TEXT-S&P revises Migros Bank outlook to negative
#Market News
July 3, 2012 / 2:56 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises Migros Bank outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Overview
     -- We have observed a trend of rising residential real estate prices in 
Switzerland.
     -- In our view, this poses a risk for domestic-oriented banks with 
sizable mortgage portfolios, like Migros Bank. 
     -- We are revising our outlook on Migros Bank to negative from stable and 
affirming our 'A/A-1' ratings.
     -- The negative outlook reflects that we might lower the ratings on the 
bank if the growing economic imbalance were to lead us to a more negative view 
of the economic environment in which Swiss banks operate.
 
Rating Action
On July 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 
Swiss financial institution Migros Bank to negative from stable. The 'A' 
long-term and 'A-1' short-term counterparty credit ratings were affirmed.

Rationale
The outlook revision stems from our view that the residential real estate 
price increases we have observed in Switzerland over the past three years 
represent a risk for those Swiss banks that have mainly domestic operations. 
If this trend continues, we might lower the ratings on Migros Bank by one 
notch, if the growing economic imbalance were to lead us to a more negative 
view of the economic environment in which Swiss banks operate (see "Outlook On 
Nine Swiss Banks To Negative On Exposure To Rising Property Prices; Ratings On 
All Swiss Banks Affirmed," published on July 3, 2012).

We understand, however, that Migros Bank adheres to prudent and conservative 
lending and underwriting standards, which partly mitigate the risks arising 
from the developments in the Swiss housing market.

In our view, Migros Bank has a moderate business position, very strong capital 
and earnings, a moderate risk position, average funding, and adequate 
liquidity, reflecting its unchanged stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'a'.

According to our criteria, Migros Bank is a "strategically important" 
subsidiary of the Migros retailing group. We consider that the bank would 
likely benefit from group support, if needed, to safeguard the Migros brand, 
even though Migros focuses mainly on food retail and production. However, the 
long-term counterparty credit rating on the bank does not include an uplift 
for group support. 


Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the likelihood of a downgrade if residential 
real estate prices in Switzerland keep increasing at the pace we have observed 
over the past three years, potentially putting pressure on the quality of 
Migros Bank's mortgage loan book. 

We would also consider a negative rating action if we were to perceive a 
weakening of Migros' brand image, the parent's diminished parental interest 
for its banking operations, or severe pressure on Migros' creditworthiness. 

An improvement in Migros Bank's SACP and, consequently, the ratings on the 
bank would depend on an improvement in Migros Bank's business or risk position.


Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating          A/Negative/A-1

SACP                          a
 Anchor                       a
 Business Position            Moderate (-1)
 Capital and Earnings         Very strong (+2)
 Risk Position                Moderate (-1)
 Funding and Liquidity        Average and Adequate (0)

Support                       0
 GRE Support                  0
 Group Support                0
 Sovereign Support            0

Additional Factors            0


Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Migros Bank
 Counterparty Credit Rating             A/Negative/A-1     A/Stable/A-1 
 Senior Unsecured                       A                  A 
 Certificate Of Deposit                 A/A-1              A/A-1  




Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
