TEXT-S&P affirms 72 ratings on R.I. Student Loan Auth 2008, 2009

OVERVIEW -- We reviewed the nine ratings on the bonds issued by Rhode Island Student Loan Authority's 2008 indenture and 63 ratings issued by Rhode Island Student Loan Authority's 2009 indenture. All of the bonds are backed by a pool of private student loan collateral. -- We affirmed the 'AAA (sf)' ratings on all of the senior bonds and the 'A (sf)' ratings on the subordinate bonds for the 2008 senior series A and 2008 subordinate series I bonds issued under the April 1, 2008, indenture due to continued stable performance of the underlying loans and current parity levels. -- We affirmed the 'A+ (sf)' ratings on all of the bonds issued in the 2009 senior series A, 2010 senior series A, 2010 senior series B and 2012 senior series A under the June 1, 2009, indenture due to continued stable performance of the underlying loans and current parity levels. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) July 2, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its ratings on all of the bonds issued by Rhode Island Student Loan Authority (RISLA) under the transaction's 2008 (RISLA 2008) and 2009 (RISLA 2009) trust indentures (see list). The affirmations of the ratings on the bonds in RISLA 2008 reflect our view of the collateral's performance, which remains in line with our expected cumulative default assumptions, as evidenced by very low cumulative defaults. Additionally, the trust currently has relatively low delinquency and forbearance levels, and parity levels have increased since closing. We believe the available credit enhancement level is sufficient to support the bonds at their current ratings. RISLA 2008 has experienced 15 quarters of performance. The trust was 100% prefunded at issuance, and the prefunding period ended Sept. 30, 2009. Most of loans were made to borrowers that were in school. As of the March 31, 2012, servicer report, 39% of the borrowers are still in school or in their grace period. Of the loans in repayment, 64% of the borrowers have made fewer than 13 payments. In our opinion, this trust is at the beginning of its default curve, as the majority of the pool is either not in repayment or just starting their time in repayment. Accordingly, cumulative defaults are approximately 1%, which is low compared with our base-case expectation of 9% at closing. This trust has other positive loan attributes, such as low levels of loans in forbearance (0.85%), and 90-plus-days delinquent (0.15%) status. Additionally, the loan eligibility criteria for this trust required at least 90% of the pool to be cosigned, and the weighted average FICO of the loan pool to be at least 725. Credit enhancement has increased since closing as indicated by rising parity levels. The senior parity has risen to 129% from approximately 121% and the total parity has risen to 120% from approximately 113%. On March 21, 2012, we rated the 2012 senior series A bonds issued from RISLA 2009. As part of that process, we ran cash flows and evaluated the ratings on the bonds in the entire trust. Based on that analysis, we are affirming the ratings. Standard & Poor's will continue to monitor the performance of the student loan receivables backing these trusts relative to its cumulative default expectations and its assessment of the credit enhancement available to the bonds. