TEXT - S&P rates Kansas City Southern Railway Co

Nov 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its senior unsecured 'BBB-' issue-level rating to Kansas City Southern Railway Co.'s (KCSR's) amended credit facilities. The facilities consist of a $200 million revolving credit facility and two term loans with a total outstanding amount of $551 million. We have also withdrawn our KCSR senior secured 'BBB' issue ratings. The rating actions follow the triggering of a fall-away collateral provision, which allows KCSR's facilities to convert to unsecured obligations when investment-grade credit ratings have been assigned by at least two of the three major rating agencies. On Nov. 21, KCSR completed an amendment to its facilities, which added the fall-away collateral provision, amended financial covenants, and extended the maturities of its revolving credit facility to Nov. 15, 2017, and its term loans to May 15, 2018. As of Nov. 21, the collateral has been released and KCSR's bank facilities are now unsecured obligations and rank pari passu with existing unsecured debt. The recovery rating on KCSR's term and revolving loans is '1', which indicates our expectation of a very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. While these loans are currently unsecured, the collateral that previously secured these loans is required to be re-pledged if investment-grade entity ratings are no longer assigned by all three rating agencies. Because we would expect this to occur well before a default, we are treating the loans as secured and have maintained our previous recovery rating of '1'. However, we are capping the issue-level rating at 'BBB-' because Standard & Poor's would no longer assign recovery ratings or notch up this debt if we were to raise our corporate credit rating on the company to investment grade. At the same time, we assigned our 'BBB-' issue rating to Kansas City Southern de Mexico S.A. de C.V.'s (KCSM's) amended $200 million senior secured revolving credit facility. On Nov. 29, KCSM completed an amendment that added the fall-away collateral provision, amended financial covenants, and extended the maturity to Nov. 15, 2017. The KSCM credit facility remains secured because the fall-away collateral provision has not been triggered. In accordance with our recovery criteria, we have capped our recovery rating on KCSM's senior secured revolver at '2', consistent with our rating methodology for certain jurisdictions (see "Jurisdiction-Specific Adjustments To Recovery And Issue Ratings," published July 5, 2007, on RatingsDirect). The '2' recovery rating indicates our expectation for a substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The ratings on obligor Kansas City Southern (KCS; BB+/Positive/--) reflect the favorable characteristics of the U.S. freight railroad industry and the company's strategically located rail network. KCS' significant capital spending requirements and meaningful exposure to cyclical end markets such as automotive and manufacturing--particularly in Mexico through its subsidiary KCSM--partly offset these strengths. Standard & Poor's characterizes the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory," financial risk profile as "significant," and liquidity as "adequate," according to our criteria. The outlook is positive. Over the next year, we expect KCS' revenues to benefit from modest pricing increases and volumes to benefit from the gradually improving economy in Mexico. We also expect KCS' earnings, credit metrics, and liquidity to continue to improve because of efficiency improvements, lower interest expense, and debt reduction. However, we expect KCS to pay higher cash taxes in 2013, which could result in a modest deterioration in some credit metrics. We could raise the ratings if earnings improvement results in funds from operations to total debt of 35% or higher and debt to capital remains less than 45% on a sustained basis. We could revise the outlook to stable if weaker-than-expected economic growth or aggressive financial policies result in reduced liquidity, funds from operations to total debt declining below 30%, or debt to capital rising above 50% without recovering. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Shale-Related Traffic Will Likely Increase For Large North American Railroads, But Ratings Should Hold Steady, Nov. 16, 2012 -- Summary: Kansas City Southern, Sept. 28, 2012 -- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Top 10 Investor Questions: North American Railroads, Aug. 17, 2012 -- Research Update: Kansas City Southern Upgraded To 'BB+' On Increased Earnings, Reduced Debt; Outlook Positive On Likely Further Gains, March 27, 2012 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- Jurisdiction-Specific Adjustments to Recovery and Issue Ratings, July 5, 2007 RATINGS LIST Kansas City Southern Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Positive/-- New Ratings Kansas City Southern Railway Co. Senior Unsecured $200 mil rev credit fac BBB- Recovery Rating 1 $551 mil term loans BBB- Recovery Rating 1 Kansas City Southern de Mexico S.A. de C.V. Senior Secured $200 mil rev credit fac BBB- Recovery Rating 2 Ratings Withdrawn To From Kansas City Southern Railway Co. Senior Secured NR BBB Recovery Rating NR 1