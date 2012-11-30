FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
November 30, 2012 / 7:40 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - S&P rates Kansas City Southern Railway Co

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Nov 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned
its senior unsecured 'BBB-' issue-level rating to Kansas City Southern Railway
Co.'s (KCSR's) amended credit facilities. The facilities consist of a $200
million revolving credit facility and two term loans with a total outstanding
amount of $551 million. We have also withdrawn our KCSR senior secured 'BBB'
issue ratings.

The rating actions follow the triggering of a fall-away collateral provision, 
which allows KCSR's facilities to convert to unsecured obligations when 
investment-grade credit ratings have been assigned by at least two of the 
three major rating agencies. On Nov. 21, KCSR completed an amendment to its 
facilities, which added the fall-away collateral provision, amended financial 
covenants, and extended the maturities of its revolving credit facility to 
Nov. 15, 2017, and its term loans to May 15, 2018. As of Nov. 21, the 
collateral has been released and KCSR's bank facilities are now unsecured 
obligations and rank pari passu with existing unsecured debt.

The recovery rating on KCSR's term and revolving loans is '1', which indicates 
our expectation of a very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a payment 
default. While these loans are currently unsecured, the collateral that 
previously secured these loans is required to be re-pledged if 
investment-grade entity ratings are no longer assigned by all three rating 
agencies. Because we would expect this to occur well before a default, we are 
treating the loans as secured and have maintained our previous recovery rating 
of '1'. However, we are capping the issue-level rating at 'BBB-' because 
Standard & Poor's would no longer assign recovery ratings or notch up this 
debt if we were to raise our corporate credit rating on the company to 
investment grade.

At the same time, we assigned our 'BBB-' issue rating to Kansas City Southern 
de Mexico S.A. de C.V.'s (KCSM's) amended $200 million senior secured 
revolving credit facility. On Nov. 29, KCSM completed an amendment that added 
the fall-away collateral provision, amended financial covenants, and extended 
the maturity to Nov. 15, 2017. The KSCM credit facility remains secured 
because the fall-away collateral provision has not been triggered. In 
accordance with our recovery criteria, we have capped our recovery rating on 
KCSM's senior secured revolver at '2', consistent with our rating methodology 
for certain jurisdictions (see "Jurisdiction-Specific Adjustments To Recovery 
And Issue Ratings," published July 5, 2007, on RatingsDirect). The '2' 
recovery rating indicates our expectation for a substantial (70% to 90%) 
recovery in the event of a payment default.

The ratings on obligor Kansas City Southern (KCS; BB+/Positive/--) reflect the 
favorable characteristics of the U.S. freight railroad industry and the 
company's strategically located rail network. KCS' significant capital 
spending requirements and meaningful exposure to cyclical end markets such as 
automotive and manufacturing--particularly in Mexico through its subsidiary 
KCSM--partly offset these strengths. Standard & Poor's characterizes the 
company's business risk profile as "satisfactory," financial risk profile as 
"significant," and liquidity as "adequate," according to our criteria.

The outlook is positive. Over the next year, we expect KCS' revenues to 
benefit from modest pricing increases and volumes to benefit from the 
gradually improving economy in Mexico. We also expect KCS' earnings, credit 
metrics, and liquidity to continue to improve because of efficiency 
improvements, lower interest expense, and debt reduction. However, we expect 
KCS to pay higher cash taxes in 2013, which could result in a modest 
deterioration in some credit metrics.

We could raise the ratings if earnings improvement results in funds from 
operations to total debt of 35% or higher and debt to capital remains less 
than 45% on a sustained basis. We could revise the outlook to stable if 
weaker-than-expected economic growth or aggressive financial policies result 
in reduced liquidity, funds from operations to total debt declining below 30%, 
or debt to capital rising above 50% without recovering.



RATINGS LIST 

Kansas City Southern
 Corporate Credit Rating             BB+/Positive/--

New Ratings

Kansas City Southern Railway Co.
 Senior Unsecured
  $200 mil rev credit fac            BBB-
   Recovery Rating                   1              
  $551 mil term loans                BBB-               
   Recovery Rating                   1                 

Kansas City Southern de Mexico S.A. de C.V.
 Senior Secured
  $200 mil rev credit fac            BBB-                    
   Recovery Rating                   2

Ratings Withdrawn
                                     To             From
Kansas City Southern Railway Co.
 Senior Secured                      NR             BBB
  Recovery Rating                    NR             1

