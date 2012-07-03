TEXT-Fitch affirms various Miami-Dade County tax-supported bonds

July 3 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following ratings for Miami-Dade County, FL (the county): --$250 million in general obligation bonds, series 2005 (building better communities program) at 'AA'; --$1 million in general obligation bonds, series 2002 (parks program) at 'AA'; --$138 million public service tax revenue bonds, series 2006, 2007A, and 2011 (UMSA public improvements) at 'AA'; --$24 million special obligation bonds, series 1998 A and B (courthouse center project) at 'AA-'; --$83 million public facilities revenue bonds, series 2009 (Jackson Health System) at 'AA-'; --$319 million professional sports franchise facilities tax revenue bonds, series 2009 A, B, C, D, and E at 'A+'. --$84 million special obligation bonds, series 1996B (convention development tax) at 'A+'; and --$535 million subordinate special obligation bonds, series 2009, 2005A and B, and 1997 A, B, and C (convention development tax) at 'A+'. For the special obligation bonds and subordinate special obligation bonds (convention development tax) the Outlook remains Stable. For all other bonds the Outlook is revised to Stable from Negative. SECURITY: General obligation bonds are supported by the county's full faith and credit pledge and payable from ad valorem taxes unlimited as to rate or amount. Special obligation bonds (courthouse center project) are payable from a $15 traffic surcharge and, if necessary, from a county covenant to annually budget and appropriate from legally available non-ad valorem revenues. Public facilities revenue bonds (Jackson Health System) are secured by the gross revenues of the Public Health Trust (PHT), an agency and instrumentality of the county, and the county's covenant to budget and appropriation non-ad valorem revenues to replenish any draws from the debt service reserve fund on an ongoing basis which serves as the basis for the Fitch rating. Public service tax revenue bonds are secured by a pledge of the public service tax (PST) levied by the county in the unincorporated areas of the county on the sale of electricity, gas, coal, fuel oil, water service and telecommunications (CST). Professional sports franchise facilities tax revenue bonds are secured by a 1% professional sports franchise facilities tax (PSFFT) and a 2% tourist development tax (TDT), both on the rental of facilities such as hotels, motels and apartments countywide (except in Miami Beach, Bal Harbour and Surfside). In addition, if the county determines that the PSFT and TDT are not sufficient to pay debt service on any payment date or if there is a deficiency in the DSRF, the county has covenanted to budget and appropriate non-ad valorem revenues to cure such deficiency. The county can be released from the covenant to budget and appropriate non-ad valorem revenues if the PSFT and TDT in each of the preceding two fiscal periods equaled at least 150% of maximum annual debt service (MADS). Special obligation bonds (convention development tax) are secured by a pledge of 2/3 of the receipts of the convention development tax (CDT), which is imposed at the rate of 3% on nearly the same base as the PSFFT and TDT except that it includes Miami Beach. To the extent necessary, available sales tax revenues deposited into the debt service fund are pledged. Subordinate special obligation bonds (CDT) are secured by a subordinate pledge of the CDT described above as well as the other 1/3 of the CDT, net of about $14 million in 'prior payments' through 2026, descending thereafter. KEY RATING DRIVERS OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE: The revision of the Outlook to Stable from Negative reflects improvement in financial results as evidenced by a sound general fund operating surplus in fiscal 2011 and expected favorable results for fiscal 2012 relative to the budget. Fitch expects reserves to stabilize at a moderate level relative to the budget. The revision also recognizes some improvement in economic trends. INCREASED FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY: Fitch believes the county has demonstrated its ability to adjust spending to accommodate strong community resistance to tax increases without significantly affecting service provision. An important component of management's plan was to obtain savings from labor units, and these have reportedly been achieved. Fitch believes financial operations will remain somewhat constrained despite the improvement. MODERATE DEBT, WITH RISKS: Overall debt levels are moderate but the county is exposed to a sizable level of contingent liabilities. Fitch believes any required payments on these obligations would be manageable but potentially unexpected in an already tight budget environment. DIVERSE ECONOMY: The county's economy is broad and diverse with strong ties to Latin America. Although severely affected by the housing downturn, economic indicators are showing increased signs of recovery. COVENANT DEBT: The 'AA-' rating on the special obligation bonds (courthouse center project), public facilities revenue bonds (Jackson Health System) reflects the county's covenant to budget and appropriate (CB&A) non-ad valorem revenues to pay debt service or replenish debt service reserve fund deficiencies. PUBLIC SERVICE TAX DEBT: The AA rating on the public service tax reflects strong coverage from a tax on a variety of mostly essential services. Although the additional bonds test (ABT) is lenient at 1.2 times (x), the rating factors in Fitch's expectation that there will be limited if any additional debt and coverage will remain strong. PROFESSIONAL SPORTS FRANCHISE FACILITIES TAX BONDS: The 'A+' rating on the professional sports franchise facilities tax revenue bonds reflects the county's CB&A commitment as well as a provision whereby this covenant can be released if pledged taxes on rental accommodations equal at least 150% of MADS in each of the preceding two fiscal periods. CONVENTION DEVELOPMENT TAX BONDS: The 'A+' rating on the senior and subordinate special obligation bonds (convention development tax) is based on the secondary pledge of the county's share of the local government one-half cent sales tax, which provides satisfactory coverage of total debt obligations and certain contractually obligated prior payments. CREDIT PROFILE DIVERSE AND IMPROVING ECONOMY Miami-Dade County has a broad and diverse economy that is somewhat dependent on international trade, particularly with Latin America. The impact of the housing market decline had an acute impact on the county's economy, although the taxable assessed value of property (TAV) did not decline as much here as in many other parts of the state. Some stabilization in the real estate market is evidenced by an increase in TAV for fiscal 2013 of 1.5%, the first increase in four fiscal years. The S&P/Case-Shiller home price index for the metro area shows steady improvement