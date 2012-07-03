FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises Banque Cantonale Vaudoise outlook
July 3, 2012 / 2:51 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises Banque Cantonale Vaudoise outlook

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview
     -- We have observed a trend of rising residential real estate prices in 
Switzerland.
     -- In our view, this poses a risk for domestic-oriented banks like Banque 
Cantonale Vaudoise (BCV), which has a sizable mortgage loan portfolio.
     -- We are revising our outlook on BCV to negative from stable and 
affirming our 'AA/A-1+' ratings.
     -- The negative outlook reflects that we might lower the ratings on BCV 
if the growing economic imbalance were to lead us to a more negative view of 
the economic environment in which Swiss banks operate.
 
Rating Action
On July 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 
Switzerland-based Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (BCV) to negative from stable. At 
the same time, we affirmed the 'AA/A-1+' and long- and short-term counterparty 
credit ratings. 
 
Rationale
The outlook revision stems from our view that the residential real estate 
price increases we have observed in Switzerland over the past three years 
represent a risk for those Swiss banks that have mainly domestic operations. 
If this trend continues, the growing economic imbalance may lead us to a more 
negative view of the economic environment in which the Swiss banks operate and 
therefore to lower the ratings on BCV by one notch (see "Outlook On Nine Swiss 
Banks To Negative On Exposure To Rising Property Prices; Ratings On All Swiss 
Banks Affirmed," published on July 3, 2012).

We nevertheless recognize that although real estate prices in the Canton of 
Vaud (AA+/Positive/--) have increased by more than the Swiss average over the 
past three years, price developments have been supported to some extent by 
above-average economic growth and strong immigration-driven demand in light of 
low vacancy rates and limited supply. We also note that BCV has recently 
tightened its mortgage underwriting standards, translating into a limited 1% 
rise in mortgages outstanding on the first quarter of 2012 compared with 9% 
growth in 2011.

Our ratings on BCV still reflect our 'a' anchor for a bank operating mainly in 
Switzerland, BCV's adequate business position, strong capital and earnings, 
adequate risk position, average funding, and strong liquidity.

We have revised our assessment of BCV's liquidity to strong from adequate, as 
the bank maintains a high liquidity ratio under the strict norms established 
by Swiss regulators. Moreover, preliminary figures indicate a Basel III 
liquidity coverage ratio well above 100%. 

We consider BCV a government-related entity (GRE) and assess that there is a 
"very high" likelihood that its majority owner, the Canton of Vaud, would 
provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event of financial 
distress. Because of this, we incorporate a two-notch uplift from BCV's 'a+' 
stand-alone credit profile into the long-term rating. We expect that BCV will 
continue to benefit from the implicit support of the Canton of Vaud, despite 
the absence of a full guarantee. 
 
Outlook
The negative outlook on BCV reflects the likelihood of a downgrade if 
residential real estate prices in Switzerland and in the Canton of Vaud keep 
increasing at the high pace observed over the past three years, potentially 
putting pressure on the quality of BCV's mortgage loan book. We could also 
lower the long-term rating on BCV if we see a significant weakening of its 
risk position. This could occur if the bank's exposures to trade finance were 
to increase substantially.  

Conversely, we might revise the outlook on BCV to stable if we believe the 
trend in house prices have a limited impact on the quality of BCV's mortgage 
loan book.   

Given our GRE methodology, a one-notch upgrade or downgrade of the canton 
would have no effect on the counterparty credit ratings on BCV, all other 
things being equal.
 
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating          AA/Negative/A-1+

SACP                          a+
 Anchor                       a
 Business Position            Adequate (0)
 Capital and Earnings         Strong (+1)
 Risk Position                Adequate (0)
 Funding and Liquidity        Average and Strong (0)

Support                       2
 GRE Support                  2
 Group Support                0
 Sovereign Support            0

Additional Factors            0
 
Related Criteria And Research
     -- Outlook On Nine Swiss Banks To Negative On Exposure To Rising Property 
Prices; Ratings On All Swiss Banks Affirmed, July 3, 2012
     -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 
9, 2010
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
 
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise
 Counterparty Credit Rating             AA/Negative/A-1+   AA/Stable/A-1+
 Certificate Of Deposit                 AA/A-1+                 

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

