TEXT-Fitch affirms Otter Tail Corp ratings
July 3, 2012 / 5:36 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Otter Tail Corp ratings

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

July 3 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) at 'BBB-' and the long-term IDR
of its regulated electric utility subsidiary, Otter Tail Power 
Company (OTP) at 'BBB'.  The Rating Outlook for both entities remains Negative. 
Approximately $250 million of outstanding debt is affected by this action.

Due to the risks of its diversified businesses, Fitch rates OTTR one notch below
its regulated electric subsidiary OTP.  OTTR's current IDR of 'BBB-' takes into 
consideration the company's unusual business portfolio including a relatively 
small electric utility and a mix of small cyclical industrial businesses that 
operate in fragmented and competitive markets.  The 2008-2009 recession revealed
the vulnerability of OTTR's business portfolio as the cyclical industrial and 
service businesses experienced steep declines.   

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Weighing On The Rating and Negative Outlook:

--Depressed earnings; OTTR has reported net losses in each of the last two 
years;

--Higher leverage as OTTR has maintained its common dividend despite the lack of
earnings in recent years; 

--Large capex program at the utility will require substantial amounts of 
external funding;

--OTTR will be required to downstream equity into OTP in order for the utility 
to maintain its capital structure as it embarks on its capex program. 

Supporting The Rating:

--Constructive outcome from Minnesota General Rate Case in 2011; 

--Stable cash flows and strong earnings from OTP its regulated utility;

--Moderate leverage; the diversified businesses have been largely self-funding;

--Strategic redeployment of capital into the regulated utility lowers business 
risk.

Earnings Under Pressure:

OTTR reported net losses in each of the last two years, driven by poor results 
at several of its diversified businesses and goodwill impairment charges.  DMI, 
a manufacturer of wind towers, recorded net losses of approximately $20 million 
in 2010 and 2011.  While earnings improvement in 2012 is expected with 
downsizing through the shutdown of a manufacturing facility and manufacturing 
enhancements, management expects earnings to perhaps reach a breakeven level in 
2012.

The wind business faces a number of longer term challenges, the most immediate 
is the pending year-end expiration of federal production tax credits which has 
already slowed orders for 2013.  ShoreMaster a manufacturer of waterfront 
products recorded a net lossin the first quarter.         

Key consolidated profitability credit metrics, including EBITDA to interest and 
debt/EBITDA have steadily declined from 5.19 times (x) and 3.45x respectively in
2008 to 3.5x and 3.83x, respectively in 2011.  Fitch expects modest improvement 
in 2012 to 3.95x and 3.64x and modest improvement in 2013 and 2014.  The 
projections assume slight improvement in utility earnings with a full year 
impact from the implementation of new rates in Minnesota effective Oct. 1, 2011 
and stronger earnings performance from the diversified businesses.  However, 
profitability will be sensitive to OTTR's business mix. 

Lower Business Risks:

OTTR has divested certain assets as part of a business realignment to and will 
redeploy capital into the utility to meet its capex program.  In May 2011, OTTR 
completed the sale of its food ingredient business, IPH, for approximately $87 
million and recognized a $14 million gain on the sale.  Proceeds were used to 
retire debt.  The sale and gain was instrumental in maintaining OTTR's credit 
profile.

More recently, OTTR has turned its attention to its more problematic 
non-regulated subsidiaries.  Recent sales include DMS, its health imaging 
businesses and recording a $39 million goodwill impairment charge in 2011.  OTTR
also sold a trucking and residential watercraft products business.  Fitch does 
not expect any material cash proceeds from these sales.   

 

Otter Tail Power:

OTP's IDR of 'BBB' is consistent with the utility's stand-alone financial 
measures and supportive regulatory mechanisms in Minnesota and North and South 
Dakota, including tracker mechanisms to recover some costs of service. Operating
cash flow from the utility business will depend on ongoing rate increases to 
recover capital investment in increased investment in utility assets.

Profitability was steady despite a mild winter which saw electricity sales down 
over 7% in the March Quarter.  EBITDA to interest, 4.9x for the trailing 12 
months (TTM) period ended March 31, 2012, will likely improve to a range of 5.0x
to 5.5x over Fitch's forecast period through 2014.   Fitch expects earnings and 
cash flows to be somewhat insulated through recovery riders as OTP embarks on 
its capex program.     

OTP's capex budget, estimated at approximately $700 million over the next 
several years consists of several transmission projects and environmental 
upgrades to the Big Stone coal-fired power plant.    

Fitch's ratings of OTTR and OTP take into consideration some modest ring-fencing
of the utility subsidiary from its parent and other affiliates, a factor that 
reduces but does not eliminate linkage between the ratings of OTTR and OTP.  The
utility's IDR of 'BBB' is one-notch higher than OTTR.  Fitch typically notches 
diversified parent companies lower than their regulated subsidiaries.  

OTTR's business segments include the rate regulated electric utility (in 
Minnesota and North and South Dakota) plus four non-utility business segments, 
including such disparate activities as wind energy (towers), manufacturing 
(metal parts, waterfront equipment; horticultural containers); plastics (PVC 
pipe); and construction (infrastructure and contracting).  

Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Negative Outlook:

Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR)
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Senior unsecured at 'BBB-';
--Preferred stock at 'BB'.

Otter Tail Power (OTP) 
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Senior unsecured at 'BBB+'.

Fitch also affirms the following OTP pollution control revenue bonds at 'BBB+':

--Mercer County (ND) 4.85% pollution control refunding revenue bonds due Sept. 
1, 2022;

--Grant Count (SD) 4.65% pollution control refunding revenue bonds due Sept. 1, 
2017;

--Grant Count (SD) variable rate pollution control refunding revenue bonds due 
Dec. 1, 2012.

