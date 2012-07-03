FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch: euro zone crisis pushes corp bond market past loans
#Market News
July 3, 2012 / 3:11 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch: euro zone crisis pushes corp bond market past loans

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 3 - European corporates tapped more bonds than loans in the first six
months of the year - the first time securities market issuance outpaced the loan
market. Fitch Ratings expects this trend to continue.

In the first six months of this year 52% of the EUR467bn of new European 
corporate funding was via bonds, according to Dealogic data. This compares with 
just 29% for all of 2011, the average rate since the introduction of the euro. 
Fitch will publish a report in the coming weeks with more analysis of these 
trends. 

We believe many companies are turning to the debt capital markets to diversify 
their funding. The process of corporate funding disintermediation has 
accelerated because higher bank capital and liquidity requirements have put 
pressure on banks' ability and willingness to lend. The cost of funding for 
banks has also risen, as market sentiment is less favourable than before the 
subprime crisis. Confidence has also declined with the eurozone crisis. These 
pressures are making it more difficult to offer the competitively priced loans 
the region's companies have been used to for decades.

We don't think the levels will hit the extremes of the US market, where bond 
funding far outpaces the loan market. Treasurers are likely to want to maintain 
banking relationships partly as a safety net. Banks are more likely than a 
disparate group of bondholders to quickly extend financing to a distressed 
corporate or when a company needs lifeboat funding. US corporates are not as 
reliant on bank financing in times of trouble because of Chapter 11 bankruptcy 
protection rules and deeper capital markets. 

High-grade corporates have been able to circumvent tightened lending conditions 
and gain cheaper funding from the international bond markets because of their 
safe-haven status. Many of the investment grade companies that managed to issue 
over the recent period of market stress were able to sell bonds at historically 
low all-in costs, although access to the market has been sporadic. 

Lower-rated corporates and smaller companies, however, may bear the brunt of 
further disintermediation. Alternative funding for these borrowers is more 
likely to come from government-encouraged or sponsored initiatives, Non-bank 
lenders or structured products are also more likely sources of funds than 
capital market bond issuance. That said, while certain parts of the structured 
finance market - such as deals backed by auto loans or credit cards - continue 
to function, much of the market is hobbled by uncertainty.
    
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market 
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. 
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
