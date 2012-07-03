TEXT-Fitch revises Miami-Dade County transit revs outlook to stable from negative

July 3 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AA-' rating to Miami-Dade County's approximately $550 million in transit system sales surtax revenue bonds, series 2012. The bonds are scheduled to be sold the week of July 16 via negotiation. Proceeds will be used to redeem $100 million in outstanding subordinate transit system sales surtax bond anticipation notes maturing Nov. 1, 2012 and fund various transit and public works capital projects and associated costs of issuance, capitalized interest through July 2014, and a debt service reserve fund. In addition, Fitch affirms its 'AA-' rating on approximately $1 billion in outstanding parity debt. The Rating Outlook is revised to Stable from Negative. SECURITY: The transit revenue bonds are secured by a first lien on revenues from a one-half-cent sales surtax levied countywide, net of an administrative fee to the state not to exceed 3% of proceeds and another 20% of proceeds distributed to cities within the county that were incorporated at the time the tax was approved. Also pledged are hedged receipts and federal direct payments. The bonds are additionally secured by a standard, cash-funded debt service reserve fund (DSRF). KEY RATING DRIVERS: OUTLOOK REVISION: The Outlook is being revised to Stable from Negative in conjunction with a similar Outlook Revision to the county's other tax-supported ratings (see 'Fitch affirms Various Miami-Dade County, FL Tax-supported Bonds; Outlook to Stable' dated July 3, 2012). Given Miami Dade Transit's (MDT) reliance on county revenue to provide ongoing operating support and bolster liquidity, Fitch believes there is a strong link between the two ratings. STABLE PLEDGED REVENUE PERFORMANCE: Fitch expects MDT's pledged sales surtax revenue to show moderate growth over the long-term, supported by the county's growing population base and a broad, diverse, and internationally focused economy. Surtax receipts have shown sound growth over the last two fiscal years and the first half of fiscal 2012 after recessionary declines. SOLID BONDHOLDER PROTECTIONS: An additional bonds test set at 1.5 times (x) maximum annual debt service (MADS) on parity debt provides satisfactory protection against overleveraging. Fitch believes additional debt will result in actual coverage close to the ABT in most years. The common debt service reserve fund is primarily cash funded. SIZABLE CAPITAL PROGRAM: MDT's ambitious capital program will result in a sizable amount of additional debt. County projections show annual debt service payments continuing to rise through 2040 if all planned debt is issued. OPERATING PRESSURES: The rating also considers the operations of MDT which historically run at a deficit despite a large annual maintenance of effort (MOE) contribution from the county's general fund. Recent cost-containment strategies and departmental efficiencies should assist in mitigating budget imbalances going forward. However, projections indicate the need for additional revenue support or expense reduction, as the growth in debt service will reduce the amount of sales tax revenue available for operations. CREDIT PROFILE: The People's Transportation Plan (PTP) was authorized by voters in 2002 by a two-to-one margin. The PTP authorized the county to impose a permanent one-half percent discretionary sales surtax for the purpose of funding specific transit and roadway improvements in Miami-Dade County and to cover a portion of MDT's operating and maintenance costs. MDT is the 14th largest public transit system in the U.S. and the largest transit agency in the state of Florida. MDT is responsible for planning for and providing all public transit services in the county including the Metrobus fleet, connecting most areas of Miami-Dade County, Metrorail, a 22.6 mile above-ground heavy rail system, and Metromover, a 4.4-mile elevated people mover that serves the downtown central business district of Miami. SOUND ECONOMIC PROSPECTS Miami-Dade County has a broad and diverse economy that is somewhat dependent on international trade, particularly with Latin America. The impact of the housing market decline had an acute impact on the county's economy, although the taxable assessed value of property (TAV) did not decline as much here as in many other parts of the state. The unemployment rate has been well above average but dropped significantly in May 2012 to 9.8% from 12.3% in May 2011. The improvement was the result of healthy employment growth of 5% (consistent with year-over-year growth in each month of 2012) as well as an increasing labor force. Over the same period Florida's unemployment rate dropped by a slightly smaller magnitude, to 8.5% from 10.3%. Large-scale projects under way should have a positive impact on economic activity. The Miami Intermodal Center, a massive ground transportation hub located