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. RATINGS AFFIRMED Rhode Island Std Loan Auth US$64 mil student loan revenue program bonds series 2008 Series CUSIP Maturity Rating 2008 A 762315HM4 12/1/2013 AAA (sf) 2008 A 762315HN2 12/1/2014 AAA (sf) 2008 A 762315HP7 12/1/2015 AAA (sf) 2008 A 762315HQ5 12/1/2016 AAA (sf) 2008 A 762315HR3 12/1/2017 AAA (sf) 2008 A 762315HS1 12/1/2018 AAA (sf) 2008 A 762315HT9 12/1/2023 AAA (sf) 2008 A 762315HU6 6/1/2028 AAA (sf) 2008 I 762315HV4 12/1/2028 A (sf) Rhode Island Std Loan Auth US$25.57 mil student loan program revenue bonds 2009 senior series A bonds Series CUSIP Maturity Rating 2009 A 762315JK6 12/1/2013 A+ (sf) 2009 A 762315JL4 12/1/2014 A+ (sf) 2009 A 762315JM2 12/1/2015 A+ (sf) 2009 A 762315JN0 12/1/2016 A+ (sf) 2009 A 762315JP5 12/1/2017 A+ (sf) 2009 A 762315JZ3 12/1/2017 A+ (sf) 2009 A 762315JQ3 12/1/2018 A+ (sf) 2009 A 762315JR1 12/1/2019 A+ (sf) 2009 A 762315KA6 12/1/2019 A+ (sf) 2009 A 762315JS9 12/1/2020 A+ (sf) 2009 A 762315JT7 12/1/2021 A+ (sf) 2009 A 762315JU4 12/1/2022 A+ (sf) 2009 A 762315JV2 12/1/2023 A+ (sf) 2009 A 762315JW0 12/1/2024 A+ (sf) 2009 A 762315JX8 12/1/2025 A+ (sf) 2009 A 762315KB4 12/1/2027 A+ (sf) 2009 A 762315JY6 12/1/2029 A+ (sf) 2009 A 762315KD0 12/1/2027 A+ (sf) 2009 A 762315KC2 12/1/2030 A+ (sf) Rhode Island Std Loan Auth US$16.97 mil student loan program revenue bonds 2010 senior series A Series CUSIP Maturity Rating 2010 A 762315KE8 12/1/2013 A+ (sf) 2010 A 762315KF5 12/1/2014 A+ (sf) 2010 A 762315KG3 12/1/2015 A+ (sf) 2010 A 762315KH1 12/1/2016 A+ (sf) 2010 A 762315KJ7 12/1/2017 A+ (sf) 2010 A 762315KK4 12/1/2018 A+ (sf) 2010 A 762315KL2 12/1/2019 A+ (sf) 2010 A 762315KM0 12/1/2020 A+ (sf) 2010 A 762315KN8 12/1/2021 A+ (sf) 2010 A 762315KP3 12/1/2022 A+ (sf) 2010 A 762315KQ1 12/1/2023 A+ (sf) 2010 A 762315KR9 12/1/2024 A+ (sf) 2010 A 762315KS7 12/1/2025 A+ (sf) 2010 A 762315KT5 12/1/2026 A+ (sf) 2010 A 762315KU2 12/1/2027 A+ (sf) Rhode Island Std Loan Auth US$25.57 mil Rhode Island Student Loan Authority 2010 Senior Series B Series CUSIP Maturity Rating 2010-SS-B 762315KY4 12/1/2012 A+ (sf) 2010-SS-B 762315KZ1 12/1/2013 A+ (sf) 2010-SS-B 762315LA5 12/1/2014 A+ (sf) 2010-SS-B 762315LB3 12/1/2015 A+ (sf) 2010-SS-B 762315LC1 12/1/2016 A+ (sf) 2010-SS-B 762315LD9 12/1/2017 A+ (sf) 2010-SS-B 762315LE7 12/1/2018 A+ (sf) 2010-SS-B 762315LF4 12/1/2019 A+ (sf) 2010-SS-B 762315LG2 12/1/2020 A+ (sf) 2010-SS-B 762315LH0 12/1/2021 A+ (sf) 2010-SS-B 762315LJ6 12/1/2022 A+ (sf) 2010-SS-B 762315LK3 12/1/2023 A+ (sf) 2010-SS-B 762315LL1 12/1/2024 A+ (sf) 2010-SS-B 762315LM9 12/1/2025 A+ (sf) 2010-SS-B 762315LN7 12/1/2026 A+ (sf) Rhode Island Std Loan Auth US$17.94 mil student loan program revenue bonds Series CUSIP Maturity Rating 2012-SS-A 762315LQ0 12/1/2013 A+ (sf) 2012-SS-A 762315LR8 12/1/2014 A+ (sf) 2012-SS-A 762315LS6 12/1/2015 A+ (sf) 2012-SS-A 762315LT4 12/1/2016 A+ (sf) 2012-SS-A 762315LU1 12/1/2017 A+ (sf) 2012-SS-A 762315LV9 12/1/2018 A+ (sf) 2012-SS-A 762315LW7 12/1/2019 A+ (sf) 2012-SS-A 762315LX5 12/1/2020 A+ (sf) 2012-SS-A 762315LY3 12/1/2021 A+ (sf) 2012-SS-A 762315LZ0 12/1/2022 A+ (sf) 2012-SS-A 762315MA4 12/1/2023 A+ (sf) 2012-SS-A 762315MB2 12/1/2024 A+ (sf) 2012-SS-A 762315MC0 12/1/2025 A+ (sf) 2012-SS-A 762315MD8 12/1/2026 A+ (sf)