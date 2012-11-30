FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT - Fitch takes rating actions on Argentine local and reg governments
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
November 30, 2012 / 9:27 PM / in 5 years

TEXT - Fitch takes rating actions on Argentine local and reg governments

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Nov 30 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded several Argentine local and regional
governments' Long-term foreign currency and Local Currency issuers' ratings and
related issues. Fitch has also affirmed National Scale Ratings. The Ratings
Outlook was revised to Negative from Stable. A full list of ratings follows at
the end of this release. 

These rating actions follow the downgrade of the Argentina Foreign Currency and 
Local Currency Sovereign rating to 

'CC'/'B-' with a Negative Outlook by Fitch, as well the Country Ceiling to 'B-' 
(see 'Fitch Downgrades Argentina FC IDR to 'CC'; LC IDR to 'B-' with a Negative 
Outlook'; dated Nov. 27, 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). Fitch's downgrade of 
Argentina's local currency IDR reflects the sustained deterioration of its 
credit fundamentals; while the downgrade of the foreign currency IDR reflects 
that a default by Argentina is probable. 

The Negative Outlook assigned is based on the high correlation of the 
subnationals with the sovereign and is in line with the Negative Outlook 
assigned to Argentina's local currency IDR, reflecting a deterioration of its 
credit fundamentals.

At the same time, Fitch has affirmed National Scale Ratings despite the 
Sovereign LC IDR was downgraded to 'B-'. The National Scale ratings reflect the 
relativities risk between different issuers within the local market (Argentina) 
and Fitch believes that the downgrade the sovereign ratings in the global scale 
did not affect the relative capacity of repayment of the local and regional 
governments in Argentina. However the Outlook on National long-term ratings is 
Negative as well as the LC sovereign rating.

With this rating action the Rating Watch Negative in place since Nov. 08, 2012 
foreign currency IDR and the long-term foreign currency and national long-term 
ratings on debt securities issued internationally and payable exclusively in 
foreign currency of several Argentine financial institutions was resolved. 

Fitch rates the following:

City of Buenos Aires

--Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 

'B-' from 'B';

--Short-term rating affirmed at 'B';

--National Long and short term rating affirmed at 'AA(arg)'/ 'A1+(arg)';

--Euro Medium-Term Note Programme (EMTN) up to USD1400 million downgraded to 
'B-' from 'B' and affirmed National Long-term rating at 'AA(arg)';

--Series 7 for USD 50 million downgraded Long-term rating to 

'B-' from 'B' and affirmed National Long-term rating at 'AA(arg)'.

--Series 8 for USD 475 million downgraded Long-term rating to 'B-' from 'B' and 
affirmed National Long-term rating at 'AA(arg)';

--Series 9 for USD 85 million affirmed short-term rating at 'B'/A1+(arg).

--Series 10 for USD 415 million downgraded Long-term rating to 'B-' from 'B' and
affirmed National Long-term rating at 'AA(arg)'; 

--Bonds Class 1 for USD 100 million issued under Financing in Local Market 
Programme affirmed National Long-term rating at 'AA(arg)'. 

--Programme of Short-Term Treasury Bills up to ARP 950 million affirmed 
Short-term rating at 'B'/'A1+(arg)'.

The Outlook on the Long-term ratings is Negative.

Province of Salta

--Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 

'B-' from 'B';

--National Long-term rating affirmed at 'AA-(arg)';

--Secured Note (Provincial Law 7,691) for USD 185 million downgraded Long-term 
rating to 'B-' from 'B' and affirmed National Long-term rating at 'AA-(arg)'; 

The Outlook on the Long-term ratings is Negative.

Municipality of La Plata

--Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 

'B-' from 'B';

--National Long-term rating affirmed at 'AA-(arg)';

The Outlook on the Long-term ratings is Negative.

Province of San Juan

--Secured Note for USD 60.8 million affirmed National Long-term rating at 
'AA(arg)'. 

The Outlook is Negative. 

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.