next to Miami International Airport (MIA) and scheduled for completion in July 2012, should provide interconnectivity throughout the South Florida region and relieve traffic congestion as well as bolstering pledged revenue for the transit sales surtax bonds. At the Port of Miami, construction of a $900 million tunnel is expected to be complete by spring 2014 and to improve access to and from the port. CAPITAL NEEDS WILL KEEP DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE MODERATE While debt service coverage in fiscal 2011 was a strong 2.5x (netting out the Build America Bond subsidy), Fitch believes senior lien debt service coverage will decline to about 1.5x, the level required under the ABT, and remain near that level, barring significant revenue erosion. The county's sizable debt plans will require steady issuance over the next 10 years, totaling about $947 million in either parity or subordinate debt (for which the ABT is 1.25x MADS). The bonds benefit from a pooled, standard-sized debt service reserve fund of which about 82% is funded with cash, and the remainder with a surety provided by Assured Guaranty Municipal. If pledged revenue declines, the county will need to either further scale back its capital plan or provide another source of funding. Fitch believes both would be difficult, given the county's commitment to funding the projects currently included in its capital plan and demonstrated taxpayer resistance to increased levies. Two major projects have already been postponed indefinitely. Pledged revenue is net of both an administrative fee and a 20% allocation to cities that were incorporated at the time the tax was approved. Since that time, three additional cities have incorporated, and the county has made total payments of about $6 million to them in each of the last two fiscal years. These interlocal agreements with the existing cities must be reviewed every five years and expire in August 2012. If new agreements are not in place by that time MDT has stated its intent to honor the existing contracts. Any payments to cities beyond the 20% allocation would be subordinate to debt service since the bond ordinance specifically defines the cities' distribution as 20%. However, such payments would erode operating revenue to some extent. OPERATING PRESSURES As part of the PTP, the county is required to provide a maintenance of effort (MOE) payment for transit service existing prior to collection of the new sales surtax. The MOE increases at a rate of 3.5% annually and is paid by the county as a transfer from the general fund. Despite this sizable subsidy, which represented 26% of fiscal 2011 operating revenue, operations are strained. MDT's operations are also dependent on residual sales surtax revenue, which given strong coverage to date have been substantial. As additional senior and subordinate debt is issued, Fitch believes very little of this source will remain available after the next few years, unless sales tax revenue exceeds the county's projections of 2.1% in fiscal 2013 and 3 - 4.5% annual growth thereafter (which Fitch believes is somewhat optimistic as a long-term projection). Growth was 7.1% in fiscal 2011 and was 8.4% in the first six months of fiscal 2012, which in combination with what Fitch views as a fairly conservative projection for fiscal 2013 provide some margin for volatility in later years. Management has been successful in achieving some labor savings through negotiations with the transit workers union (TWU) as well as other labor groups. The current contract extends through fiscal 2014. Fitch will continue to monitor MDT's ability to hold down costs while not negatively affecting service provision, as MDT's challenges in delivering promised service to date have weakened taxpayer and rider sentiment. PROGRESS ON FTA AUDIT RESOLUTION In November 2010, the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) revealed the findings of its audit of MDT, including the identification of several material weaknesses and significant deficiencies. As a result of these findings, the FTA suspended funding to MDT, which is reportedly a rare action. Since then MDT has been working with the FTA to address the deficiencies cited, and although it has not resumed automatic payments, the FTA reports that it has been releasing funding as requested except for $41 million in grants from fiscal 2004 - 2009 which are being withheld due to a civil investigation by the US DOT Office of Inspector General. Fitch has received confirmation from FTA staff that MDT continues to make solid progress in addressing financial management and reporting issues. Fitch finds this progress encouraging, but will need to see a longer track record to allay concerns about management issues at MDT. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from Creditscope, University Financial Associates, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, IHS Global Insight, National Association of Realtors. Applicable Criteria and(New York Ratings Team)