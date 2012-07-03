FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises Basic Energy Services notes to 'B+'
July 3, 2012 / 3:31 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P raises Basic Energy Services notes to 'B+'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it raised its senior
unsecured debt ratings on Midland, Texas-based oil fields services company Basic
Energy Services' senior unsecured notes to 'B+' (the same level as the
corporate credit rating) from 'B'. We simultaneously revised the recovery rating
on these issues to '4', indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%)
recovery in the event of a payment default, from '5'.

The improved recovery expectation reflects an updated higher valuation for the 
company in a default scenario. In view of the company's strong operating 
performance in 2010 and 2011, we have increased our run-rate EBITDA estimate 
post default to $100 million, which is approximately half of the average 
EBITDA over the last four years. This results in a gross enterprise value of 
$600 million. Despite an increase in the company's borrowing base last year, 
this would leave approximately $310 million in value available to the $726 
million in claims relating to the unsecured notes. This results in our 
expectation of average  (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment 
default, consistent with a recovery rating of '4'.

The ratings on Basic Energy Services Inc. continue to reflect its 
participation in the highly cyclical and competitive U.S. oilfield services 
market and indirect exposure to volatile hydrocarbon prices. The ratings also 
incorporate Basic's strong position in the workover rig segment, 
solid-positioning in oil-prone basins, and its capital spending flexibility 
during industry downturns.

RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA
Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' 
Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009

RATINGS LIST
Basic Energy Services Inc.
 Corporate credit rating                 B+/Stable/--

Upgraded; Revised Recovery Rating
                                         To              From
 Senior unsecured notes                  B+              B    
   Recovery rating                       4               5


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
