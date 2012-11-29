FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - S&P takes rating actions on DWS Muni Trusts
#Market News
November 29, 2012 / 10:11 PM / in 5 years

TEXT - S&P takes rating actions on DWS Muni Trusts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its long-term
'AAA' rating to DWS Municipal Income Trust's series 2015 municipal term
preferred shares (MTPS shares) and DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust's series
2015 MTPS shares. At the same time, we are withdrawing our ratings on the series
A and series D ratings from DWS Municipal Income Trust because the securities
were fully redeemed on Nov. 20, 2012. Lastly, we affirmed our ratings on series
B, C, D and E for DWS Municipal Income Trust and series T for DWS Strategic
Municipal Income Trust due to partial redemptions.

The new ratings on the preferred shares reflect our assessment of the 
likelihood that the series 2015 liquidation preference and dividends for the 
respective transactions will be paid if the fund's portfolio assets are 
liquidated.

RATINGS ASSIGNED

Transaction                            Series              Rating
DWS Municipal Income Trust             2015                AAA
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust   2015                AAA

RATING ACTIONS
                                                     Rating
Transaction                            Series      To     From
DWS Municipal Income Trust             A           NR     AAA
DWS Municipal Income Trust             B           AAA    AAA
DWS Municipal Income Trust             C           AAA    AAA
DWS Municipal Income Trust             D           NR     AAA
DWS Municipal Income Trust             E           AAA    AAA
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust   T           AAA    AAA 
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust   B           NR     AAA

