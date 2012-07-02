TEXT-S&P rates Delta Air Lines 2012-1 pass-thrus

July 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'A-' (sf) rating to Delta Air Lines Inc.'s series 2012-1 Class A pass-through certificates with an expected maturity of May 7, 2020, and its 'BB' (sf) rating to the series 2012-1 Class B pass-through certificates with an expected maturity of May 7, 2019. The final legal maturities will be 18 months after the expected maturity. The issues are drawdowns under a Rule 415 shelf registration. The 'A-' (sf) and 'BB' (sf) ratings are based on: -- The credit quality of Delta (B/Positive/--); -- Conservative collateral coverage (initial Class A loan-to-value of 49.6% using prospectus appraisal values and 53.6% using the values that Standard & Poor's focused on) by planes that we believe Delta would seek to keep in any future bankruptcy reorganization; and on -- Legal and structural protections available to the pass-through certificates. The company will use proceeds of the offering to refinance the following aircraft that Delta owns: -- nine A319-100s, -- seven A320-200s, -- one B757-200, -- eight B767-300ERs, and -- six B767-400ERs. Each aircraft's secured notes are cross-collateralized and cross-defaulted--a provision we believe increases the likelihood that Delta would affirm the notes (and thus continue to pay on the certificates) in bankruptcy. We believe that these provisions are particularly important protection for the pass-through certificates because the aircraft securing the notes are already nine to 17 years old, and newer models will replace all these aircraft over the life of the certificates. Please see the presale report published June 27, 2012, for further analysis. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Presale: Delta Air Lines Inc. 2012-1 Pass-Through Certificates, June 27, 2012 -- Delta Air Lines Inc., May 31, 2012 -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Airline Industry, Oct. 22, 2010 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- Criteria For Rating Aircraft-Backed Debt And Enhanced Equipment Trust Certificates, Sept. 12, 2002 RATINGS LIST Delta Air Lines Inc. Corporate credit rating B/Positive/-- New Ratings Delta Air Lines Inc. Series 2012-1 Class A pass-thru certs A- (sf) Series 2012-1 Class B pass-thru certs BB (sf)