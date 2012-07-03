FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P investment-grade composite spread widens
July 3, 2012 / 3:31 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P investment-grade composite spread widens

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 3 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread widened by 15
basis points (bps) to 228 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite
spread widened by 1 bp to 686 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread widened by 14 bps
to 157 bps, 'A' widened by 15 bps to 200 bps, and 'BBB' widened by 14 bps to 277
bps. The 'BB' spread widened by 4 bps to 486 bps, 'B' contracted by 1 bp to 723
bps, and 'CCC' contracted by 3 bps to 1,107 bps.

By industry, financial institutions widened by 13 bps to 317 bps, and banks 
and telecommunications widened by 9 bps each to 342 bps and 346 bps, 
respectively. Industrials widened by 12 bps to 321 bps, and utilities widened 
by 15 bps to 239 bps.

The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their 
highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year 
moving average of 210 bps and below its five-year moving average of 243 bps. 
The speculative-grade composite spread is higher than its one-year moving 
average of 680 bps and lower than its five-year moving average of 739 bps. We 
expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the 
speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative 
factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain 
below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an 
increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening 
economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.



Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 
decisions.(New York Ratings Team)

