TEXT - S&P affirms US Foods Inc 'B' corporate credit rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- US Foods Inc. is planning to refinance its $700 million senior secured term loan due 2014 with a $350 million add-on secured term loan and a $350 million add-on senior unsecured note. -- We are assigning our 'B-' issue-level rating to the foodservice distributor's proposed upsized $1.587 billion term loan and leaving the 'CCC+' issue-level rating on the proposed upsized $750 million senior notes unchanged. -- We are also affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that the company should be able to maintain credit measures at or slightly better than current levels, despite prospects for elevated food costs, and the improved pro forma liquidity profile. Rating Action On Nov. 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' corporate credit rating on Rosemont, Ill.-based US Foods Inc. (USF). The outlook is stable. In addition, we assigned our 'B-' issue-level rating to the company's upsized $1.587 billion term loan, which includes the proposed $350 million add-on, and affirmed the 'B-' issue level rating on USF's $425 million senior secured term loan. The recovery ratings on the term loans are '5', which indicates our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery for creditors in the event of a payment default or bankruptcy. We also left our 'CCC+' issue rating to the upsized $750 million senior unsecured notes unchanged, the amount of which now includes the proposed $350 million add-on. The recovery rating on the notes is '6', indicating our expectation of minimal recovery (0% to 10%) for note holders in the event of a payment default or bankruptcy. The ratings are subject to change and assume the transaction is closed on substantially the terms presented to us. Pro forma for the proposed transaction, total debt outstanding is about $4.9 billion. Rationale The ratings on USF reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' analysis that the company's financial risk profile will remain "highly leveraged" for the foreseeable future. This is based on our opinion the company has an aggressive financial policy and a significant debt burden. It is our opinion that the company's gross profit margin will remain under pressure because of continued weak demand and higher expenses, specifically elevated food costs. However, we expect credit measures to show slight improvement through 2014 because of selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) cost reductions and some debt repayment. Over the next year, we expect adjusted leverage to remain above 7x and the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt to remain weak at roughly 8.5%. Our "fair" business risk assessment reflects USF's participation in an intensely competitive, low-margin industry. The company benefits from its satisfactory market position, relatively stable historic industry demand, and broad geographic diversification within the U.S. We believe the company, which was acquired in 2007 by its private equity sponsors in a leveraged buyout, is the second-largest food service distributor in the U.S. (The company does not disclose its financial statements publicly.) Nevertheless, the potential for meaningfully higher food cost prices next year stemming from the 2012 drought is a key risk factor. If food prices increase significantly, USF's profitability could fall. This could occur if volume drops because of fewer people purchasing food away from home, or if food service distributors are unable to pass through most food cost inflation to customers. USF faces substantial competition from thousands of competitors, including market leader Sysco Corp. (A+/Negative/A-1), which has about a 19% U.S. market share; unrated no. 3 competitor Performance Food Group Inc.; several large regional players; and numerous local distributors. We believe USF has about 10% U.S. market share. In our opinion, the intense competition, limited use of exclusive-distributor status throughout the industry, and relatively low customer switching costs will likely constrain profit growth. In addition, profitability could suffer if large group purchasing organizations (GPOs) continue to increase their roles in the food distribution chain. Standard & Poor's economists estimate GDP growth of just 2.1% this year and 2.3% in 2013, consumer spending growth of 1.9% this year and 2.4% in 2013, crude oil per barrel (WTI) finishing 2012 near $94 and finishing 2013 near $90, and the unemployment rate remaining between 7.6% and 8.1% through late 2013. With these economic forecast considerations in mind, and expectations for higher food costs, our base-case forecast for 2013 reflects the following: -- Mid- to high-single-digit revenue growth, primarily reflecting mid- to high-single-digit food cost inflation, flat organic volume growth, and low-single-digit volume growth from acquisitions. -- Low-single-digit EBITDA growth reflecting the impact of acquisitions and modest restructuring benefits. We assume USF is unable to realize any margin from food cost inflation. -- Free cash flow of $50 million to $75 million, which reflects continued high inventory levels and an increase in pension contributions. Based on our assumptions, we forecast leverage in the low-7x area, FFO to total debt of about 8%, and 2.4x EBITDA interest coverage. This compares to our expectation for fiscal year 2012 ending with leverage of at least 7.5x, FFO to total debt of 8.4%, and EBITDA interest coverage of 2.2x. These metrics are in line with indicative ratios for our "high leveraged" financial risk descriptor, which include leverage above 5x and FFO to total debt below 12%. We believe USF has reduced its cost structure over the past several years through distribution center consolidation and select national restaurant chain business exits. These initiatives have resulted in operating efficiency improvements, including increased route density and fleet utilization. We view USF's management and governance to be "fair," reflecting its control by two financial sponsors. Liquidity In our opinion, USF has "adequate" sources of liquidity to cover its operating needs over the next year, even in the event of moderate, unforeseen EBITDA declines. The proposed transaction should meaningfully improve USF's liquidity profile over the next few years. Relevant aspects of the company's liquidity profile, based on our criteria and assumptions, are as follows: -- We expect USF's sources of liquidity over the next year to exceed uses by at least 1.2x. -- We estimate net sources of liquidity would be positive even if EBITDA fell 20%. -- We estimate pro forma debt maturities will total less than $25 million annually over the next four years, excluding asset-based credit facilities that mature in 2015 and 2016. -- We forecast USF should generate $50 million to $75 million of free cash flow in 2013. We estimate pro form for the proposed transaction that USF has total cash and borrowing availability of $596 million, including $146 million of cash, $350 million available under its $1.1 billion asset-based loan (ABL) revolving credit facility, and full availability under its $100 million cash flow revolver due 2013. We currently assume the $100 million cash flow revolver will not be extended at maturity. The termination date on the $1.1 billion ABL revolver is 2016. The ABL includes a 1x springing fixed-charge coverage ratio if ABL availability is less than $100 million. USF currently has meaningful ABL availability cushion above the level at which the fixed-charge covenant would apply. USF also has a $800 million ABS that was recently extended to 2015. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on US Foods Inc., to be published as soon as possible on RatingsDirect following the release of this report. Outlook The outlook is stable, and assumes USF is able to raise sufficient debt to pay off in full its $700 million 2014 term loan debt maturity. We believe the company should be able to maintain credit measures at or slightly better than current levels despite prospects for elevated food and fuel costs. We could lower the ratings if the economy is stagnant while inflation is still high, resulting in lower-than-expected demand for food away from home and reduced EBITDA levels. We could also downgrade the company if it is unable to pass through the majority of expected input cost inflation; if FFO to total debt approaches 5%; if leverage reaches the mid- to high-8x area, or if we think liquidity will become "less than adequate." We would envision credit measures deteriorating to these levels in a scenario where high single-digit food inflation, a mid-single-digit drop in volume, and escalating fuel prices result in EBITDA contracting by about 10%, or debt increases by about $600 million. It is unlikely that we would consider raising the ratings over the next year, given US Foods' very aggressive financial policies due to financial sponsor involvement. In the next three years, we would consider an upgrade if the company improves its business risk profile through market share growth and also adopts a more conservative financial policy, including sustaining leverage below 6x. We estimate this could occur if EBITDA grows about 30% or debt falls by roughly $1.3 billion. Related Criteria And Research -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating Companies In The Service Sectors, Nov. 12, 2012 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed US Foods Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- Senior Secured B- Recovery Rating 5 Senior Unsecured CCC+ Recovery Rating 6 New Rating US Foods Inc. Senior Secured US$1.587 bil fltg rate bank ln due 2017 B- Recovery Rating 5 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)