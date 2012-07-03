TEXT-S&P affirms J. Safra Holding 'BBB+' rating

Overview -- Standard & Poor's is concerned about ongoing extraordinary increases in house prices in Switzerland. -- After Safra Group's recent announcement that it is acquiring a controlling stake in Bank Sarasin & Cie AG (not rated), we expect the pan-European Safra group of private banks, of which J. Safra Holding AG is the parent, to benefit from synergies with Bank Sarasin. -- We are affirming the ratings on Swiss holding company J. Safra Holding AG and on its subsidiary Banque Safra-Luxembourg. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that the Bank Sarasin acquisition might have sufficient positive implications on J. Safra Holding AG to offset potential pressure on our anchor assessment for banks operating only in Switzerland. Rating Action On July 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Swiss holding company J. Safra Holding AG and its 'A-/A-2' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on subsidiary Banque Safra-Luxembourg. The outlook is stable. Rationale The affirmation reflects our view that the announced acquisition of Bank Sarasin & Cie AG might have sufficient positive implications on J. Safra Holding AG to offset potential pressure on our anchor assessment for banks operating only in Switzerland, under our criteria. We rate J. Safra Holding AG based on our analysis of the pan-European Safra group of private banks (pan-European Safra). In our view, the residential real estate price increases we have observed in Switzerland over the past three years represent a risk for those Swiss banks that have mainly domestic operations. If this trend continues, the growing economic imbalance may lead us to a more negative view of the economic environment in which the Swiss banks are operating, and to lower our ratings by one notch (see "Outlook On Nine Swiss Banks To Negative On Loan Exposure To Rising Property Prices; Ratings On All Swiss Banks Affirmed," published on July 3, 2012). However, following Safra's recent announcement that it is acquiring a controlling stake in Bank Sarasin & Cie AG (not rated), we expect pan-European Safra to develop synergies with Bank Sarasin, increase its international activities, and develop strategies concerning tax-compliant assets. This could offset the potential downside pressure on J. Safra Holding AG's anchor, in our view. Our current ratings on pan-European Safra still reflect our view of its "moderate" business position, "strong" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. We assess pan-European Safra's group credit profile, as our criteria define this term, at the same level as its SACP. We give no uplift for extraordinary parental or government support because we consider the group to have "low" systemic importance in Switzerland (Swiss Confederation; unsolicited AAA/Stable/A-1+), which we view as "supportive" to its banking industry. The ratings on J. Safra Holding AG stand one notch below those on Banque Safra-Luxembourg to reflect the holding company's structural subordination to pan-European Safra's private banking operations. Outlook The stable outlook factors in our view that the Bank Sarasin acquisition might have sufficient positive implications on J. Safra Holding AG to offset potential pressure on our anchor for banks operating only in Switzerland due to ongoing extraordinary increases in domestic house prices. We might lower the ratings in the event of unexpected litigation charges or significant regulatory or fiscal changes to offshore financial centers that would damage pan-European Safra's global franchise and business position. We would consider a positive rating action if we were to see noticeable strengthening in pan-European Safra's business position through an enlarged customer base and significant client asset inflow, and in particular, through the unlocking of synergies with Switzerland-based Bank Sarasin & Cie AG. We might also raise the ratings if capitalization improved to the point where our expected risk-adjusted capital ratio for pan-European Safra, before adjustments, was above 15%. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed J. Safra Holding AG Counterparty Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2 Banque Safra-Luxembourg Issuer Credit Rating A-/Stable/A-2 Senior Unsecured A- Short-Term Debt A-2