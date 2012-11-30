FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 30, 2012 / 5:06 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - S&P rates Unitymedia notes 'BB-'

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Nov 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned
its 'BB-' issue ratings to the $1 billion senior secured notes and EUR500
million senior secured notes issued by Unitymedia Hessen GmbH & Co. KG and
Unitymedia NRW GmbH. The issuers are operating subsidiaries of German Cable
Operator Unitymedia KabelBW GmbH (Unitymedia; B+/Stable/--)

The recovery rating on the senior secured notes is '2', indicating our 
expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery prospects for secured lenders in 
the event of a payment default. However, we continue to see coverage of the 
senior secured notes at the low end of the range, with no headroom for 
additional senior secured issuance.

The issue and recovery ratings on Unitymedia's existing senior secured notes 
(issued by Unitymedia Hessen and Unitymedia NRW) remain unchanged at 'BB-' and 
'2', respectively. The issue and recovery ratings on the existing senior notes 
also remain unchanged at 'B-' and '6', respectively. 

We understand that the proceeds of the senior secured notes will be used to 
repurchase the existing senior secured dollar-denominated notes maturing in 
2017 and part of the euro-denominated notes maturing in the same year. We 
anticipate that the total amount of senior secured debt will remain about the 
same.

Our issue and recovery ratings on the senior secured notes reflect our 
assessment of Unitymedia as a going concern, owing to its resilient and 
profitable utility-like cable TV operations in Germany, its "satisfactory" 
business risk profile, its valuable cable network and customer base, and high 
barriers to entry in the consolidated cable industry. In addition, we consider 
that recovery prospects for the senior secured notes are supported by the 
notes' relatively comprehensive security package, with network assets pledged. 
 

Our simulated default scenario assumes a default would occur in 2017, when the 
remaining euro-denominated senior secured notes and the group's revolving 
credit facilities mature. We believe this scenario would occur due to 
excessive leverage as a result of operating underperformance. We envisage 
EBITDA falling to about EUR600 million in the hypothetical year of default, with
a stressed enterprise value of about EUR3.45 billion.

From our stressed enterprise value of EUR3.45 billion, we deduct priority 
liabilities of about EUR330 million, comprising administrative expenses, the 
existing EUR80 million super senior revolver (assumed fully drawn in 2017), and 
other priority liabilities related to finance leases. This leaves 
approximately EUR3.1 billion of value remaining for senior secured noteholders.

We envisage about EUR4.4 billion of senior secured debt outstanding at default 
(including six months' prepetition interest), indicating substantial (70%-90%) 
recovery prospects for these lenders, albeit at the low end of this range. We 
would therefore expect negligible (0%-10%) recovery prospects for senior 
noteholders, reflected in our recovery rating of '6' on the existing senior 
notes. 

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
     -- Unitymedia GmbH, May 31, 2012
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials 
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009

RATINGS LIST
New Rating

Unitymedia Hessen GmbH & Co. KG
New Rating

Unitymedia Hessen GmbH & Co. KG
 Senior Secured
  EUR500 mil bnds due 01/15/2023        BB-                
   Recovery Rating                      2                  
  US$1 bil bnds due 01/15/2023          BB-                
   Recovery Rating                      2                  

Unitymedia NRW GmbH
 Senior Secured
  US$1 bil bnds due 01/15/2023          BB-                
   Recovery Rating                      2                  
  EUR500 mil bnds due 01/15/2023        BB-                
   Recovery Rating                      2                  

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

