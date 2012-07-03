FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 3, 2012 / 3:02 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises Graubuendner Kantonalbank outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Overview
     -- We have observed a trend of rising residential real estate prices in 
Switzerland.
     -- In our view, this poses a risk for domestic-oriented banks like 
Graubuendner Kantonalbank (GKB), which has a sizable mortgage loan portfolio.
     -- We are revising our outlook on GKB to negative from stable and 
affirming our 'AA+/A-1+' ratings.
     -- The negative outlook reflects that we might lower the ratings on GKB 
if the growing economic imbalance were to lead us to a more negative view of 
the economic environment in which Swiss banks operate.
 
Rating Action
On July 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 
Swiss financial institution Graubuendner Kantonalbank (GKB) to negative
from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the 'AA+/A-1+' long- and short-term 
counterparty credit ratings. 
 
Rationale 
The outlook revision stems from our view that the residential real estate 
price increases we have observed in Switzerland over the past three years 
represent a risk for those Swiss banks that have mainly domestic operations. 
If this trend continues, the growing economic imbalance may lead us to a more 
negative view of the economic environment in which Swiss banks are operating 
and to lower our ratings by one notch (see "Outlook On Nine Swiss Banks To 
Negative On Exposure To Rising Property Prices; Ratings On All Swiss Banks 
Affirmed," published on July 3, 2012).

We have observed a moderately high rise in real estate prices in the Canton of 
Graubuenden (AA+/Stable/A-1+), especially in the winter tourism resort areas. 
We recognize, however, that the majority of the bank's mortgage loan book is 
in residential rather than tourist areas. Furthermore, the bank has maintained 
conservative underwriting practices in mortgage lending, which is reflected in 
the high asset quality of its credit portfolio.

Our ratings on GKB still reflect our 'a' anchor for a bank operating mainly in 
Switzerland, GKB's adequate business position, very strong capital and 
earnings, adequate risk position, average funding, and strong liquidity. 

We regard GKB as a government-related entity (GRE) and assess the likelihood 
that GKB's owner, the Canton of Graubuenden, would provide timely and 
sufficient support to GKB as "extremely high". Because of this, we incorporate 
a two-notch uplift from GKB's 'aa-' stand-alone credit profile into the 
long-term rating. We do not envisage that the bank's GRE status and our view 
of an "extremely high" likelihood of extraordinary government support will 
change in the foreseeable future. 
 
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the likelihood of a downgrade if residential 
real estate prices in Switzerland keep increasing at the high pace observed 
over the past three years, potentially putting pressure on the quality of 
GKB's mortgage loan book. 

A negative rating action may also be triggered by a change of GKB's role for, 
or link with, the canton or changes in the statutory guarantee, which may lead 
us to assess the bank's GRE status as weaker. However, we currently consider 
this scenario to be unlikely and would expect GKB's existing obligations to be 
grandfathered.

We view the likelihood of an upgrade as remote at this stage, barring an 
upgrade of the canton.
 
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating          AA+/Negative/A-1+

SACP                          aa-
 Anchor                       a
 Business Position            Adequate (0)
 Capital and Earnings         Very strong (+2)
 Risk Position                Adequate (0)
 Funding and Liquidity        Average and Strong (0)

Support                       2
 GRE Support                  2
 Group Support                0
 Sovereign Support            0
Additional Factors            0
 
Related Criteria And Research
     -- Outlook On Nine Swiss Banks To Negative On Exposure To Rising Property 
Prices; Ratings On All Swiss Banks Affirmed, July 3, 2012
     -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 
9, 2010
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
 
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Graubuendner Kantonalbank
 Counterparty Credit Rating             AA+/Negative/A-1+  AA+/Stable/A-1+
 Certificate Of Deposit                 AA+/A-1+        
 Senior Unsecured*                      AA+                
*Guaranteed by the Canton of Graubuenden


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.