liquidity and maturity profiles. Exposure to spot commodity prices is a concern, as the glut in NGLs supply brought about by the ramp up in shale activity has weighed on spot processing economics. Exposure to this issue varies on a case-by-case basis and depends on contract mix, hedging programs, and ratings headroom, among other factors. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: -- '2013 Outlook: Natural Gas Pipelines and MLPs - Continued Stability Expected -- '2013 Outlook: Midstream Services and MLPs - Price volatility Should Have Limited Impact'(Nov. 29, 2012) -- '2013 Outlook: Crude Oil & Refined Products Pipelines - Forecasting Another Year of Stability'(Nov. 29, 2012)