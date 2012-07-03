TEXT-Fitch rates Pendergast ESD 92, Ariz. bonds 'AA-'

July 3 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AA-' rating to the Pendergast Elementary School District (ESD) No. 92 of Maricopa County, Arizona's $7.57 million school improvement bonds, Project of 2006, series F (2012). The bonds are scheduled for a negotiated sale the week of July 23. Proceeds will finance various school improvements in the district. In addition, Fitch affirms the following rating: --$7.2 million school improvement bonds, project of 2006, series E (2010) outstanding at 'AA-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by an unlimited ad valorem tax levied against all taxable property in the district. KEY RATING DRIVERS SATISFACTORY FINANCIAL PROFILE: Despite ongoing financial pressures, management has made necessary budget cuts and preserved adequate reserve levels. The district has satisfactorily managed cash-flow issues resulting from delayed state aid payments the past several years. DEBT A POSITIVE CREDIT FACTOR: Debt levels are modest, amortization is rapid, and future capital needs appear manageable. STATE FUNDING OFFSETS TAX LOSSES: Fitch expects that the state's school funding formula, which provides a per-pupil base funding level, will continue to essentially offset any revenue losses from the district's tax base declines over the near term. The 2013 expiration of a recent voter-approved, statewide sales tax increase likely will introduce new financial challenges for Arizona school districts, including Pendergast ESD. LARGE TAX BASE DECLINES: Taxable values have registered large declines the past two years (due largely to the housing crisis) that have shaved secondary assessed valuation (SAV) by roughly 45% from its recent peak. Another decline is expected for 2013, after which management expects values to stabilize. While enrollment suffered modestly due to the downturn, management cites some increases in student count recently and anticipates more gains. Fitch continues to view favorably the long-term economic prospects of the Phoenix metro area. CREDIT PROFILE PHOENIX AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT Located in the west valley of Maricopa County in a maturing, middle-income area, the district comprises 20 square miles that includes portions of the cities of Phoenix, Glendale, and Avondale. While anchored by generally stable employment sectors, Maricopa County and the state of Arizona were affected more severely than other areas in the U.S. by the housing and economic downturn. Employment losses during the recession were largely in the construction and manufacturing/durable goods sectors, although during the same time period employment gains were made in education and health services. The city of Phoenix's annual unemployment rate peaked at 11.3% in 2010, and employment fell more than 10% in 2009-2010. Recent data suggests stabilization of local labor markets, including a local unemployment rate of 7% in April 2012 (down from 8.6% the prior year) and modest gains in employment. LARGE TAX BASE DECLINES The district's tax base is primarily residential and historically experienced strong growth. However, with new development delayed and sharp declines in existing residential values, SAV plunged by roughly 45% over the two-year period beginning in fiscal 2011. The fiscal 2012 SAV totals $310.3 million, down from the recent peak of $546.4 million (fiscal 2009). This cumulative drop is at the high end of losses experienced by Phoenix-area governments, and management expects another 12% decline in fiscal 2013 before values stabilize. On a positive note, recent home-price surveys indicate modest gains in the Phoenix area, suggesting a bottom has been reached. Beginning in fiscal 2009, the district experienced moderate annual enrollment declines, due in large part to area home foreclosures. These declines follow a decade of steady to rapid enrollment growth that resulted from expanded residential development activities in the district. The 2011-2012 average attendance was roughly 9,700, and management reports a modest uptick in enrollment is expected over the near term. CHALLENGING FINANCIAL ENVIRONMENT Historically, the district's financial performance has been typical of Arizona school districts, characterized by small operating margins and fairly modest reserves. On a budgetary basis, Arizona school districts do not maintain high budgetary balances - no more than 4% of maintenance and operations (M&O) spending pursuant to state law. While school district spending is primarily controlled through their expenditure budget, districts can seek voter approval for extra local funding through capital outlay and M&O overrides. State funds for operations remain the dominant operating revenue source for the district, although financial performance has been aided by two local operating budget overrides. Following a 2009 defeat of an override extension proposition, district voters in 2010 approved a special 15% operating override (now allowed by state law) beginning in fiscal 2012; this override has a seven-year duration. Comparable to all Arizona school districts, the district's financial operations have been challenged recently by declining state funding levels and delays in state aid payments. To address the uncertain revenue environment, management implemented various cost-saving measures beginning in fiscal 2009; these steps have included staff reductions, increased class sizes, and consolidations, reorganizations and other efficiency measures. Following a nearly $3 million loss in fiscal 2009 due to state funding cuts that essentially depleted reserves, the district reported better results in fiscal 2010 (net operating surplus after transfers of $4.2 million) and a modest loss in fiscal 2011. Reserves currently are satisfactory, and the district has managed cash-flow issues from delayed state payments through its regular tax anticipation note (TAN) offerings. Management anticipates carrying forward the maximum surplus allowed at fiscal 2012 year-end, and also plans to prepay $1 million in liability insurance premiums. For fiscal 2013, the operating budget is slated to increase 1%-2%, staffing will remain level, and modest salary increases are planned. The district's annual TAN offering of $1.9 million is less than half the size of recent short-term borrowings, indicating improvement in cash flow. DEBT PROFILE A POSITIVE FACTOR Debt levels are modest and the district's debt burden has remained low due in part to higher levels of state support for facilities in previous, fast-growth years. Future capital needs appear manageable, which along with very rapid amortization (all GO debt is retired by 2015), somewhat mitigates concern that the district has essentially reached its class B GO bond limitation; future issuances must be tied to increases in population or taxable values. This offering is the sixth and final portion of a $50.7 million authorization approved by a strong majority of voters in November 2006. Management reports the district will seek an additional bond authorization in November 2012 of roughly $30 million. The district participates in a state-sponsored, cost-sharing multiple-employer pension program. The state established annual contribution levels, and the district's contributions equal the required amounts; the program's funding level at fiscal 2011 year-end was satisfactory. Management anticipates local contributions leveling off over the near term after a succession of modest increases recently. The district provides post-employment healthcare benefits to retirees, and the participation and financial contributions are relatively small. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from Creditscope, University Financial Associates, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, IHS Global Insight, Zillow.com, and the National Association of Realtors. Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011);
--'U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011).