FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P takes rating actions on Arab Bank group entities
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 3, 2012 / 5:16 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P takes rating actions on Arab Bank group entities

Reuters Staff

12 Min Read

Overview 
     -- We have reviewed the wider implications for Jordan-based Arab Bank 
group' entities of risks that we consider to be high in several Middle East 
and North Africa (MENA) countries where the group is present. Risks for the 
Arab Bank group's financial profile are increasing, in our opinion, owing to 
continuing political uncertainties and social tensions.
     -- We have revised our assessment of the group's risk position to 
moderate and lowered our group credit profile assessment to 'bbb' from 'bbb+'.
     -- Consequently, we are lowering our long-term ratings on Europe Arab 
Bank PLC and Arab Bank Australia Ltd., the foreign subsidiaries of the group's 
main operating entity, Arab Bank PLC, to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' and
affirming the 'A-2' short-term ratings. The outlooks are negative.
     -- We are also lowering our ratings on Arab Bank PLC's branches in 
Bahrain, Dubai, Qatar, and Singapore to 'BB/B' to equalize them with the 
ratings on the parent. The outlooks are negative.
     -- We are affirming our 'BB/B' long- and short-term ratings on Arab Bank 
PLC, with a negative outlook.
     -- The negative outlooks on Arab Bank PLC and its foreign branches mirror 
the negative outlook on Jordan. The negative outlook on Arab Bank PLC's 
foreign subsidiaries takes into account the negative outlook on the parent, as 
well as the downward pressure on the Arab Bank group's creditworthiness owing 
to its large exposure to the MENA region.

Rating Action 
On July 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services took the following rating 
actions on various subsidiaries and foreign branches of Jordan-based Arab Bank 
group:
     -- We affirmed our 'BB/B' long- and short-term counterparty credit 
ratings on the group's main operating entity, Arab Bank PLC. The outlook 
remains negative.
     -- We lowered our long-term counterparty credit ratings on subsidiaries 
Europe Arab Bank PLC and Arab Bank Australia Ltd. to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. We 
affirmed our 'A-2' short-term ratings on the two banks. The outlooks are 
negative.
     -- We lowered our long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on 
foreign branches Arab Bank PLC (Singapore), Arab Bank PLC (Dubai), and Arab 
Bank PLC (Qatar) to 'BB/B' from 'BBB+/A-2' and Arab Bank PLC (Bahrain) to 
'BB/B' from 'BBB/A-3'. The outlooks on these four branches are negative.

Rationale 
The rating actions follow our review of the wider implications for 
Jordan-based Arab Bank PLC and several related entities (together the Arab 
Bank group) of the continuing social tensions, political uncertainties, and 
resulting economic challenges in some of the Middle East and North Africa 
(MENA) countries where the group operates. As a result of our review, we have 
revised our assessments of the group's risk position to "moderate" from 
"adequate" and of its group credit profile (GCP) to 'bbb' from 'bbb+'.

We expect the operating environment and the credit conditions in various MENA 
countries, especially in North Africa, to remain unfavorable for the group's 
business and financial profiles. We could consequently consider revising our 
economic risk scores of the respective domestic banking systems, in accordance 
with our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) methodology. This 
would in turn increase the likelihood of a further downward revision of the 
group credit profile (GCP). 

Concurrently, the downgrades of the four foreign branches of Arab Bank PLC 
reflect our opinion of the close correlation between the creditworthiness of 
the branches and the parent. Owing to their legal status as foreign branches 
rather than separately established subsidiaries, and their closer management 
ties with their parent, the distinction between the assets and liabilities of 
these branches and those of the parent is less than for the group's foreign 
subsidiaries. 

The ratings on subsidiaries Europe Arab Bank PLC and Arab Bank Australia Ltd. 
reflect our 'bbb' GCP for Arab Bank group. The ratings on the group's main 
operating entity, Jordan-based Arab Bank PLC, and its foreign branches are 
three notches below the GCP as we cap these ratings at the level of the 
sovereign ratings on Jordan (BB/Negative/B).

In our opinion, the Arab Bank group has shown a good financial and operational 
resilience since early 2011 against a turbulent backdrop. For instance, it has 
improved profitability and maintained a moderately stable financial profile 
over the period. The group, including its sister bank, Arab Bank Suisse (not 
rated), in Switzerland, continues to maintain a high liquidity buffer. 

Still, Arab Bank group's sensitivity to sovereign-related risks in the MENA 
region is increasing since the group has about 45% of its assets in countries 
rated lower than 'BBB-'. Among these, Jordan and Egypt account for the largest 
portion. The group's direct exposure to these two countries--in the form of 
local currency bonds and bills but excluding central bank placements--stood at 
about $3.2 billion or almost 40% of its total equity on Dec. 31, 2011. 
Mitigating this to a degree are the short-term maturities of this exposure.

