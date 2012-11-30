FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - Fitch rates Forsyth County, NC GOs 'AAA'
#Market News
November 30, 2012 / 7:21 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - Fitch rates Forsyth County, NC GOs 'AAA'

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Nov 30 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AAA' rating to the following Forsyth
County, North Carolina (the county's) general obligation bonds (GOs): 

--$13.8 million GO public improvement bonds, series 2013;
--$5 million GO educational facilities bonds, series 2013;
--$38.5 million GO refunding bonds, series 2013. 

The GO public improvement and educational facilities bonds are expected to sell 
on December 11th via competition. Bond proceeds will finance various capital 
projects. The GO refunding bonds are expected to sell on December 13th via 
negotiation. Bond proceeds will refinance four outstanding series of GO bonds. 

In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings: 

--$499.6 million general obligation (GO) bonds at 'AAA';
--$59.6 million certificates of participation (COPs) at 'AA+';
--$30.7 million LOBs at 'AA+' 

The Rating Outlook is Stable. 

SECURITY 

The GO bonds are secured by a pledge of the full faith and credit and taxing 
power of the county. The certificates of participation (COPs) and limited 
obligation bonds (LOBs) are secured by lease payments equal to debt service, 
subject to annual appropriation by the county. As additional security for the 
COPs and LOBs, the county has granted a lien on essential government assets. 

KEY RATING DRIVERS 

AMPLE FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY: Strong financial management and planning coupled 
with adherence to conservative reserve policies underscore healthy reserve 
levels and high liquidity. 

DIVERSIFYING ECONOMIC BASE: Notable growth in technology, healthcare, and 
education is supplanting the traditional manufacturing base. Socio-economic 
metrics are around average. 

GOOD TAX BASE PROSPECTS: The county's tax base has proven resilient throughout 
the recession. Fitch believes that the county's attractive economic base 
supports solid long-term tax base growth. 

MANAGEABLE DEBT BURDEN: Debt levels are moderate, and long-term obligations do 
not pressure the credit. Above-average debt service costs have not hindered the 
county's financial flexibility and are mitigated by the debt service leveling 
plan. 

APPROPRIATION RISK AND LIEN ON ASSETS: The 'AA+' rating on the COPs and LOBs 
reflects the appropriation risk inherent in the installment payments, the 
essential nature of the respective leased assets, and the general 
creditworthiness of the county. 

CREDIT PROFILE 

MEDICAL AND BIOTECHNOLOGY SECTOR ADD DIVERSITY TO ECONOMY

Located in the Piedmont region in central North Carolina, Forsyth County is one 
of the state's major commercial and industrial centers. A diverse economy 
underpinned by a significant medical and biotechnology presence has superseded 
the economy's historical concentration in manufacturing, textiles, and tobacco. 
The county has leveraged two major medical facilities (Wake Forest University 
Baptist Medical Center, employing approximately 11,800, and Novant Health, which
employs 8,100 at three area hospitals), as well as a number of local 
universities to create the Piedmont Triad Research Park. 

The county's 2011 population of 354,952 represented a 16% increase since the 
2000 census. Growth out-paced national trends although was below that of the 
state. To date, the population increases have not placed undue pressure on the 
county's capital needs. 

Unemployment remains above the national average, in contrast to the low rates 
prior to the recession. The September 2012 8.7% rate has shown a below-average 
decline over the past year, as employment gains were nearly matched by labor 
force increases. Education and health services represents a high 21.4% of the 
Metropolitan Statistical Area's (MSA) employment, about 50% more than state and 
national metrics. Income levels are slightly above the state's but below the 
national averages. Fitch notes positively that the county's cost of living is 
below national averages. 

AMPLE FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY

Effective financial management and planning consistently yields ample reserves 
and financial flexibility. General fund results since at least fiscal 2007 have 
produced reserve levels above the county's prudent policy of 16% of the 
subsequent year's expenditures. Liquidity levels are consistently high. 

Tax-base growth has been good. Annual growth since fiscal 2007 has averaged 
2.8%, with a negligible decline in only one year. The county expects a 
manageable tax base decline in the 2013 revaluation but has indicated a 
willingness to raise the tax rate to a revenue neutral or slightly less than 
revenue neutral rate. 

The county concluded fiscal 2012 with a $1.9 million net surplus (after 
transfers) in the general fund, equal to 0.5% of spending. The county's assigned
and unassigned fund balance exceeded its reserve policy level of 16% of budgeted
expenditures. Fitch more commonly measures reserves as the unrestricted fund 
balance, the sum of committed, assigned, and unassigned balance per GASB54. By 
that metric, unrestricted reserves equaled $120.2 million or a high 31.7% of 
spending. The county's reserve for state statue, which is primarily to offset 
accounts receivable, is a source of further flexibility, equal to $26.9 million 
or an additional 7.1% of spending. 

RESERVE LEVELS EXPECTED TO REMAIN HEALTHY

The fiscal 2013 budget appropriates $15.1 million of fund balance, which is on 
par with the fiscal 2012 budget appropriation of $16 million. Fitch notes 
positively that the county routinely does not utilize the total amount of 
appropriated fund balance and in fact, has added to fund balance annually since 
at least fiscal 2007. The budget does not include one-time sources, and Fitch 
considers revenue assumptions conservative as they assume modest to negative 
growth relative to fiscal 2012 actual results. 

FAVORABLE DEBT BURDEN

Debt levels are expected to remain moderate and are supported by continued 
population and assessed valuation growth. Overall debt equals 2.6% of market 
value and $2,470 per capita, and amortization is above average at 61.9% of 
principal retired within 10 years. Variable rate debt, which is unhedged, totals
9.5% of outstanding par, a level that Fitch believes is prudent for the rating 
category. 

The $455 million fiscal 2013 - 2022 capital improvement plan is partly funded by
$222 million of long-term debt issuances. Major projects include the schools 
($182 million) and the court system ($92 million). Future debt plans include 
issuing about $12 million - $15 million every other year for routine school and 
community college maintenance. 

MANAGEMENT OF ABOVE-AVERAGE DEBT SERVICE COSTS

Fiscal 2012 debt service costs equaled an above-average 16.4% of expenditures. 
The county's recently instituted policy limits total annual debt service, less 
certain revenues restricted to debt service, to 15% of the budget. Fitch views 
the policy as somewhat liberal, but to date, the above-average debt service 
costs have not pressured county finances. The county's prudent debt service 
leveling plan somewhat offsets the high debt service costs, which includes the 
banking of tax receipts in advance of debt service payment and the use of 
lottery proceeds. 

WELL-MANAGED LONG-TERM LIABILITIES

Post-employment long-term obligations do not pressure the credit. The majority 
of county employees participate in the well-funded North Carolina Local 
Government Employees' Retirement System (LGERS), a cost-sharing 
multiple-employer plan. Fitch notes positively that the county's contributions 
for pension and other post-employment benefits for fiscal 2012 equaled a minimal
1.7% of spending. 

LEASE REVENUE BONDS

Debt service payments for the LOBs and COPS are subject to annual appropriation.
As security for both bonds, the county delivers a deed of trust granting a lien 
on essential government property. Fitch believes the property's essentiality 
provides sufficient incentive to appropriate. Were a default to occur, the 
county would forfeit use of the leased property. 

The county anticipates an additional $20 million LOB issuance will be necessary 
to complete the county's public safety facilities project, although a declining 
jail population might allow the county to postpone that issuance.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

