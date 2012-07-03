FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Cosan Overseas S.A. Industria e Comercio
July 3, 2012 / 5:36 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Cosan Overseas S.A. Industria e Comercio

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    July 3 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following ratings of Cosan S.A.
Industria e Comercio (Cosan) and its subsidiary Cosan Overseas Limited (Cosan
Overseas):

Cosan:
--Foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB+';
--National scale rating at 'AA-(bra)'.

Cosan Overseas:
--Foreign currency at IDR 'BB+';
--Perpetual notes at 'BB+'.

Fitch has also removed the Rating Watch Negative for Cosan, Cosan Overseas, the 
subsidiary Cosan Lubrificantes e Especialidades (CLE) and for the perpetual 
notes issued by Cosan Overseas. 

The Rating Outlook of the corporate ratings is Stable.

In conjunction with these rating actions, Fitch has withdrawn the ratings of CLE
due to the lack of public interest (including the foreign and local currency 
IDR's at 'BB+' and national scale rating at 'AA-'). Fitch will no longer provide
analytical view on this issuer.  

The rating actions reflect Fitch's expectations that Cosan will present a 
gradual de-leveraging trend and a return to credit indicators more consistent 
with its rating category within a medium term horizon. Cosan's robust liquidity 
position and manageable debt profile further supports this rating action. 
Currently, Cosan shows weak credit metrics for the rating category as a result 
of the acquisition of 60.1% of the shares of Companhia de Gas de Sao Paulo 
(Comgas)'s acquisition, occurred in May 2012 and which involved BRL3.4 billion, 
being BRL3.3 billion debt-funded. Should net leverage exceed Fitch expectations 
and remain above 3.5 times (x) on a recurring basis, it should trigger a 
negative rating action.  

 

The ratings are strongly supported by Cosan's increasing contribution of a more 
diversified asset portfolio and more predictable cash flow businesses on a 
consolidated basis, in order to partially soften the impacts of the volatility 
of the sugar and ethanol industry. Cosan's ratings fundamental has been 
positively enhanced by the creation of a joint-venture with Shell Brazil 
Holdings BV (Raizen), under conservative financial terms, and it is strongly 
linked to Raizen's credit profile, given the relevance of this joint venture 
compared to Cosan's consolidated performance (55% of 2013 EBITDA, as per Fitch 
estimates). Fitch estimates Cosan 2013 EBITDA breakdown by segment as follows: 
35% natural gas distribution, 32% sugar and ethanol, 19% fuel distribution, 8% 
logistics, 4% cogeneration and 2% lubes. The high volatile sugar & ethanol 
industry fundamentals, exposure to climatic conditions and challenges related to
the ethanol's industry dynamics in Brazil, currently strongly linked to gasoline
regulated prices and governmental policies related to this issue, are further 
incorporated into the ratings.    

Broader Business Diversification, Reducing Exposure To The Volatility Of The 
Sugar and Ethanol Industry:

Comgas' acquisition is strategically positive for Cosan, as it contributes to 
broader business diversification and should lessen its cash flow volatility. 
This transaction would also enhance Cosan's presence in the energy segment, 
which, together with logistics, are the main focus on the company's business 
plan going forward. As per Fitch estimates, the contribution of more stable 
business for Cosan's cash flow should range from current 52% to the 65%-75% 
range in the next three years, depending on  the sugar and ethanol prices 
behavior and speed of planned expansion projects. 

Robust Liquidity Is Also Essential To Support The Ratings:

Cosan has maintained robust liquidity. As of March 31, 2012, its consolidated 
cash position amounted to BRL1.6 billion and covered its short-term debt of 
BRL704 million by 2.3x. Considering also cash flow from operations (CFFO), the 
cash+CFFO/short-term debt ratio would be strong at 5.1x. Debt maturity profile 
was adequately distributed, with concentration in the long term.

Fitch expects that Cosan will continue to adequately manage its short-term debt 
maturities and to preserve a robust liquidity, in order to be prepared for 
occasional market downturns. The favorable terms of the new financing line 
obtained to finance the Comgas acquisition, characterized by a eight-year tenor 
with a two-year grace period, as well as the last tranche of Shell's cash 
contributions related to Raizen's creation which is scheduled for the first half
of 2013 and will be proportionally consolidated by Cosan (USD270 million 
equivalent) were also positively factored in the ratings.

Leverage To Be Gradually Reduced:

As of March 31, 2012, Cosan's leverage on a consolidated basis, measured by 
total debt/adjusted EBITDA and net debt/adjusted EBITDA, excluding the 
non-recurring accounting effects of creation of Raizen (BRL3.2 billion), was 
3.2x and 2.5x, similar to the 3.0x and 2.5x reported in the previous year, as 
per Fitch criteria. 

After the acquisition of Comgas' shares occurred in May 2012, Cosan's pro forma 
net debt/EBITDA considering the acquired company's respective debt and cash 
generation as well as excluding the non-recurring effect of the creation of 
Raizen in Cosan's EBITDA, would be 3.7x. Fitch calculations also consider 
rescheduled taxes and intercompany loans.  This ratio was negatively affected by
lower than historical EBITDA margins of Comgas in the latest 12 months (LTM) 
period ended in March 2012, due to some cost mismatches to be passed through its
tariffs. Considering a normalized EBITDA for Comgas and Cosan's proportional 
cash contribution of Shell, expected for March 2013, Cosan's pro forma net 
leverage on a consolidated basis would be around 3.3x.  

As per Fitch financial projections, Cosan should be able to gradually reduce its
leverage levels. Considering the mid-point of the sugar and ethanol price cycle,
the agency estimates that Cosan should maintain its net leverage around 3.0x 
while preserving a robust liquidity position to reduce the risks related to the 
inherent cyclicality of some of its businesses.

Pending Negotiations On The Acquisition Of ALL Shares:

Cosan is also negotiating the purchase of a 5.7% stake on America Latina 
Logistica - ALL, for BRL896.5 million, which was not incorporated in Fitch's 
financial projections. The transaction is still dependent upon the approval of 
other signatories of ALL's shareholders agreement and also from the Brazilian 
Transport Regulatory Agency (ANTT) and the Brazilian Antitrust Council (CADE). 
In case the acquisition is concluded, Fitch estimates that Cosan's consolidated 
net debt/EBITDA ratio on a pro forma basis would reach around 3.6x, compared to 
3.3x without this effect.

Key Rating Drivers:

Any action related to Raizen's ratings could have an impact on Cosan's ratings. 
Factors that could lead to a negative rating action include further acquisitions
or investments not contemplated in the current business plan that could result 
in leverage levels beyond expectations and/or material refinancing needs. A 
positive rating action is unlikely in the medium term horizon considering 
current high leverage levels. Later on, it could be driven by lower than 
expected leverage, coupled with the maintenance of more stable and predictable 
cash flows.

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
