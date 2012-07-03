TEXT-Fitch: euro zone crisis pushes corp bond market past loans

July 3 - European corporates tapped more bonds than loans in the first six months of the year - the first time securities market issuance outpaced the loan market. Fitch Ratings expects this trend to continue. In the first six months of this year 52% of the EUR467bn of new European corporate funding was via bonds, according to Dealogic data. This compares with just 29% for all of 2011, the average rate since the introduction of the euro. Fitch will publish a report in the coming weeks with more analysis of these trends. We believe many companies are turning to the debt capital markets to diversify their funding. The process of corporate funding disintermediation has accelerated because higher bank capital and liquidity requirements have put pressure on banks' ability and willingness to lend. The cost of funding for banks has also risen, as market sentiment is less favourable than before the subprime crisis. Confidence has also declined with the eurozone crisis. These pressures are making it more difficult to offer the competitively priced loans the region's companies have been used to for decades. We don't think the levels will hit the extremes of the US market, where bond funding far outpaces the loan market. Treasurers are likely to want to maintain banking relationships partly as a safety net. Banks are more likely than a disparate group of bondholders to quickly extend financing to a distressed corporate or when a company needs lifeboat funding. US corporates are not as reliant on bank financing in times of trouble because of Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection rules and deeper capital markets. High-grade corporates have been able to circumvent tightened lending conditions and gain cheaper funding from the international bond markets because of their safe-haven status. Many of the investment grade companies that managed to issue over the recent period of market stress were able to sell bonds at historically low all-in costs, although access to the market has been sporadic. Lower-rated corporates and smaller companies, however, may bear the brunt of further disintermediation. Alternative funding for these borrowers is more likely to come from government-encouraged or sponsored initiatives, Non-bank lenders or structured products are also more likely sources of funds than capital market bond issuance. That said, while certain parts of the structured finance market - such as deals backed by auto loans or credit cards - continue to function, much of the market is hobbled by uncertainty. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.