TEXT-S&P revises Aargauische Kantonalbank outlook
July 3, 2012 / 2:51 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises Aargauische Kantonalbank outlook

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview
     -- We have observed a trend of rising residential real estate prices in 
Switzerland.
     -- In our view, this poses a risk for domestic-oriented banks like 
Aargauische Kantonalbank (AKB), which has a sizable mortgage loan portfolio.
     -- We are revising our outlook on AKB to negative from stable and 
affirming our 'AAA/A-1+' ratings.
     -- The negative outlook reflects that we might lower the ratings on AKB 
if the growing economic imbalance were to lead us to a more negative view of 
the economic environment in which Swiss banks operate.
 

Rating Action
On July 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 
Swiss financial institution Aargauische Kantonalbank (AKB) to negative from 
stable. The 'AAA' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term counterparty credit ratings 
were affirmed.

Rationale
The outlook revision stems from our view that the residential real estate 
price increases we have observed in Switzerland over the past three years 
represent a risk for those Swiss banks that have mainly domestic operations. 
If this trend continues, the growing economic imbalance may lead us to a more 
negative view of the economic environment in which Swiss banks operate and to 
lower our ratings by one notch (see "Outlook On Nine Swiss Banks To Negative 
On Exposure To Rising Property Prices; Ratings On All Swiss Banks Affirmed," 
published on July 3, 2012).

We nevertheless recognize that home price increases in the Canton of Aargau 
(AAA/Stable/A-1+), where AKB operates, have been below the Swiss average in 
recent years. In addition, we consider that AKB adheres to prudent and 
conservative underwriting standards. 

Our ratings on AKB still reflect our assessment that the bank has an adequate 
business position, very strong capital and earnings, an adequate risk 
position, average funding, and strong liquidity, reflecting its stand-alone 
credit profile (SACP) of 'aa-'.

We consider AKB to be a government-related entity (GRE) with an "extremely 
high" likelihood that its owner, the Canton of Aargau, would provide 
extraordinary government support in times of stress. Furthermore, the canton 
guarantees all of AKB's obligations. This results in a three-notch rating 
uplift from the SACP. 


Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the likelihood of a downgrade if residential 
real estate prices in Switzerland keep increasing at the pace we have observed 
over the past three years, potentially putting pressure on the quality of 
AKB's mortgage loan book. 

Further negative rating actions may be triggered by a change of AKB's role for 
or link with the canton or changes in the statutory guarantee, leading us to 
reassess its GRE status. However, we currently consider this scenario to be 
unlikely and would expect AKB's existing obligations to be grandfathered. We 
might also take a more negative view of AKB's SACP and lower the ratings if we 
were to envisage a decline in our projected risk-adjusted capital ratio to 
lower than 15%.

We believe an improvement of the SACP to be remote at this stage, owing to 
AKB's comparatively concentrated business model.

Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating          AAA/Negative/A-1+

SACP                          aa- 
 Anchor                       a 
 Business Position            Adequate (0)
 Capital and Earnings         Very strong (2)
 Risk Position                Adequate (0)
 Funding and Liquidity        Average and Strong (0)

Support                       3
 GRE Support                  3
 Group Support                0
 Sovereign Support            0

Additional Factors            0

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

