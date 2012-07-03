FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P raises Banco General SA to 'BBB/A-2'
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 3, 2012 / 3:31 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P raises Banco General SA to 'BBB/A-2'

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

July 3 - Overview
     -- On July 2, we upgraded the Republic of Panama to 'BBB/A-2' from 
'BBB-/A-3'.
     -- Following the sovereign rating action, we are upgrading Panama-based 
Banco General to 'BBB/A-2' from 'BBB-/A-3'.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our view the bank will maintain its 
"strong" business position in Panama and "adequate" capital and earnings.


Rating Action
On July 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised the issuer credit 
ratings on Banco General S.A. (BG) to 'BBB/A-2' from 'BBB-/A-3'. The outlook 
is stable.

Rationale
The rating action on the bank follows our upgrade of the Republic of Panama 
(see "Republic of Panama Ratings Raised To 'BBB/A-2' From 'BBB-/A-3'; Outlook 
Stable," published on July 2, 2012, on RatingsDirect).

As a result of our assessment of BG's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 
'bbb', the issuer credit rating is now at the same level as its SACP. The 
rating on the bank continues to reflect its "strong" business position, 
"adequate" capital and earnings and risk position, as well as an "average" 
funding and "adequate" liquidity (as our criteria define these terms).

Outlook
The stable outlook on BG reflects our expectation the bank will maintain its 
"strong" business position in Panama and "adequate" capital and earnings. Our 
base-case forecast for the next two years contemplates credit losses of less 
than 1%, average loan portfolio growth of 10%, and maintenance of quality of 
earnings, as measured by core earnings to average adjusted assets, of more 
than 2%. We could raise the ratings if there are improvements on BG's 
risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratios, consistently above 10%. On the other hand, 
if there is steep deterioration in the bank's risk position, with 
higher-than-expected credit losses or aggressive growth in unknown or untested 
market segments, or deterioration in RAC ratios--forecasted lower than 
7%--there could be a negative rating action.

Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating               BBB/Stable/A-2

SACP                               bbb
Anchor                             bbb-
Business Position                  Strong (+1)
Capital and Earnings               Adequate (0)
Risk Position                      Adequate (0)
Funding and liquidity              Average and Adequate (0)

Support                            0
GRE Support                        0
Group Support                      0
Government Support                 0

Additional Factors                 0


Related Criteria And Research
     -- Republic of Panama Ratings Raised To 'BBB/A-2' From 'BBB-/A-3'; 
Outlook Stable, July 2, 2012
     -- Banco General S.A., Mar. 30, 2012
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011


Ratings List

Rating Raised

Banco General S.A.        To                From
  Issuer credit rating    BBB/Stable/A-2    BBB-/Positive/A-3


 
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.