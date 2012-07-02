TEXT-Fitch rates Fairfield, Conn. GOs 'AAA'

July 2 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'AAA' rating to the following Town of Fairfield, Connecticut's (the town) general obligation (GO) bonds: --$37,600,000 GO Bonds, Issue of 2012. In addition, Fitch assigns a rating of 'F1+' to the town's $12,135,000 GO bond anticipation notes (BANs). The bonds and notes are scheduled to sell competitively on July 11. In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings: --Approximately $143 million outstanding GO bonds at 'AAA'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY Bonds and BANs are backed by the town's full faith and credit and unlimited taxing power. KEY RATING DRIVERS STRONG FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT: The town of Fairfield's sound operating results and solid reserve levels are the result of its strong financial management, prudent fiscal policies and conservative budgeting practices. GROWING RESERVE LEVELS: Historically stable fund balance levels have improved the last two years and management is projecting surplus results for this fiscal year which should increase balances further. ABOVE-AVERAGE SOCIOECONOMIC INDICATORS: The local economy is diverse and positive economic indicators include very high income levels and below-average unemployment rates. The town benefits from its proximity to New York City, New Haven, Hartford and Stamford employment centers. MODERATE DEBT LEVELS: Overall debt levels are low to moderate with above-average par amortization. FUTURE RETIREE COSTS WELL FUNDED: The town's pension funded levels are above-average and other post employee benefit (OPEB) liabilities are manageable. MARKET ACCESS: The 'F1+' short-term rating reflects the strong credit characteristics of the town and Fitch's expectation for strong market access. CREDIT PROFILE ABOVE-AVERAGE SOCIOECONOMIC INDICATORS The town of Fairfield is an affluent residential community located on the Long Island Sound in the southwestern part of the state about 50 miles north of New York City and 51 miles southwest of Hartford. The town is home to Fairfield University and Sacred Heart University and the headquarters of the General Electric Company. Many of the town's residents are professionals or executives that work in New York City or in neighboring cities and towns. Fairfield's estimated market value of $15.5 billion for fiscal 2013 is equivalent to a very high $261,000 per capita. The taxable assessed value (grand list) is down 10% from the fiscal 2011 level due to a five year revaluation of property effective October 1, 2010. Management has adjusted the tax millage rate appropriately to maintain its property tax revenues. Income and wealth levels are very high with median family income at 166% and 224% of state and national levels respectively. Fairfield's unemployment rate of 6.4% (Apr. 2012) is lower than the state's 7.5% rate and an improvement from 6.9% a year ago. STRONG FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT The bulk of the town's revenues are derived from property taxes (87%) and these revenues have increased steadily the last three years as a result of tax increases. The tax base is very diverse, and tax collection rates are excellent. Management has historically used conservative budgeting practices and manages its expenditures during the year to offset any unanticipated revenue shortfalls. For fiscal 2011 the town had a $1.6 million general fund operating surplus after transfers due primarily to positive expenditure variances and new grant income. The surplus increased the town's unrestricted general fund balance (the sum of the committed, assigned and unassigned fund balance as per GASB 54) to $15 million or 5.7% of spending, at the lower end of the town's 5 - 8% general fund balance policy. Management anticipates positive operations again in fiscal 2012 due to better than anticipated revenue from property tax collections, conveyance fees and investments. The revenue growth helped offset higher than anticipated legal fees, unemployment compensation and costs incurred due to Hurricane Irene. Management projects an approximate $1.5 million in fund balance growth from operations, which would bring the unrestricted fund balance up to an estimated 6.3% of fiscal 2012 expenditures. FISCAL 2013 BUDGET CONTINUES TO GROW RESERVE LEVELS The town's fiscal 2013 budget furthers recent efforts to increase reserve levels, appropriating $500,000 to unassigned fund balance. Additionally the 2013 budget includes a $2 million contribution to the internal service fund, in excess of consultant's recommendations, to offset future accrued workers' compensation liabilities. Impressively, the budget also includes an additional $820,000 in pension funding above and beyond the actuarially required contribution (ARC) and 100% funding of its OPEB ARC for town and public safety employees. To support operations and these contributions management approved a 4% property tax increase. MANAGEABLE DEBT LEVELS The town's debt levels remain low to moderate with overall debt to market value at 1.5% and dept per capita at $3,938 after the 2012 issuance. Amortization rates are above average with 69% of par maturing in 10 years. The town has made a concerted effort to update and improve its school facilities. It has recently completed the construction of two new elementary schools and a new middle school as well as substantial renovations to existing facilities. Enrollment in its public schools has been growing and management projects continued growth through 2017. The state of Connecticut provides assistance for school building projects and the town estimates receiving 20-25% in reimbursement for eligible project costs. Some additional debt issuances are expected in the next few years to complete school improvements as well as additional costs for the town's new Metro North train station. A total of $22 million remains in authorized but unissued debt for projects, but management indicates this amount is conservative and borrowing should amount to less. VERY STRONG PENSION AND OPEB POSITION Pension funded levels are above-average with both the town administered police and fire plan and town employee plan funded at 102% and 99%, respectively, as of July 1, 2011. Contributions made in fiscal 2011, totaling 100% of the combined ARC, were $2.9 million, a manageable 1.1% of general fund spending. The town's unfunded OPEB liabilities were $109 million for police, fire and town employees and $22 million for the town's board of education as of July 1, 2010. The town has established two trusts for town police and fire OPEB, with total assets of $9.2 million as of June 30, 2011. For fiscal 2013 the town has budgeted $8.6 million towards the police, fire and town employee OPEB plans, which represents an estimated 100% of the ARC. The town makes pay-as-you-go payments representing the implicit rate subsidy for the board of education employees and paid $689,000 in fiscal 2011. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from Creditscope, University Financial Associates, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, IHS Global Insight, Zillow.com, National Association of Realtors. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011); --'U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria