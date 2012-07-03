FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms J. Safra Holding 'BBB+' rating
July 3, 2012 / 2:51 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms J. Safra Holding 'BBB+' rating

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Overview
     -- Standard & Poor's is concerned about ongoing extraordinary increases 
in house prices in Switzerland.
     -- After Safra Group's recent announcement that it is acquiring a 
controlling stake in Bank Sarasin & Cie AG (not rated), we expect the 
pan-European Safra group of private banks, of which J. Safra Holding AG is the 
parent, to benefit from synergies with Bank Sarasin.
     -- We are affirming the ratings on Swiss holding company J. Safra Holding 
AG and on its subsidiary Banque Safra-Luxembourg. 
     -- The stable outlook reflects our view that the Bank Sarasin acquisition 
might have sufficient positive implications on J. Safra Holding AG to offset 
potential pressure on our anchor assessment for banks operating only in 
Switzerland.

Rating Action
On July 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+/A-2' 
long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Swiss holding company J. 
Safra Holding AG and its 'A-/A-2' long- and short-term counterparty credit 
ratings on subsidiary Banque Safra-Luxembourg. The outlook is stable. 

Rationale
The affirmation reflects our view that the announced acquisition of Bank 
Sarasin & Cie AG might have sufficient positive implications on J. Safra 
Holding AG to offset potential pressure on our anchor assessment for banks 
operating only in Switzerland, under our criteria. We rate J. Safra Holding AG 
based on our analysis of the pan-European Safra group of private banks 
(pan-European Safra).

In our view, the residential real estate price increases we have observed in 
Switzerland over the past three years represent a risk for those Swiss banks 
that have mainly domestic operations. If this trend continues, the growing 
economic imbalance may lead us to a more negative view of the economic 
environment in which the Swiss banks are operating, and to lower our ratings 
by one notch (see "Outlook On Nine Swiss Banks To Negative On Loan Exposure To 
Rising Property Prices; Ratings On All Swiss Banks Affirmed," published on 
July 3, 2012).

However, following Safra's recent announcement that it is acquiring a 
controlling stake in Bank Sarasin & Cie AG (not rated), we expect pan-European 
Safra to develop synergies with Bank Sarasin, increase its international 
activities, and develop strategies concerning tax-compliant assets. This could 
offset the potential downside pressure on J. Safra Holding AG's anchor, in our 
view.

Our current ratings on pan-European Safra still reflect our view of its 
"moderate" business position, "strong" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk 
position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define 
these terms. 

We assess pan-European Safra's group credit profile, as our criteria define 
this term, at the same level as its SACP. We give no uplift for extraordinary 
parental or government support because we consider the group to have "low" 
systemic importance in Switzerland (Swiss Confederation; unsolicited 
AAA/Stable/A-1+), which we view as "supportive" to its banking industry.

The ratings on J. Safra Holding AG stand one notch below those on Banque 
Safra-Luxembourg to reflect the holding company's structural subordination to 
pan-European Safra's private banking operations. 

Outlook
The stable outlook factors in our view that the Bank Sarasin acquisition might 
have sufficient positive implications on J. Safra Holding AG to offset 
potential pressure on our anchor for banks operating only in Switzerland due 
to ongoing extraordinary increases in domestic house prices. 

We might lower the ratings in the event of unexpected litigation charges or 
significant regulatory or fiscal changes to offshore financial centers that 
would damage pan-European Safra's global franchise and business position.

We would consider a positive rating action if we were to see noticeable 
strengthening in pan-European Safra's business position through an enlarged 
customer base and significant client asset inflow, and in particular, through 
the unlocking of synergies with Switzerland-based Bank Sarasin & Cie AG. We 
might also raise the ratings if capitalization improved to the point where our 
expected risk-adjusted capital ratio for pan-European Safra, before 
adjustments, was above 15%.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating          A-/Stable/A-2
Bank Holding Company Rating   BBB+/Stable/A-2

SACP                          a-
 Anchor                       a
 Business Position            Moderate (-1)
 Capital and Earnings         Strong (+1)
 Risk Position                Moderate (-1)
 Funding and Liquidity        Average and Adequate (0)

Support                       0
 GRE Support                  0
 Group Support                0
 Sovereign Support            0

Additional Factors            0

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Outlook On Nine Swiss Banks To Negative On Loan Exposure To Rising 
Property Prices; Ratings On All Swiss Banks Affirmed, July 3, 2012
     -- Switzerland-Based J. Safra Holding AG And Operating Subsidiary Ratings 
Lowered On Bank Criteria Change; Outlook Stable, Dec. 5, 2011
     -- J. Safra Holding AG Assigned 'A-/A-2' Ratings And Subsidiary Banque 
Safra-Luxembourg Rated 'A/A-1'; Outlooks Negative, June 9, 2011
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

J. Safra Holding AG
 Counterparty Credit Rating    BBB+/Stable/A-2

Banque Safra-Luxembourg
 Issuer Credit Rating          A-/Stable/A-2
 Senior Unsecured              A-
 Short-Term Debt               A-2


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

