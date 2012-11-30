FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - Fitch releases on FASB changes to refundable entrance fees
#Credit Markets
November 30, 2012 / 7:36 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - Fitch releases on FASB changes to refundable entrance fees

Reuters Staff

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 30 - Changes issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) regarding refundable entrance fees for continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs) are not expected to have an effect on the CCRCs’ ratings, according to a new Fitch Ratings report. ‘Overall, Fitch views the FASB guidelines positively for the improved clarity and better consistency on the sector’s treatment of refundable entrance fees,’ said Jim LeBuhn, Senior Director. ‘Certain ratios such as operating and excess margins and debt to capitalization will be negatively impacted by the accounting change. However, the changes are non-cash, and many of the key financial metrics used in Fitch’s analysis will remain unaffected. Thus, the change in accounting treatment is not expected to have an impact on Fitch’s CCRC credit ratings.’ The full report, titled ‘Accounting Change on Refundable Entrance Fees Not Expected to Affect Ratings’, is available on the Fitch web site at ‘www.fitchratings.com’. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

