TEXT - Fitch takes rating actions on Argentine local and reg governments

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Nov 30 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded several Argentine local and regional governments' Long-term foreign currency and Local Currency issuers' ratings and related issues. Fitch has also affirmed National Scale Ratings. The Ratings Outlook was revised to Negative from Stable. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. These rating actions follow the downgrade of the Argentina Foreign Currency and Local Currency Sovereign rating to 'CC'/'B-' with a Negative Outlook by Fitch, as well the Country Ceiling to 'B-' (see 'Fitch Downgrades Argentina FC IDR to 'CC'; LC IDR to 'B-' with a Negative Outlook'; dated Nov. 27, 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). Fitch's downgrade of Argentina's local currency IDR reflects the sustained deterioration of its credit fundamentals; while the downgrade of the foreign currency IDR reflects that a default by Argentina is probable. The Negative Outlook assigned is based on the high correlation of the subnationals with the sovereign and is in line with the Negative Outlook assigned to Argentina's local currency IDR, reflecting a deterioration of its credit fundamentals. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed National Scale Ratings despite the Sovereign LC IDR was downgraded to 'B-'. The National Scale ratings reflect the relativities risk between different issuers within the local market (Argentina) and Fitch believes that the downgrade the sovereign ratings in the global scale did not affect the relative capacity of repayment of the local and regional governments in Argentina. However the Outlook on National long-term ratings is Negative as well as the LC sovereign rating. With this rating action the Rating Watch Negative in place since Nov. 08, 2012 foreign currency IDR and the long-term foreign currency and national long-term ratings on debt securities issued internationally and payable exclusively in foreign currency of several Argentine financial institutions was resolved. Fitch rates the following: City of Buenos Aires --Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'B-' from 'B'; --Short-term rating affirmed at 'B'; --National Long and short term rating affirmed at 'AA(arg)'/ 'A1+(arg)'; --Euro Medium-Term Note Programme (EMTN) up to USD1400 million downgraded to 'B-' from 'B' and affirmed National Long-term rating at 'AA(arg)'; --Series 7 for USD 50 million downgraded Long-term rating to 'B-' from 'B' and affirmed National Long-term rating at 'AA(arg)'. --Series 8 for USD 475 million downgraded Long-term rating to 'B-' from 'B' and affirmed National Long-term rating at 'AA(arg)'; --Series 9 for USD 85 million affirmed short-term rating at 'B'/A1+(arg). --Series 10 for USD 415 million downgraded Long-term rating to 'B-' from 'B' and affirmed National Long-term rating at 'AA(arg)'; --Bonds Class 1 for USD 100 million issued under Financing in Local Market Programme affirmed National Long-term rating at 'AA(arg)'. --Programme of Short-Term Treasury Bills up to ARP 950 million affirmed Short-term rating at 'B'/'A1+(arg)'. The Outlook on the Long-term ratings is Negative. Province of Salta --Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'B-' from 'B'; --National Long-term rating affirmed at 'AA-(arg)'; --Secured Note (Provincial Law 7,691) for USD 185 million downgraded Long-term rating to 'B-' from 'B' and affirmed National Long-term rating at 'AA-(arg)'; The Outlook on the Long-term ratings is Negative. Municipality of La Plata --Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'B-' from 'B'; --National Long-term rating affirmed at 'AA-(arg)'; The Outlook on the Long-term ratings is Negative. Province of San Juan --Secured Note for USD 60.8 million affirmed National Long-term rating at 'AA(arg)'. The Outlook is Negative. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)