TEXT-S&P revises Zuercher Kantonalbank outlook to negative
July 3, 2012 / 3:16 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises Zuercher Kantonalbank outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

July 3 - Overview
     -- We have observed a trend of rising residential real estate prices in 
Switzerland.
     -- In our view, this poses a risk for domestic-oriented banks like 
Zuercher Kantonalbank (ZKB), which has a sizable mortgage loan portfolio.
     -- We are revising our outlook on ZKB to negative from stable and 
affirming our 'AAA/A-1+' ratings.
     -- The negative outlook reflects that we might lower the ratings on ZKB 
if the growing economic imbalance were to lead us to a more negative view of 
the economic environment in which Swiss banks operate.
 
Rating Action
On July 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 
Switzerland-based financial institution Zuercher Kantonalbank (ZKB) to 
negative from stable. The 'AAA' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term counterparty 
credit ratings were affirmed. 

Rationale
The outlook revision stems from our view that the residential real estate 
price increases we have observed in Switzerland over the past three years 
represent a risk for those Swiss banks that have mainly domestic operations. 
If this trend continues, the growing economic imbalance may lead us to a more 
negative view of the economic environment in which Swiss banks operate and to 
lower our ratings by one notch (see "Outlook On Nine Swiss Banks To Negative 
On Exposure To Rising Property Prices; Ratings On All Swiss Banks Affirmed," 
published on July 3, 2012).

ZKB operates mainly in the Canton of Zurich (AAA/Stable/--) and neighbouring 
cantons in the northern part of Switzerland, where we have seen moderately 
high increases in residential property prices. Nevertheless, the bank has 
maintained conservative underwriting criteria in mortgage lending, in our 
view, which are reflected by the currently high quality of its loan portfolio. 

Our ratings on ZKB still reflect our 'a' anchor for a bank operating mainly in 
Switzerland and ZKB's adequate business position, very strong capital and 
earnings, adequate risk position, average funding, and strong liquidity. 

We regard ZKB as a government-related entity (GRE) and assess the likelihood 
that ZKB's owner, the Canton of Zurich, would provide timely and sufficient 
support to ZKB as extremely high. Because of this, we incorporate a 
three-notch uplift from ZKB's 'aa-' stand-alone credit profile (SACP) into the 
long-term rating. We do not envisage our view of the bank's GRE status or an 
"extremely high" likelihood of extraordinary government support changing in 
the foreseeable future. 

Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the likelihood of a downgrade if residential 
real estate prices in Switzerland keep increasing at the pace we have observed 
over the past three years, potentially putting pressure on the quality of 
ZKB's mortgage loan book. 

Negative rating actions may also be triggered by a change of ZKB's role for or 
link with the canton or changes in the statutory guarantee, which may lead to 
us to reassess the bank's GRE status. However, we currently consider this 
scenario to be unlikely and would expect ZKB's existing obligations to be 
grandfathered.

We might take a more negative view of ZKB's SACP and lower the ratings if 
ZKB's currently "very strong" capital position were to weaken, with the 
risk-adjusted capital ratio falling to lower than 15%.

Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating          AAA/Negative/A-1+

SACP                          aa-
 Anchor                       a
 Business Position            Adequate (0)
 Capital and Earnings         Very strong (+2)
 Risk Position                Adequate (0)
 Funding and Liquidity        Average and Strong (0)

Support                       3
 GRE Support                  3
 Group Support                0
 Sovereign Support            0

Additional Factors            0


Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Zuercher Kantonalbank
 Counterparty Credit Rating             AAA/Negative/A-1+  AAA/Stable/A-1+
 Senior Unsecured*                      AAA                AAA
 Certificate Of Deposit                 AAA/A-1+           AAA/A-1+     

*Guaranteed by the Canton of Zurich.


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
