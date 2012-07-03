FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P revises Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank outlook to negative
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 3, 2012 / 3:11 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Overview
     -- We have observed a trend of rising residential real estate prices in 
Switzerland.
     -- In our view, this poses a risk for domestic-oriented banks like 
Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank (BLKB), which has a sizable mortgage loan 
portfolio.
     -- We are revising our outlook on BLKB to negative from stable and 
affirming our 'AAA/A-1+' ratings.
     -- The negative outlook reflects that we might lower the ratings on BLKB 
if the growing economic imbalance were to lead us to a more negative view of 
the economic environment in which Swiss banks operate.
 
Rating Action
On July 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 
Swiss financial institution Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank (BLKB) to 
negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the 'AAA/A-1+' long- and 
short-term counterparty credit ratings. 

Rationale 
The outlook revision stems from our view that the residential real estate 
price increases we have observed in Switzerland over the past three years 
represent a risk for those Swiss banks that have mainly domestic operations. 
If this trend continues, the growing economic imbalance may lead us to a more 
negative view of the economic environment in which Swiss banks are operating 
and to lower our ratings by one notch (see "Outlook On Nine Swiss Banks To 
Negative On Exposure To Rising Property Prices; Ratings On All Swiss Banks 
Affirmed," published on July 3, 2012).

We nevertheless recognize that real estate price increases have been more 
moderate in the Canton of Basel-Country (AAA/Stable/A-1+) than in some other 
Swiss cantons. In addition, we consider that BLKB has maintained conservative 
underwriting criteria in mortgage lending, which is reflected in the high 
asset quality of its credit portfolio.

Our ratings on BLKB still reflect our 'a' anchor for a bank operating mainly 
in Switzerland, BLKB's adequate business position, very strong capital and 
earnings, adequate risk position, average funding, and strong liquidity. 

We regard BLKB as a government-related entity (GRE) and assess the likelihood 
that BLKB's owner, the Canton of Basel-Country, would provide timely and 
sufficient support to BLKB as extremely high. Because of this, we incorporate 
a three-notch uplift from BLKB's 'aa-' stand-alone credit profile to the 
long-term rating. We do not envisage that the bank's GRE status and our view 
of an "extremely high" likelihood of extraordinary government support will 
change in the foreseeable future. 

Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the likelihood of a downgrade if residential 
real estate prices in Switzerland keep increasing at the high pace observed 
over the past three years, potentially putting pressure on the quality of 
BLKB's mortgage loan book. 

Further negative rating actions may be triggered by a change of BLKB's role 
for or link with the canton or changes in the statutory guarantee, which may 
lead to a weaker assessment of its GRE status. However, we currently consider 
this scenario to be unlikely and would expect BLKB's existing obligations to 
be grandfathered.

Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating          AAA/Negative/A-1+

SACP                          aa-
 Anchor                       a
 Business Position            Adequate (0)
 Capital and Earnings         Very strong (+2)
 Risk Position                Adequate (0)
 Funding and Liquidity        Average and Strong (0)

Support                       3
 GRE Support                  3
 Group Support                0
 Sovereign Support            0

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Outlook On Nine Swiss Banks To Negative On Exposure To Rising Property 
Prices; Ratings On All Swiss Banks Affirmed,, July 3, 2012
     -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 
9, 2010
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank
 Counterparty Credit Rating             AAA/Negative/A-1+  AAA/Stable/A-1+
 Certificate Of Deposit                 AAA/A-1+                
 Senior Unsecured*                      AAA                
*Guaranteed by the Canton of Basel-Country


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.