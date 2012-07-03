FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises Luzerner Kantonalbank outlook to negative
#Market News
July 3, 2012 / 3:16 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises Luzerner Kantonalbank outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Overview
     -- We have observed a trend of rising residential real estate prices in 
Switzerland.
     -- In our view, this poses a risk for domestic-oriented banks like 
Luzerner Kantonalbank (LUKB), which has a sizable mortgage loan portfolio.
     -- We are revising our outlook on LUKB to negative from stable and 
affirming our 'AA+/A-1+' ratings.
     -- The negative outlook reflects that we might lower the ratings on LUKB 
if the growing economic imbalance were to lead us to a more negative view of 
the economic environment in which Swiss banks operate.
 
Rating Action
On July 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 
Swiss financial institution Luzerner Kantonalbank (LUKB) to negative
from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the 'AA+/A-1+' long- and short-term 
counterparty credit ratings. 
 
Rationale 
The outlook revision stems from our view that the residential real estate 
price increases we have observed in Switzerland over the past three years 
represent a risk for those Swiss banks that have mainly domestic operations. 
If this trend continues, the growing economic imbalance may lead us to a more 
negative view of the economic environment in which the Swiss banks are 
operating and to lower our ratings by one notch (see "Outlook On Nine Swiss 
Banks To Negative On Exposure To Rising Property Prices; Ratings On All Swiss 
Banks Affirmed," published on July 3, 2012).

We nevertheless recognize that the real estate price increases have been more 
moderate in the Canton of Lucerne (AA+/Stable/A-1+) than in some other Swiss 
cantons. Furthermore, we consider that LUKB has maintained conservative 
underwriting practices in its mortgage lending, as reflected in the high asset 
quality of its credit portfolio.

Our ratings on LUKB still reflect our 'a' anchor for a bank operating mainly 
in Switzerland, LUKB's adequate business position, very strong capital and 
earnings, adequate risk position, average funding, and strong liquidity. 

We regard LUKB as a government-related entity (GRE) and assess the likelihood 
that LUKB's owner, the Canton of Lucerne, would provide timely and sufficient 
support to LUKB as "extremely high". Because of this, we incorporate a 
two-notch uplift from LUKB's 'aa-' stand-alone credit profile into the 
long-term rating. We do not envisage that the bank's GRE status and our view 
of an "extremely high" likelihood of extraordinary government support will 
change in the foreseeable future. 
 
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the likelihood of a downgrade if residential 
real estate prices in Switzerland keep increasing at the high pace observed in 
the past three years, potentially putting pressure on the quality of LUKB's 
mortgage loan book. 

A negative rating action may be also triggered by a change of LUKB's role for, 
or link with, the canton or changes in the statutory guarantee, which may lead 
us to a weaker assessment of its GRE status. However, we currently consider 
this scenario to be unlikely and would expect LUKB's existing obligations to 
be grandfathered.

We view the likelihood of an upgrade as remote at this stage, barring an 
upgrade of the canton.
 
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating           AA+/Negative/A-1+
SACP                           aa-
 Anchor                        a
 Business Position             Adequate (0)
 Capital and Earnings          Very Strong (+2)
 Risk Position                 Adequate (0)
 Funding and Liquidity         Average and Strong (0)

Support                        +2
 GRE Support                   +2
 Group Support                 0
 Sovereign Support             0
 Additional Factors            0
 
Related Criteria And Research
     -- Outlook On Nine Swiss Banks To Negative On Exposure To Rising Property 
Prices; Ratings On All Swiss Banks Affirmed, July 3, 2012
     -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 
9, 2010
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
 
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Luzerner Kantonalbank
 Counterparty Credit Rating             AA+/Negative/A-1+  AA+/Stable/A-1+
 Certificate Of Deposit                 AA+/A-1+                
 Senior Unsecured*                      AA+                
 Subordinated                           A+                 
*Guaranteed by the Canton of Lucerne


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
