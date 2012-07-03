TEXT-S&P raises Banco General SA to 'BBB/A-2'

July 3 - Overview -- On July 2, we upgraded the Republic of Panama to 'BBB/A-2' from 'BBB-/A-3'. -- Following the sovereign rating action, we are upgrading Panama-based Banco General to 'BBB/A-2' from 'BBB-/A-3'. -- The stable outlook reflects our view the bank will maintain its "strong" business position in Panama and "adequate" capital and earnings. Rating Action On July 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised the issuer credit ratings on Banco General S.A. (BG) to 'BBB/A-2' from 'BBB-/A-3'. The outlook is stable. Rationale The rating action on the bank follows our upgrade of the Republic of Panama (see "Republic of Panama Ratings Raised To 'BBB/A-2' From 'BBB-/A-3'; Outlook Stable," published on July 2, 2012, on RatingsDirect). As a result of our assessment of BG's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'bbb', the issuer credit rating is now at the same level as its SACP. The rating on the bank continues to reflect its "strong" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings and risk position, as well as an "average" funding and "adequate" liquidity (as our criteria define these terms). Outlook The stable outlook on BG reflects our expectation the bank will maintain its "strong" business position in Panama and "adequate" capital and earnings. Our base-case forecast for the next two years contemplates credit losses of less than 1%, average loan portfolio growth of 10%, and maintenance of quality of earnings, as measured by core earnings to average adjusted assets, of more than 2%. We could raise the ratings if there are improvements on BG's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratios, consistently above 10%. On the other hand, if there is steep deterioration in the bank's risk position, with higher-than-expected credit losses or aggressive growth in unknown or untested market segments, or deterioration in RAC ratios--forecasted lower than 7%--there could be a negative rating action. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2 SACP bbb Anchor bbb- Business Position Strong (+1) Capital and Earnings Adequate (0) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and liquidity Average and Adequate (0) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Government Support 0 Additional Factors 0 Related Criteria And Research -- Republic of Panama Ratings Raised To 'BBB/A-2' From 'BBB-/A-3'; Outlook Stable, July 2, 2012 -- Banco General S.A., Mar. 30, 2012 -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 Ratings List Rating Raised Banco General S.A. To From Issuer credit rating BBB/Stable/A-2 BBB-/Positive/A-3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.