The GCP is derived from our 'bb+' anchor for Arab Bank group, and our view of 
the group's "very strong" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, 
"moderate" risk position, "above average" funding, and "strong" liquidity, as 
our criteria define these terms.

Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) 
economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the 
starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating (ICR). The 'bb+' anchor 
for the group is based on our industry risk score of '6' for Jordan (on a 
scale of 1-10, '1' being the lowest risk and '10' the highest), where its main 
operating entity is registered and regulated, and a blended economic risk 
score close to '6'. We derive the latter from the weighted average of economic 
risk scores of countries where the group operates by looking at the 
geographical breakdown of its gross funded and unfunded exposures. Therefore, 
our assessment of the creditworthiness of the group takes into account its 
exposure to countries that have been facing significant political and economic 
pressure. At year-end-2011, the group had about 20% of its assets in Jordan 
and about 25% in countries that we rate below 'BBB-'.

Since January 2011, when social uprisings started in various MENA countries, 
we have taken negative rating actions on various sovereigns, including Jordan, 
Egypt (B/Watch Neg/B), and Tunisia (BB/Stable/B). Our outlooks on the 
long-term ratings on many sovereigns in the region, including Jordan, remain 
negative. 

Outlook
The negative outlooks on Arab Bank PLC and its foreign branches mirror that on 
Jordan. According to our criteria, we cap our ratings on these entities at the 
level of the sovereign ratings on Jordan. This reflects Arab Bank PLC's 
incorporation in Jordan and its large exposure to the sovereign. We 
consequently expect the ratings on the bank and its branches to remain closely 
correlated with the sovereign's creditworthiness. Any downgrade of the 
sovereign would trigger a similar downgrade of Arab Bank PLC and its four 
foreign branches. 

A positive rating action on Jordan would trigger the same rating action on 
Arab Bank PLC and its four foreign branches. However, this would not trigger 
an upward revision of our GCP for Arab Bank group.

The negative outlooks on Europe Arab Bank PLC and Arab Bank Australia Ltd. 
take into account the following:
     -- Our negative outlook on the parent entity. A negative rating action on 
the parent would likely trigger a negative rating action on these two entities.
     -- The downward pressure on the GCP owing to our negative outlooks on 
several countries where the Arab Bank group operates. Therefore, there is an 
increased likelihood of deterioration in our economic risk scores in these 
countries, which could negatively affect the group's anchor, capitalization, 
and subsequently the GCP.

We would lower the GCP and our ratings on these two entities if the following 
scenarios were to materialize and led us to revise our assessment of the 
group's business position or risk position:
     -- A change in risk appetite that would trigger more aggressive growth 
and significantly alter the group's financial profile.
     -- Further deterioration in the operating environment in countries where 
the group operates, especially Jordan. 
     -- A lowering of the anchor, which could be triggered by changes in Arab 
Bank group's asset mix by country. This could occur, for instance, if the 
share of countries we consider to be higher risk, notably in North Africa, 
were to increase significantly.

At the same time, we believe that the group will retain its superior 
geographic diversification in the region and stick to its current strategy, 
which is more conservative than for most peers. Under our base-case scenario, 
the group's projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before adjustments 
will likely remain close to 10% over the next two years. An upward revision of 
the group's GCP appears unlikely within the rating horizon (24 months) as it 
would require a major improvement in the credit conditions in the group's 
operating environment, and the group's maintenance of capitalization, funding, 
and liquidity at current levels.

Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating          BB/Negative/B
          

SACP                          bbb  
 Anchor                       bb+  
 Business Position            Very Strong (+2)    
 Capital and Earnings         Adequate (0)   
 Risk Position                Moderate (-1)
 Funding and Liquidity        Above average and Strong (+1)

Support                       0
 GRE Support                  0
 Group Support                0
 Sovereign Support            0

Additional Factors            -3

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

Ratings List

Downgraded; Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed
                                        To                 From
Arab Bank Australia Ltd.
Europe Arab Bank PLC
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB/Negative/A-2   BBB+/Stable/A-2
 Certificate Of Deposit                 BBB/A-2            BBB+/A-2

Arab Bank PLC (Bahrain)
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BB/Negative/B      BBB/Negative/A-3
 Certificate Of Deposit                 BB/B               BBB/A-3

Arab Bank PLC (Dubai)
Arab Bank PLC (Singapore)
Arab Bank PLC (Qatar)
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BB/Negative/B      BBB+/Stable/A-2
 Certificate Of Deposit                 BB/B               BBB+/A-2

Ratings Affirmed

Arab Bank PLC
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BB/Negative/B      
 Certificate Of Deposit                 BB/B                 


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.