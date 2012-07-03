FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P on impact of Ireland's new personal insolvency regime
July 3, 2012 / 5:01 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P on impact of Ireland's new personal insolvency regime

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

-- The Irish government has taken the next step in its overhaul of the 
personal insolvency regime by publishing a draft bill that sets out how the 
regime might work.
     -- At best, the proposed change, if it were to become law, could be a 
neutral development for Irish banks' stand-alone credit profiles and the Irish 
BICRA. 
     -- However, there would be a meaningful possibility that the new regime 
could either accelerate the banks' realization of mortgage losses or, worse, 
lead to even higher losses that we would otherwise expect.

LONDON (Standard & Poor's) July 3, 2012--Significant levels of personal debt 
in Ireland, an ongoing recession, and a banking system in crisis have resulted 
in serious financial problems for a large part of the population. On June 29, 
2012, the Irish government revealed long-awaited details of the new personal 
insolvency legislation, a condition of the country's bail-out package from the 
EU/IMF in late 2010. We consider this development to be a necessary step 
forward in tackling the growing mortgage debt crisis in Ireland. However, the 
government also needs to resolve the current impasse on new repossession 
orders if Ireland is to have a body of laws and regulation that work 
effectively for both borrowers and lenders. (For more information, see 
Ireland's New Personal Insolvency Regime Keeps Mortgage Risk To The Fore 
published today on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.)

Under the proposals, borrowers who are struggling to pay their debts would be 
able to enter into a non-judicial insolvency arrangement with their creditors, 
overseen by a new Insolvency Service, provided that they have first worked 
with the banks to explore other solutions. Bankruptcy will remain an option, 
but the government proposes to cut the bankruptcy period from 12 to three 
years. Because legislation is unlikely to be passed until late 2012, and it 
will take time to set up the Insolvency Service, we do not expect the new 
regime to take effect in practice until mid-2013. 

Standard & Poor's expects that banks will, wherever possible, seek to agree 
alternative outcomes with borrowers that fall short of the sort of debt 
write-off that would result from the new insolvency arrangements. Together, 
these alternative outcomes and the insolvency arrangements could add supply to 
the housing market, lowering house prices more quickly to the clearing level 
or trough by late 2013. We currently expect that prices would on average 
bottom at 60%-65% below the 2007 peak.

Even if the regime does not change, we expect systemwide nonperforming 
mortgages to continue to rise in the coming 18 months, and impairment charges 
to remain elevated through 2013, leading to, on average, losses in line with 
the 9.2% Prudential Capital Assessment Review "stress" case for the 2011-2013 
period. In our view, the new, more borrower-friendly insolvency regime would, 
at best, lead to a similar outcome. We believe that a more negative scenario 
could arise if access to what is in effect a mechanism of debt forgiveness is 
not carefully constrained, by law and in practice, to the most acute cases of 
personal insolvency.

The impact of the proposed bill on Irish residential mortgage-backed 
securities (RMBS) remains unclear, and will depend on whether loans subject to 
one of the new arrangements remain within transaction collateral pools or are 
repurchased by the originators. The latter could be credit positive for RMBS 
investors. Otherwise, if the arrangements lead to significant principal 
write-downs, transactions could begin crystallizing higher losses without the 
usual accompanying principal cash flow from a property sale, which could be 
credit negative.


RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Irish RMBS Delinquencies Are Set To Continue Rising, June 18, 2012
     -- Ratings On Ireland Affirmed At 'BBB+/A-2' On Crisis Response; Outlook 
Remains Negative, April 26, 2012
     -- Economic Research: No Fast Lane Out Of Europe's Recession, April 4, 
2012
     -- BICRA On Ireland Revised To Group '7' From Group '6', Nov. 9, 2011

The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com.  If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
