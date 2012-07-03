TEXT-Fitch to affirm Illinois Fin Auth (Resurrection Health)

July 3 - On the effective date of July 12, 2012, Fitch Ratings will confirm the ‘A/F1’; Stable Outlook, rating assigned to the $125,000,000 ($60,000,000 currently outstanding) Illinois Finance Authority Variable Rate Revenue Bonds, series 2005C (Resurrection Health Care) (bonds). The rating action will be in connection with the mandatory tender and substitution of the irrevocable direct-pay letter of credit (LOC) currently provided by Bank of America, N.A. (rated ‘A/F1’; Stable Outlook) with a substitute LOC to be issued by Barclays Bank PLC (rated ‘A/F1’; Stable Outlook). On the effective date of the substitution the ratings will be based on the support provided by the Barclays Bank PLC substitute LOC.

Pursuant to the substitute LOC, the bank is obligated to make payments of principal of and interest on the bonds upon maturity and redemption, as well as purchase price for tendered bonds. The ratings will expire upon the earliest of: (a) July 12, 2014, the initial stated expiration date of the substitute LOC, unless such date is extended; (b) conversion to a rate mode other than weekly or daily interest rate; (c) any prior termination of the substitute LOC; and (d) defeasance of the bonds. The substitute LOC provides full and sufficient coverage of principal plus an amount equal to 50 days of interest at a maximum rate of 10% based on a year of 365 days and purchase price for tendered bonds, while in the weekly and daily rate modes. A mandatory tender of the bonds will occur on the substitution date. The Remarketing Agent for the bonds will be Barclays Capital Inc.