over the last year. Strong fiscal 2011 and fiscal 2012 year-to-date sales tax figures indicate that the improvement may be boosting the broader economy. The unemployment rate has been well above average but dropped significantly in May 2012 to 9.8% from 12.3% in May 2011. The improvement was the result of healthy employment growth of 5% (consistent with year-over-year growth in each month of 2012) as well as an increasing labor force. Over the same period Florida's unemployment rate dropped by a slightly smaller magnitude, to 8.5% from 10.3%. Large-scale projects under way should have a positive impact on economic activity. The Miami Intermodal Center, a massive ground transportation hub located next to Miami International Airport (MIA) and scheduled for completion in July 2012, should provide interconnectivity throughout the South Florida region and relieve traffic congestion. Fitch rates MIA's aviation revenue bonds 'A', citing its position as a major international ports of entry. The Rating Outlook is Negative due to the bankruptcy filing of AMR Corp. Nevertheless, the airport recently completed a major capital program costing in excess of $5 billion. At the Port of Miami, construction of a $900 million tunnel is expected to be complete by spring 2014 and to improve access to and from the port. IMPROVED FINANCIAL OPERATIONS, BUT CHALLENGES REMAIN Financial operations had become more constrained given weak economic performance and a constrained revenue-raising environment. Fiscal 2010 ended with break-even general fund results after two consecutive sizable deficits, but fiscal 2011 results were solidly positive with a $62.8 million operating surplus (after transfers) or the equivalent of 3.2% of operating expenditures and transfers out. The ending unrestricted general fund balance (the sum of committed, assigned, and unassigned under GASB 54) was a sound $221.6 million or 11.4% of spending including transfers out, a notable improvement from the fiscal 2010 ending unreserved balance of $76.4 million or 3.9%. The improvement was due to a $63 million operating surplus in addition to the implementation of GASB 54. Consistent with generally conservative budgeting, the county projects that both revenues and expenditures will be ahead of budget in fiscal 2012 given improved performance of economically-sensitive revenue and spending cuts that were largely labor-related. Challenges remain, however, including an inflexible revenue environment and limited ability to reduce spending further without affecting service levels. The fiscal 2013 budget is expected to be proposed by July 15. The budget is not expected to include a millage rate increase although a 1.5% increase in TAV (based on preliminary figures) may result in a small increase in property tax revenue. There appears to be some pressure to restore some labor concessions gained in fiscal 2013, although the term of existing labor contracts do not expire until the close of fiscal 2014. In March 2011, voters elected to recall the mayor; reports indicated that the reasons for the recall were an increase in the property tax rate (although many residents did not see an increase in their tax bill due to TAV declines) and the granting of salary increases to employees. The current mayor rolled back the millage rate to the fiscal 2010 level and reduced spending to compensate for the revenue decrease. Given this recent occurrence Fitch believes there is minimal practical ability to increase revenue, particularly property taxes which made up 55% of fiscal 2011 general fund revenue and transfers in. The county has reduced headcount and service levels as general fund revenue declined during the economic downturn, and obtained some concessions from labor units as noted above. The state has provided some relief by increasing employee contributions to the Florida Retirement System, in which county workers participate. This increased contribution is being challenged so might provide only temporary relief. About 25% of fiscal 2011 general fund spending was transfers out was for debt service and maintenance of effort requirements for Miami-Dade Transit (MDT) and the Public Health Trust (PHT). Fitch believes that financial strain at both MDT and PHT presents some risk that the county will be pressured to increase general fund support to either or both to maintain adequate operations. SIZABLE CONTINGENT LIABILITIES A number of contingent liabilities, if called upon, could also pressure the county's financial operations. The county supports the PHT through a maintenance of effort agreement, a dedicated one-half cent sales surtax, and a covenant to budget and appropriate sufficient revenue to make up any debt service reserve fund deficiency. Fitch believes the last is unlikely since the sales surtax revenues, which provided 7.6 times (x) coverage in fiscal 2011, are used first to make debt service payments on the PHT bonds. However the PHT is experiencing severe financial difficulty and has been unable to meet the rate covenant associated with its revenue bond issue. The county is working closely with the PHT's new management team to address its financial issues but does not expect the PHT to meet its rate covenant in fiscal 2013. The county has also covenanted to support debt service on a number of special tax bonds that are currently self-supporting but volatility in those revenue streams could trigger a general fund contribution. In total Fitch calculates that the county has committed to covering bonds whose debt service in fiscal 2012 totals 8% of budgeting general fund spending. Fitch does not believe the county will be required to make that much, if any, of a contribution to these bonds in fiscal 2012 but this is an additional long-term risk to the county's financial position. MODERATE DEBT AND OTHER LIABILITIES BUT SLOW AMORTIZATION Overall debt levels are moderate even considering these contingent obligations, at 3.5% of taxable market value and $3,681 per capita. However, amortization of direct debt is very slow at only 17% in five years and 30% in 10, as some pledged revenue streams require annual growth to be sufficient to cover debt service. Tax-supported debt service in fiscal 2011 totaled 11% of general and debt service fund spending, although maintaining this ratio even without additional issuance will require budget growth as annual debt service is ascending. The county's general government pension liability is limited to its participation in the Florida Retirement System, which is relatively well-funded. OPEB obligations are modest compared to the county's resource base and annual payments on a pay-as-you-go basis are fairly close to the annually required contribution. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from Creditscope, University Financial Associates, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, IHS Global Insight, and National Association of Realtors. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011); --'U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria